The Strange & Gross Origin of "Cuck"
Season 5 E 4 • 04/26/2017
If you’ve been on Twitter or near a comment section lately, you may have noticed the insult “CUCK” being thrown around. A LOT. If you’re wondering what it means and where it comes from, the word's origins are a strange mix of misogyny and racism that spans a bizarre history from Shakespeare to early 2000’s Pick Up Artists. Watch the episode to find out!
Decoded
S1 • E1
Are Fried Chicken and Watermelon Racist?
Franchesca Ramsey talks about the violent history of Black culinary stereotypes.
06/03/2015
02:15
Decoded
S1 • E2
iC50: The Perfect Phone For The Whole (Black) Family
Introducing the IC50: a cell phone catering to Black people that helps fight institutional racism by filming police brutality.
06/10/2015
02:32
Decoded
S1 • E3
Does Race Affect Your Dating Life?
Franchesca investigates the personal psychology and internal bias of online dating.
06/10/2015
02:45
Decoded
S1 • E4
13 Things White People Take for Granted
Franchesca questions the widespread practice of race-neutral marketing, from nude-color clothing and white faces on money to the absence of BIPOC characters in Hollywood films.
06/24/2015
04:26
Decoded
S1 • E5
How Do You Handle Racist Jokes?
Franchesca explores how racist jokes are oppressive and shares ways to effectively disarm a person telling an offensive joke.
07/01/2015
02:34
Decoded
S1 • E6
Was That Racist?: An "Inside Out" Parody
Francesca checks in with her Shade, Weariness, Fury, Paranoia and Hope when she faces racial microaggressions from a barista at a coffee shop.
07/08/2015
05:19
Decoded
S1 • E7
10 Excuses Used to Deny Racism Debunked
Franchesca reviews 10 common excuses used by people trying to justify their racist behavior.
07/15/2015
02:33
Decoded
S1 • E8
What If White People Experienced Microaggressions
Franchesca explores scenarios in which BIPOC experience microaggressions and inadvertent insults that stereotype them.
07/22/2015
02:41
Decoded
S1 • E9
If Famous Movie Characters Were Black
Decoded reimagines famous Hollywood movies with Black people as the lead characters to show the double standards they're held to in society.
08/05/2015
02:24
Decoded
S1 • E11
Did Hollywood Whitewash Stonewall?
Trans women were at the forefront of the LGBT civil rights movement, so Franchesca wonders why they've been whitewashed from the Hollywood movie about the Stonewall riots.
08/06/2015
02:54
Decoded
S1 • E10
Five Things You Should Know About Racism
Franchesca gets down to the nitty-gritty about racism and its constructs, and encourages folks to learn from experts in the field how racism functions in society.
08/12/2015
02:51
Decoded
S1 • E13
Greatest Moments in Not Racist History
Franchesca thanks you for shutting down racism by revisiting some great moments in not-racist hostory.
08/20/2015
04:05
Decoded
S1 • E12
Should All Native American Mascots Be Banned?
Franchesca checks in with Native American hip-hop artist Nataanii Means about sports teams appropriating indigenous culture for their mascots.
08/26/2015
02:40
Decoded
S2 • E1
Every Racist Thing Donald Trump Has Said (Almost)
Donald Trump Said ALL OF THESE THINGS!!!
09/30/2015
04:52
Decoded
S2 • E2
6 Phrases With Surprisingly Racist Origins
Ever wonder where phrases like, "no can do" and "the peanut gallery" come from? Well, these everyday phrases have some VERY racist beginnings! Join Franchesca on this week's episode of Decoded, as she gives a brief history lesson in common phrases that most people don't think twice about. Do you know of any phrases with racist origins?
10/07/2015
02:46
Decoded
S2 • E3
Can You Name 7 Superheroes of Color?
Decoded went to COMIC CON! This week, talks race and representation in the world of all things geeky. Why aren't there more superheroes of color? Is there a double standard to accepting, and supporting, stories featuring people of color? Watch this episode of Decoded to find out what New York's Comic Con had to say!
10/14/2015
03:01
Decoded
S2 • E4
12 Racist Halloween Costumes FOR KIDS!
What are the scariest Halloween costumes for kids? Racially insensitive costumes based off tired stereotypes and blatant racial profiling from around the globe. Watch our team of comedians laugh these Mexican, Middle Eastern, Asian, Romani, and African American costumes out of the room.
