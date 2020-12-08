Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Jeanette, Kiara & Patrick
Season 8 E 22 • 11/04/2020
Jeanette wants to know if her cousin's girlfriend is behind a catfish scheme, and Nev and Kamie unravel a complex story that's seven years in the making.
Watching
Full Ep
41:49
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E12
Kristen & Sarah
Nev and Kamie try to help Kristen meet the woman she's been talking to online for months, but they must contend with wild twists and turns during their search for the truth.
08/12/2020
Full Ep
41:48
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E13
Dre & Casey
Dre risks his relationship with his girlfriend and daughter by pursuing suspicious and shady Casey online, then Dre's concerned brother Fred contacts Nev and Kamie looking for answers.
08/19/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E14
Dustin & Keegan
Dustin reaches out to Nev and Kamie to figure out why Keegan, his long-distance friend, has been so hot and cold over the course of their eight-year "flirtationship."
08/26/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E15
Kirsten & Alex
Kirsten knows she was catfished, and now she's desperate to learn the identity of the person who deceived her, so she turns to Nev and Kamie to help unravel the mystery.
09/02/2020
Full Ep
41:50
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E16
Stephanie & Danny
Stephanie has been talking to Danny for nearly 10 years, but she's never met or even video chatted with him, so she reaches out to Nev and Kamie to find out what he's been hiding.
09/09/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E17
Zay & Jayda
Zay put her marriage on the line when she began an emotional affair with Jayda after meeting her online, and now she needs Nev and Kamie to help her uncover the truth.
09/16/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E18
Ryan & Micah
Nev and Kamie help Ryan, an unemployed man using his savings to entertain a woman who is unable to FaceTime, even during quarantine.
09/23/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E19
Dianela & Jose
After arriving in the U.S., Dianela enlists Nev and Kamie's help to get answers about Jose, a fellow Venezuelan transplant she's had a four-year virtual relationship with, but has never met.
10/08/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E20
Brooklyn & Jason
Brooklyn started a new relationship after breaking things off with Jason, but he keeps popping in and out of her life, so Nev and Kamie help her find answers and get closure.
10/14/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E21
Jay & Anna
After meeting Anna on Facebook two months earlier, Jay has questions about her story and wonders if she's too good to be true, so he turns to Nev and Kamie to help get him answers.
10/28/2020
Full Ep
1:02:19
Catfish: The TV Show
Full Ep
41:49
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E23
Jake & Taylor
TikTok star Jake has feelings for Taylor, who has been sending him messages and money online, but he becomes suspicious after getting ghosted in person and receiving threats.
11/11/2020
Full Ep
42:29
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E24
Tony & Tiana
After two years of shady excuses, Tony turns to Nev and Kamie for help in finding out why his online crush Tiana refuses to video chat or meet with him in person.
11/18/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E25
Eric & Lianna
Eric fell hard for Lianna on Facebook, but after a third attempt at meeting in person ends in disappointment, he's ready for Nev and Kamie to shed light on his online love interest.
12/02/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E26
Scooba & Renae
Scooba dated Renae for eight months before she ghosted him, and when she reemerges after six years of virtual silence, Nev and Kamie help him piece together an explanation.
12/08/2020
Full Ep
41:48
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E27
DeJuan & Tynea
Nev and Kamie encounter shocking twists and turns as they help DeJuan figure out why his girlfriend of two years Tynea won't meet or video chat with him and has blocked him on social media.
12/15/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E28
Michael & Julia
Nev and Kamie help reality TV star Michael sift through Julia's red flags before he uproots his life to be with her.
12/23/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E29
Jason & Mar
Jason, who is vulnerable after a divorce, starts messaging with and sending money to Mar, but becomes suspicious when a woman answers Mar's phone.
12/29/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E30
Will & Cherry
Despite many warning signs, Will refuses to listen to reason when it comes to Cherry, a Thai cosplayer he met online, so Nev and Kamie help him dissect his international situationship.
01/05/2021
Full Ep
41:49
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E31
Tam & Jamena
Tam falls hard for Jamena on a dating app, but soon suspects that her online girlfriend isn't who she says she is, so she calls on Nev and Kamie to solve the mystery.
01/12/2021
Full Ep
41:29
Catfish: The TV Show
S8 • E32
Paul & Caitea
Samantha contacts Nev and Kamie hoping they can help her fiance, Paul, get answers and move past his first love, Caitea, a woman he met 10 years ago on Xbox.
01/19/2021
