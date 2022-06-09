Teen Mom: The Next Chapter
I'm Tired, but I'm Fired Up
Season 1 E 7 • 10/18/2022
Maci and Taylor's birth control discussion takes on new meaning after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Cheyenne prepares for surgery, and Briana reveals a secret relationship.
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E1Wishful Thinking
The moms reunite as Amber takes an important step with Leah, Cheyenne processes a major trauma, Briana celebrates a victory, and Maci's date night with Taylor doesn't go as planned.
09/06/2022
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E2You Go Do You
Catelynn worries about the shape of baby Rya's head, Leah and Jaylan take the next step in their relationship, Jade meets Briana's special party guest, and Sean shops for an engagement ring.
09/13/2022
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E3Give Yourself A Little Slack
Maci works through her PTSD, Amber prepares for custody battle, Briana faces her fractured family issues, Cheyenne blows off some steam, and Catelynn's surgery leads to health complications.
09/20/2022
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E4Your Body, Your Choice
Leah and Jaylan discuss marriage and having kids, Cheyenne and Zach consider moving to a safer area, Bar returns from rehab, and Tyler has cold feet about his scheduled vasectomy.
09/27/2022
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E5Make Good Choices
Maci and Taylor are hesitant to let Bentley join Instagram, Cheyenne and Zach support Cory after learning his daughter has a heart condition, and Briana is diagnosed with bipolar depression.
10/04/2022
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E6Teen Mom Sisters for Life
When the moms go glamping for Amber's birthday, Cheyenne's experience with racism leads to an important discussion, and Briana confronts Leah about her post-reunion social media comments.
10/11/2022
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E8Welcome to Adulthood
Gary, Kristina and Leah rally around Amber after she loses custody of her son James, Briana begins her apartment search, Cheyenne undergoes surgery, and Sean proposes to Jade.
10/25/2022
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E9You Guys Mated
Catelynn and Tyler feel trapped by their past choices, a national tragedy spurs Maci to act, Leah reconsiders having more kids, and Ashley and Bar move to Las Vegas.
11/01/2022
Teen Mom: The Next ChapterS1 • E10Coparenting Rocks
Briana moves into her new apartment, Jade and Sean drop off Kloie for her first day of school, Catelynn is diagnosed with Bell's palsy, and Cheyenne and Cory try to sync their schedules.
11/08/2022