10/21/2015
04:13
Decoded
S2 • E5
5 Reasons Student Loans are Bulls**t
Student Loans! Whether you hate them or hate them, you're probably going to have to deal with them in one way or another. Why? Because over 40 Million young(ish) Americans owe over 1.2 Trillion dollars in student loan debt and millions of others have this spectre of debt loom over crucial life decisions. And while there are no easy answers about what to do about it, there are a lot of good questions like: Why has tuition across the United States skyrocketed over the past 30 years? What are your student loans really paying for? Is there anything you can do? And perhaps most importantly, is this all just a bunch of Bullshit? With special guest Ben O'Keefe.
10/28/2015
05:05
Decoded
S2 • E7
7 Myths about Cultural Appropriation DEBUNKED!
Where is the line between cultural exchange, appreciation, and appropriation? In this episode of Decoded, Francesca attempts to lay out what exactly cultural appropriation is, and dispel some of the myths surrounding this touchy subject. Understanding and participating in a culture that is different from your own can be a great experience. Just make sure you don’t cross the line into offensive territory by checking out this video first!
10/28/2015
02:29
Decoded
S2 • E6
White People Whitesplain Whitesplaining
Ever try to politely tell someone that you don't need to them to explain YOUR experience for them? Ever wonder why someone needs interrupt you to explain how the world works for YOU? Then you may have been Whitesplained! Yup. It happens, even to Franchesca on this week's episode of Decoded.
11/04/2015
03:03
Decoded
S2 • E8
Everything You Know About Thanksgiving is WRONG
Thanksgiving is a great holiday, but the whole story we're taught in school about Pilgrims and Native Americans is basically, just WRONG. Everything from the Native Americans and Pilgrims being best friends, to the outfits the Pilgrims actually wore, down to even the eating Turkey is based on loose half-truths and propaganda. So join Franchesca as she serves up some Thruthsgiving!
11/18/2015
05:09
Decoded
S2 • E9
Why Do You Think Stereotypes Are True?
Most people realize that it is wrong to stereotype. But some of these generalizations are so ingrained in our minds through social conditioning that it can be difficult to avoid. You might even start to think they are true! Follow along with Francesca as she breaks down the causes and consequences of stereotyping in this week’s episode of Decoded.
12/02/2015
02:17
Decoded
S2 • E10
Where Are You REALLY From???
“Where are you from?” can be an innocent question to learn more about a person’s childhood. But when you start to ignore the individual and are just looking to label them, it can quickly become an offensive subject. On this week’s Decoded, Francesca goes out for coffee to discuss where she’s REALLY from.
12/09/2015
05:56
Decoded
S2 • E11
What Did Jesus REALLY Look Like?
Our modern image of Jesus may be a bit skewed. The common depiction features long blonde hair, blue eyes, and fair skin. However, historical evidence suggests that this portrayal of the Christian savior has been purposefully altered. In this weeks episode, Franchesca discusses the reasons behind this change in appearance, and what Jesus may have actually looked like.
12/16/2015
02:49
Decoded
S2 • E12
Social Justice Warrior Training Video, LEAKED!
How does one end up a social justice warrior? It takes training!!! The war for social justice has begun, and if these recruits are going to join the front lines in the fight against ignorance and structural racism, they will have to be quick on their feet, immune to insults, and knowledgeable on the social issues facing our society today. Social Justice Warriors aren't born, they're made!
01/06/2016
04:10
Decoded
S2 • E13
Why Does Privilege Make People So Angry?
We all have privilege in some way, and it’s not always an easy thing for people come to terms with. However, pointing out someone’s privilege shouldn’t be a personal attack. Discussing privilege isn’t about blame; it’s about raising awareness of the inequalities that exist in today’s society. Realizing how we might be treating certain groups of people unfairly is the first step to changing the situation, and becoming true equals!
01/13/2016
02:18
Decoded
S2 • E14
You CAN'T Sound White!
There's a lot of messed up things with the phrase "You Sound White!" On one side, some people are trying to give you a weird, backhanded compliment that implies that only white people are educated and intelligent. On the other side, people of color often use the phrase to tell you that you don't belong. It's a common saying that's both dumb and hurtful because at the end of the day, your voice is simply your voice.
01/20/2016
04:36
Decoded
S2 • E15
Is PC Culture Anti-Free Speech?
We’ve been hearing a lot about “PC Culture” from the conservative media and presidential candidates lately, and the consensus seems to be that all of this political correctness is stifling our right to freedom of speech. But when has speaking out against discrimination and hate ever stripped someone else of their ability to voice their opinion? You still have the freedom to say whatever you want, and the “PC Police” still have the right to tell you how wrong you are.
01/27/2016
03:15
Decoded
S2 • E16
A World Without Black History
It’s Black History Month! And while most people take this opportunity to learn about and reflect upon the accomplishments and struggles of African-Americans, plenty more choose to criticize the annual celebration. What many fail to realize is that black history is largely overlooked within the broad scope of American history, and the purpose of Black History Month is to spread awareness of this vibrant cultural past as well as black americans' important contribution to the development of the USA as we know it. After all, without black history, America would be a very different place!
