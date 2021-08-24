Messyness
The New Me
Season 1 E 14 • 12/29/2021
Nicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy react to videos of botched spray tans, not-so-graceful spills and people sporting seriously mean mugs.
MessynessS1 • E4Drunk and Disorderly
Nicole and her besties Tori, Adam and Teddy react to rage-inducing breakups, telltale signs of being single, regrettable selfie videos and alcohol-fueled bad decisions.
08/24/2021
MessynessS1 • E5Dads After Dark
Nicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy share wild stories while checking out videos of people who can't handle their booze, memorable rejections, acts of modern chivalry, out of control dads and more.
08/25/2021
MessynessS1 • E6Personal Party Trainers
Over glasses of wine, Nicole, Teddy, Tori and Adam watch videos of cell phone farewells, mom skills, flight fiascos, folks who've hit their breaking point, party letdowns and more.
08/25/2021
MessynessS1 • E7Sexy Sauce
Nicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy check out clips of doomed relationships, ingenious beauty tricks, flirty grandmas, and drunken courage plus the painful hangovers that follow.
08/26/2021
MessynessS1 • E8Death of the Party
Nicole, Teddy, Adam and Tori react to scenes of drunken shenanigans at sea and moms having a bad day, and the four pals trade tips for escaping parties and avoiding frenemies in public.
08/26/2021
MessynessS1 • E9To Dye For
Nicole, Teddy, Tori and Adam take a look at some majorly messy videos of rough rejections, hair dye disasters, and serious sports parents.
08/27/2021
MessynessS1 • E10Liquid Courage
Nicole and the panel check out wild videos of big blackouts, relationship warning signs and people who get daring after some drinks.
08/27/2021
MessynessS1 • E11Sneaky Drinkies
Nicole, Teddy, Tori and Adam check out clips of clever covert drinkers, not-so-great liars, inappropriately proud parents, stripper pole disasters and one very familiar-looking party girl.
12/27/2021
MessynessS1 • E12Real Intimacy
Nicole, Adam, Tori and Teddy react to clips of fed-up moms, awkward confrontations, couples who are just a little too comfortable together and the worst neighbors ever.
12/28/2021
MessynessS1 • E13I'm Here, Bitches
Nicole and the panel buckle in for up-close and personal looks at friends of the animal kingdom, very public personal hygiene and the chaos that happens when you fall asleep at the party.
12/28/2021
MessynessS1 • E14The New Me
Nicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy react to videos of botched spray tans, not-so-graceful spills and people sporting seriously mean mugs.
12/29/2021
MessynessS1 • E15Drinking and Entering
Nicole and the crew watch amateur dancers break it down in the streets, then discuss the merits of going commando, social media etiquette and their worst blackout stories.
12/30/2021
MessynessS1 • E16Vegas, Baby
Nicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy react to clumsy drunks in Vegas, bad haircuts and angry exes, and they weigh in on pranking your partner and the efficacy of smooth pickup lines.
12/31/2021
MessynessS1 • E17Seen It All
Nicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy watch bra-stuffers at their best, impressively unfazed people and shot-takers who take "lit" to the next level, and then they play a game of "That's So Me."
01/06/2022
MessynessS1 • E18Woke Up Like This
Adam offers his expert opinion on clips of clumsy ice skaters, and Nicole, Teddy and Tori chime in on scenes of wig disasters, sloppy drivers, sleepy partiers and the art of pregaming.
01/13/2022
MessynessS1 • E19Going Full Tori
Nicole, Teddy, Tori and Adam react to videos featuring over-excited party pals, foodies who can't be bothered with forks, people channeling their inner Tori Spelling and more.
01/20/2022
