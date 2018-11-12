CT's Getting Married

CT's Getting Married, Pt. 1

Season 1 E 1 • 12/11/2018

CT's wedding is approaching fast, but past conflicts between his fiancee Lili and his family puts added stress on the big day and threatens the guest list.

12/11/2018
CT's Getting Married, Pt. 2

CT and Lili's wedding day brings a roller coaster of emotions for the couple and their families, along with a rowdy appearance from CT's "The Challenge" castmates.
12/18/2018
