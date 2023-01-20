The Real Friends of WeHo

Six Degrees of West Hollywood

Season 1 E 1 • 01/20/2023

Brad agrees to style Dorion, Todrick attempts to clear the air, Jaymes enjoys newlywed bliss, Curtis worries about his acting career, and Joey's engagement party spirals out of control.

The Real Friends of WeHo
S1 • E2
Thank You for Being a Friend

Todrick worries about his upcoming performance, Curtis navigates his family relationship, Joey tries to make amends, Jaymes turns to Brad for advice, and Dorion deals with a setback.
01/27/2023
The Real Friends of WeHo
S1 • E3
Wigging Out

The group heads to Pride to support Todrick, Brad helps Curtis navigate his role within the gay community, Jaymes worries about Joey attending his party, and tensions rise during dinner.
02/03/2023