02/03/2016
04:39
Decoded
S2 • E18
4 Reasons "White Pride" Makes People Uneasy
Pride in your heritage can be a beautiful thing. It can promote self-confidence, a sense of community, and a broader awareness of the issues a particular group of people may face. But what happens when that pride is used for totally opposite reasons? ‘White pride’ has, over the course of history, been a weapon used against people of color to silence and oppress them. It has associations with some pretty horrendous groups that promote violence and prejudice (such as the KKK). So when people wonder why it’s unacceptable to celebrate white pride, it’s important to consider its background.
02/04/2016
04:05
Decoded
S2 • E17
Are the PRIMARIES Racist?
How can the US Primary System that helps elect the President be Racist? Well because Iowa and New Hampshire are the first states to vote in the primary, they are perceived as more important by voters, and covered much more heavily by the media. And because these two states are some of the whitest in the country, it tends to stifle the voices of people of color. So what’s the solution? Well, watch the episode for some suggestions.
02/10/2016
03:07
Decoded
S2 • E19
Beyoncé Formation Comment or MLK Hate Mail?
Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’ video sparked quite a reaction. Criticisms have been numerous, and often racially-charged. The general critique has been that Beyoncé is instigating violence against police officers, and that she should not have used her platform at the Super Bowl to discuss controversial issues in the black community. However, if you look back to some of the hate-mail that Martin Luther King Jr. received in the 1960s, the comments are eerily similar. It makes you wonder why MLK, now respected as a symbol of peaceful protest and racial unity, was viewed by many at the time as an instigator of violence and segregation. Why were people trying to silence a man speaking out against obvious injustice and why are they doing the same to Beyoncé?
02/18/2016
03:34
Decoded
S2 • E20
If You Farted Every Time You Were Racist
Whether it's casual racism, institutional racism or just straight up hatred of others, racism stinks. So we wondered what the world we be like if everyone farted every time they were racist. Spoiler Alert: it would be really awkward and smell awful.
03/09/2016
05:28
Decoded
S2 • E21
Why Is the 1% So White?
Out of 536 billionaires in the USA, only 3 are black. Why the stark racial divide? Well it's complicated, but it turns out our history of racism has a lot to do with it. From segregated schools that receive less funding in property taxes, to the history of redlining black homeowners, to the long history of slavery, oppression, and segregation, white families were accumulating wealth. That ‘old money’ has provided the capital for the modern-day billionaires, and even average-income white families, to stay significantly ahead of black Americans. So how can we fix the wealth divide in America?
03/16/2016
02:53
Decoded
S2 • E22
12 Trump Business Fails
While Donald Trump may tout his business prowess and his HUGE successes, not everything the Donald has touched turned to gold. In fact, in the Donald's business history, there's lots of strange choices, bad timing and big losses. From board games, to airlines, to vodka, these are twelve of the Donald's biggest business fails.
03/23/2016
04:48
Decoded
S2 • E23
5 Countries (Besides America) with Race Issues
The US gets a bad rap for the racism that continues to pervade our society. And while the criticisms are certainly justified, it’s not to say that the rest of the world doesn’t have any racist tendencies. As it turns out, there are plenty of other examples of racial prejudice around the globe. Looks like America’s not the only country that has some work to do…
03/30/2016
02:58
Decoded
S2 • E24
STOP Blaming Affirmative Action for Your College Rejection
Getting into college is tough, but being rejected from school is even tougher. One of the biggest myths is that affirmative action is taking away spots from those who deserve them more. However, Affirmative Action is not about selected under-qualified candidates of minority races, it is about giving those minorities an equal opportunity to be considered in the first place. And more than just minorities are benefiting. In fact white women have historically been the greatest beneficiaries of affirmative action! Of course, no one thinks the college admissions process is perfect, but maybe the frustration should be directed towards other aspects of the college admission process… (*cough cough* legacy admissions).
04/06/2016
04:12
Decoded
S3 • E1
The Surprisingly Racist History of "Caucasian"
Why do we call White People Caucasian? It's an interesting question considering that outside America, Caucasian simply refers to the people from the region around Caucasus Mountains. Not only that, but there's actually a pretty messed up history to what seems like a pretty innocuous word. What is that history? Watch this week's episode of Decoded to find out!!!
04/27/2016
03:41
Decoded
S3 • E2
If Facebook Arguments Were a Cage Match
The Facebook comment section can get pretty brutal, especially when someone drops a political bomb into your news feed. Here’s what might happen if Facebook commenters settled their differences cage match style.
