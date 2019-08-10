Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
All Bets are Off
Season 2 E 9 • 02/12/2021
McKenna asks Rachel and Travis to help her track down her poker-playing boyfriend Cheech, who cleared out his apartment, left town and blocked her 13 months ago, with no explanation.
Full Ep
41:48
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S1 • E7
Whitney & Tahira
Whitney was ghosted after bailing on plans to move to L.A. with college bestie Tahira after graduation, but the real reasons may be more political than personal.
10/08/2019
Full Ep
41:24
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S1 • E8
Giovanna & Dante
Rachel and Travis set out to help Giovanna confront Dante, an ex-boyfriend who never got back in contact with her after a routine holiday trip.
10/15/2019
Full Ep
41:29
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S2 • E1
Joanna & Aaron
Rachel and Travis help Joanna, a single mom from New Jersey, track down Aaron, a rideshare driver who disappeared from her life after nearly eight months of dating.
09/02/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S2 • E2
Shannon & Jay
When Shannon met Jay, she thought she'd found another single parent to make a life with, but after six months together, Jay cut off communication -- while still following her on social media.
09/09/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S2 • E3
Mariah & James
After years in a messy relationship with her ex, Mariah thought she'd found something real with her coworker James -- until James abruptly quit his job and blocked her.
09/16/2020
Full Ep
41:29
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S2 • E4
Michael & Francisco
Michael's very first relationship involved meeting a man online, falling for him, nearly eloping after one date, panicking, moving to Japan, then getting ghosted -- now he wants answers.
09/23/2020
Full Ep
42:49
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S2 • E5
Ghost Gone AWOL
Naimah and Maher had been best friends since middle school, but he blocked her on social media when they took different paths as adults, and she wants to know why.
02/08/2021
Full Ep
41:49
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S2 • E6
Tossed Aside
Trey wants to find out why his best friend and fellow cheerleader Austin blew off their scheduled plans and abruptly dropped him from his life.
02/09/2021
Full Ep
40:52
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S2 • E7
Momma's Boy
Aspiring firefighter Dade introduces his girlfriend, Andi, to his family, then ghosts her, leaving Andi wondering what went wrong.
02/10/2021
Full Ep
41:49
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing
S2 • E8
Nama-Stay Ghosted
Tini wants answers when her spiritual sister Bri suddenly ghosts her and the esoteric community where they met.
02/11/2021
Full Ep
41:29
