Decisions, Decisions
Season 8 E 16 • 03/17/2020
Mackenzie confronts Josh about his alleged infidelity, Cheyenne's boyfriend moves to L.A., and Catelynn shares an anniversary surprise with Tyler.
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E6
Momcation
The moms head to Florida for their first girls-only vacation together, Cheyenne worries about fitting in, and Maci plans a surprise trip to a drag show for Amber's birthday.
07/08/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E7
Mother of a Mother's Day
Tyler takes a trip to Texas to celebrate his sister's sobriety and contend with his father's relapse, and Amber finds out Leah's been having panic attacks.
07/15/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E8
Don't Give Up
Maci is hesitant to get Taylor a dirt bike for his birthday, Cheyenne is annoyed by the timing of Cory's vacation, and Amber and Gary discuss treating Leah's panic attacks.
07/22/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E9
Ready When You Are
Cheyenne meets Matt's family, Maci and Taylor discuss their birth control options, Catelynn and Tyler cause a stir on social media, and Amber gets answers about her health.
07/29/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E10
Father's Day Follies
Catelynn and Tyler celebrate Carly's birthday without her, Maci sees Ryan at Bentley's baseball game, and Mackenzie suspects her husband may have cheated on her.
08/05/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E11
Handle with Care
Cheyenne and Matt take a trip to wine country with Ryder, Maci and Taylor look into permanent birth control options, and Mackenzie worries about Josh's loyalty.
08/12/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E12
The Weight of the World
Maci takes Bentley to a counselor, Catelynn and Tyler reunite with Carly, Mackenzie gets devastating news, Cheyenne addresses Taylor's racist tweets, and Amber is arrested.
08/19/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E25
Reunion Part 1
Celebrate 10 years of OG as Dr. Drew & Nessa sit down with the cast to discuss this action packed season. Cate and Ty sit down with Brandon and Theresa for the first time in a decade. Ryan speaks on his addiction.
09/02/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E14
Reunion, Pt. 2
Ten years after the 16 and Pregnant premiere, Nessa and Dr. Drew sit down with Maci, Cheyenne, Catelynn and Amber to discuss co-parenting, sobriety and mental health.
09/03/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E15
Unseen Moments
Nessa sits down with Cheyenne and Cory, Catelynn and Tyler, Maci and Taylor, and Gary and Kristina to watch candid, never-before-seen footage from the show.
09/03/2019
Teen Mom OG
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E17
Every-Other-Day Mom
Catelynn, Maci and Cheyenne travel to Indiana for Amber's court hearing, Mackenzie questions her relationship with Josh, and producers try to get Andrew's side of the story.
03/24/2020
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E18
Not Going Down Without a Fight
Catelynn and Tyler debate bailing their friend Ashley out of jail, Mackenzie questions staying with Josh, and Maci wants to turn Chattanooga, TN, teal for PCOS Awareness Day.
03/31/2020
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E19
To the Rescue
Cheyenne, Maci and Catelynn react to the leaked audio of Amber's altercation with Andrew, Mackenzie gets a birthday surprise from Josh, and Gary lends his support to Amber.
04/07/2020
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E20
This Has All Been Hell
Maci's restraining order against Ryan is an obstacle on Bentley's birthday, Mackenzie gets an opportunity through cheer, and Cheyenne works on her event planning business.
04/14/2020
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E21
Walk into the Flame
Catelynn takes her mom on vacation to address their generational trauma, Mackenzie questions renewing her vows, and Maci finds a way to help young women afford birth control.
04/21/2020
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E22
Goodbye for Now
Amber opens up about a new romantic connection, Cory worries about leaving Ryder while he's on The Challenge, and Mackenzie says goodbye to her mom.
04/28/2020
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E23
I Am Not OK
Amber's boyfriend Dimitri comes to visit, Cheyenne prepares Ryder for pre-school while Cory is on The Challenge, and Maci debates letting Bentley apply to private school.
05/05/2020
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E24
Hanging On by a Thread
Cheyenne rushes Ryder to the hospital, Amber arranges for Dimitri to take a lie detector test, and a grief-stricken Mackenzie takes a business trip to Florida.
05/12/2020
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E25
Time for a Talk
Maci asks Taylor to have a talk with Bentley about respecting girls, Catelynn meets with an organic baby food company in New York, and Cheyenne is anxious about Cory's return.
05/19/2020
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E26
Piece the Pieces Together
Cheyenne helps Cory and Taylor plan their gender-reveal party, Mackenzie works to be more organized for her kids, and Amber introduces Dimitri to her protective brother.
05/26/2020
