Awkward.
Now You See Me, Now I Don't
Season 5 E 4 • 09/21/2015
Lissa takes over Val's job, Jenna is alarmed by her dismal senior superlative in the yearbook, and the girls all brace themselves for the annual mother-daughter banquet.
Awkward.S4 • E15Bonfire of the Vanities
The annual senior bonfire is approaching, and Jenna and Tamara are caught in the middle of a colorful controversy when they find a hidden book where the guys rate all the girls in school.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S4 • E16#Drama
The Dude Database takes off at school in a big way, but Jenna and Tamara are more focused on new Owen-related drama between them.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S4 • E17The New Sex Deal
As the school reels from the Dude Database drama, Jenna makes amends for her mistake by making the Valentine's Day dance one to remember.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S4 • E18Girl Rules
Jenna competes with Matty's new girlfriend as they plan his surprise 18th birthday party, and Sadie and Tamara face off when Lissa is suspended and can't lead the cheerleading squad.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S4 • E19Over the Hump
Jenna has lots on her plate, between college admissions drama with her mom and the mess of whatever is going on between her and Matty.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S4 • E20Sprang Break, Pt. 1
When the group goes to Mexico for an exciting spring break, Jenna gets big news about her future and Matty looks into his mysterious past.
11/18/2014
Awkward.S4 • E21Sprang Break, Pt. 2
Spring break heats up as Jenna sparks with a new guy, her parents reveal big news, Tamara has a whirlwind romance, and Matty comes to a realization.
06/17/2014
Awkward.S5 • E1Prank Amateurs
In the aftermath of spring break, Jenna struggles to keep a distressing secret from Matty, Tamara grapples with her quickie engagement, and Sadie deals with an unwelcome surprise guest.
08/31/2015
Awkward.S5 • E2Short Circuit Party
An accident Jenna causes at school has surprising results, and Matty must deal with the consequences of his confrontation with Jake.
09/07/2015
Awkward.S5 • E3Jenna in Wonderland
Jenna gets a taste of popularity, Matty struggles with being shunned, Jake goes after a new girl, and Ally hosts a sex toy party.
09/14/2015
09/21/2015
Awkward.S5 • E5The Dis-Engagement Dinner
Jenna’s forced to throw Tamara a party to celebrate her fake engagement, and Gabby reveals a secret about Matty that sends Jenna in search of the truth.
09/28/2015
Awkward.S5 • E6Don't Dream It's Over
Tamara desperately tries to make things right with Adam, and Jenna reviews her past relationships and comes to a startling conclusion.
10/05/2015
Awkward.S5 • E7The Big Reveal
Jenna prepares to confess her love to Matty and arranges a hasty gender reveal party for Lacey, Sadie meets Darlene's clueless new boyfriend, and Val makes her dramatic return.
10/12/2015
Awkward.S5 • E8An Indecent Promposal
Tamara takes a moral stance against prom, Jake considers taking a gap year, Sergio loses patience with Sadie, and Jenna is crushed when Matty misunderstands her good intentions.
10/19/2015
Awkward.S5 • E9Say No to the Dress
Jenna and Tamara's prom fantasy is a dismal failure, Sadie comes to a shocking realization about Matty, and a dateless Jake is surprised to find out he's become popular with the ladies.
10/26/2015
Awkward.S5 • E10Reality Does Not Bite
On prom night, Matty searches for Jenna to declare his love, Jake and Gabby consider their future, Tamara reunites with Adam, and the prom king and queen are named.
11/02/2015
Awkward.S5 • E11The Graduates
The senior class rallies around Sadie, Tamara presents an unusual class gift, and the blissfully reunited Jenna and Matty face their impending separation.
11/09/2015
Awkward.S5 • E12Holding On and Letting Go
Jake and Tamara fret about their post-high school identities, newlywed Val offers some uncharacteristically good advice, and Matty and Jenna make the most of their final hours together.
11/09/2015
Awkward.S5 • E13I'm The Kind Of Girl Who Found her Voice In College
Jenna is on top of the world when she gets home from her freshman year of college, but her newfound confidence is shaken when she discovers she’s not the only one who's changed.
03/15/2016
