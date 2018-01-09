Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
The Last Dance
Season 1 E 7 • 09/01/2018
Love is in the air when the guys go all-out with elaborate promposals, and LC has a hard time dealing with Kristin and Stephen at the dance.
Laguna Beach
S3 • E6
Headed for Heartbreak
The romantic tensions that have been building between Cameron, Jessica and Tessa come to a head at Cameron's birthday party.
09/20/2006
Laguna Beach
S3 • E7
Hookups and Cover-Ups
The winter formal gets serious when Kyndra has a mystery hookup during the dance.
09/27/2006
Laguna Beach
S3 • E8
Spies, Lies and Alibis
Kyndra tries to squash the rumors from the winter formal with a Valentine's Day dinner party, but things get tense when Cameron shows up, and Rocky and Alex's romance reaches new heights.
10/04/2006
Laguna Beach
S3 • E9
First Date, Last Date
Jessica and Cameron can't keep up with their relationship, and a new romance blooms between Tessa and Cameron's friend Derek.
10/11/2006
Laguna Beach
S3 • E10
It's, Like, Breakup Season
Raquel and Alex's relationship gets rocky at a beachside bonfire.
10/18/2006
Laguna Beach
S3 • E11
The Three Day Rule
Things aren't getting any easier between Rocky and Alex since their breakup, and Tessa and Derek find themselves in uncertain territory, too.
10/25/2006
Laguna Beach
S3 • E12
Only in Cabo
On the group's spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, sparks fly between old flames, and new romances ignite.
11/01/2006
Laguna Beach
S3 • E13
You Don't Just Get Me Back
Prom is here, but things are still rough between Alex and Rocky after they get back together.
11/08/2006
Laguna Beach
S3 • E14
Show Them What You've Got
Chase's band plays a concert, then gets an important record deal, and Rocky and Alex try to make their relationship work.
11/08/2006
Laguna Beach
S3 • E15
See You in a Decade
The seniors go off to college after high school graduation, Chase and the band head to bigger and better things, and Alex and Rocky try to figure out where their relationship will go from here.
11/15/2006
