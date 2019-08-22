Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Gym, Tan, Strip
Season 3 E 4 • 09/12/2019
As the roommates arrive in Las Vegas, Vinny is worried his ankle injury will affect his Chippendales gig, Pauly senses a "Ronpage" is looming, and Angelina loses a bet.
Watching
Full Ep
41:52
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E1
Goodbye Mike
Mike prepares for his prison sentence, Ron realizes it's time to make changes in his life, Jen's split from Roger goes public, and Deena celebrates the birth of her baby boy.
08/22/2019
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E2
Thirty Days Later
A fresh-from-rehab Ronnie reconnects with Vinny and Pauly, Nicole relishes pregnancy eating, and Jenni confronts Angelina and Ronnie for talking about her divorce on camera.
08/29/2019
Full Ep
41:52
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E3
JWoww Gets Her Groove Back
Ronnie throws a birthday party for his daughter, Pauly and Vinny visit Mike behind bars, and Jenni invites her new 24-year-old boyfriend to Las Vegas to meet the roommates.
09/05/2019
Full Ep
41:52
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E4
Gym, Tan, Strip
As the roommates arrive in Las Vegas, Vinny is worried his ankle injury will affect his Chippendales gig, Pauly senses a "Ronpage" is looming, and Angelina loses a bet.
09/12/2019
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E5
Sliding Into Angelina’s DMs
Vinny prepares for his big stripping debut, Ronnie's constant texting leads everyone to suspect trouble at home, and the group gets some good news from Mike in prison.
09/19/2019
Full Ep
41:37
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E6
Strippendales
Jenni tries to uncover the truth about Ronnie and Jenn, Pauly plans an epic prank, and Vinny makes his Chippendales debut in front of his roommates and mother.
09/26/2019
Full Ep
40:34
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E7
The Incident at the Strip Club
The roomies don't know what to expect when Ronnie finds out Jenn joined them at the strip club, and Jenni's boyfriend arrives in Las Vegas.
10/03/2019
Full Ep
40:47
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E8
Millennials
Deena has an encounter with a judgmental bar patron, and Angelina is bothered when Jenni's new boyfriend pries into her sex life.
10/10/2019
Full Ep
40:34
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E9
Holy Drama
Pauly celebrates the end of Vinny's Chippendales residency with a feast, and looming drama between Jenni and Angelina threatens to upend the baptism for Deena's son CJ.
10/17/2019
Full Ep
41:37
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E10
4 Fists. 2 Bottles. 1 Shore House.
Fingers are pointed, piercings are questioned, and wine bottles are at risk when Nicole and Ronnie get drawn into Jenni and Angelina's feud as Deena tries to play peacekeeper.
10/24/2019
Full Ep
41:38
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E11
Last Night Is Cancelled
The housemates spend a day at the boardwalk as tensions linger between Angelina, Jenni and Nicole, and the boys try to have a good time without Mike.
10/31/2019
Full Ep
41:37
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E12
Snooki Goes to Washington
After Lauren tells the gang that Mike's release from prison is being delayed, the ladies head to the White House to ask for help, while the guys let loose in Jenni's new home.
11/07/2019
Full Ep
41:23
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E13
Snooki Goes to Washington, Pt. 2
The ladies gang up on Vinny after they return from Washington, D.C., the guys plan an elaborate prank, and the roomies get an update about Mike's release from jail.
11/07/2019
Full Ep
39:51
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E14
Only in Jersey
While Mike awaits his release from prison, the roommates take Lauren bowling to get her mind off things, and Jenni gets into a screaming match with an ice cream truck driver.
02/27/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Home Is Where the Party Is in Floribama Shore Season 4
Get ready for new places, new faces and new revelations as the crew hits the road in Floribama Shore Season 4, premiering February 25 at 9/8c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing Kicks Off Love Gone Wrong Week
Sometimes, love can suck, but Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are here to help the brokenhearted when Ghosted: Love Gone Missing returns with five brand-new episodes February 8 at 7/6c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS4
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love Heats Up New Zealand
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love takes the relations**t show to new heights by bringing the guests (and their wildcard exes) to a chalet down under.
11/01/2019
Trailer
00:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco Has a Lot to Learn
Sebastian Maniscalco does his best to learn the important names for the 2019 VMAs before he hosts on August 26, but he's got a long way to go.
07/16/2019