05/04/2016
05:16
Decoded
S3 • E3
3 Black Female Stereotypes that Need to Die
Ever notice how black women in media tend to looped into a few basic stereotypes? Like get portrayed as the sassy friend who has an instant comeback for everything, or the over-sexualized woman who wants it all the time, or the helpful black maid. Well these stereotypes don't come from nowhere. And on this episode of Decoded where they come from and explain why they need to be buried good and deep.
05/11/2016
03:53
Decoded
S3 • E4
The Problem with White Beauty Standards
Whether it's not being able to find a particular type makeup because they simply don't make your shade, looking out at a sea of white faces at a magazine rack, or getting into an argument about "Good Hair", white beauty standards are all around us. What's crazy is that if you fit the ideal you may not even notice how they affect people of color every day. Don't believe us? Watch the episode to find out.
05/18/2016
05:53
Decoded
S3 • E5
The Weird History of Asian Sex Stereotypes
If you take a look at popular culture there's a pretty strange divide between Asian women and Asian men. Asian women are adored and fetishized by men of many ethnicities, while Asian men are rarely seen as sex symbols of any kind. Why? Well these stereotypes don't come from nowhere, they actually evolved from a long and twisted history of war, trade, and persecution of American citizend. Watch the episode to learn more.
05/25/2016
02:44
Decoded
S3 • E6
Unpaid Internships: A Horror Movie Trailer
Unpaid internships are a scary proposition. They ask you to work for free under the promise of making "connections" and gaining "valuable" experience, with no guarantees that you'll do much more than get coffee or do menial work. So what would it be like if there was a horror movie made about unpaid internships? Probably something like this week's episode of Decoded.
06/01/2016
05:29
Decoded
S3 • E7
Why Color Blindness Will NOT End Racism
If you listen to people talk about race you'll eventually hear someone say "I don't see race" or even "Race doesn't actually exist biologically, so we should just ignore it" as way to stop racism. And while this "Color Blind" or "Race Blind" ideology might seem like a good attitude to adopt, it's not going do anything to stop racism and may do more harm than good. Why? Watch the episode to find out.
06/08/2016
03:34
Decoded
S3 • E8
Social Justice Rap Battle! ft. The Key of Awesome
What would happen if underground rap battles were a little more woke? Well if people got hype for challenging each other to be better people, it'd probably be a better world.
06/22/2016
04:21
Decoded
S3 • E9
Why Racism Isn't Just a Southern Problem
While the stereotypical racist in the US might be a southern good ole boy, the reality is that "progressive" Northern and Western states have had a pretty long and terrible history with racism as well. Whether it's a the history of sundown towns that threatened violence against people of color if they were found there after dark, the incredibly racist founding of Oregon, or the long history of redlining to prevent home ownership, it seems like racism certainly wasn't and isn't just a southern phenomenon.
06/29/2016
03:52
Decoded
S3 • E10
Can You Guess Who's Muslim? ft. Karim Metwaly
Do Muslims all look a certain way? Well, Hollywood and the news might have you believe that they have a particular look despite the fact that there are over 1.6 BIllion muslims in the world living on every single continent (minus Antarctica). But we at Decoded know better and with the help of Karim Metwaly will got to the streets of NYC to uncover people's preconceptions about Muslims, through a fun game about who is and who isn’t Muslim?
07/06/2016
04:02
Decoded
S3 • E11
4 Black Lives Matter Myths Debunked
Black Lives Matter is a powerful and influential movement for justice and empathy. Because the movement is challenging systems of racial oppression in the United States, there are a lot of negative reactions and social media misinformation about it. This past week, with the deaths of #AltonSterling, #PhilandoCastile and the subsequent Dallas tragedy, people are feeling even more polarized and confused. Franchesca debunks some of these toxic myths and sheds light on the true goals of Black Lives Matter.
07/14/2016
04:49
Decoded
S3 • E12
When Did You Realize Your Race?
Whether it's being told by your first grade classmate that "black people steal" or being the only hispanic member of an all white fraternity, every person has had the moment when they begin to realize what race they are and what that really means in America. What was your moment moment or realization?
07/20/2016
05:00
Decoded
S4 • E1
5 Excuses for Slavery That Need to STOP
After Michelle Obama brought up that the white house was built by slaves in her DNC speech, Bill O’Reilly was all too quick to tell her why slavery wasn’t so bad. Why are people giving excuses for slavery in 2016? What even ARE the excuses? And why do we need to stop using them? Franchesca Ramsey breaks down some of the most common excuses to defend slavery and explains what’s really going on here.
08/17/2016
05:52
Decoded
S4 • E2
Are Hispanics White?
Are Hispanic and Latino racial categories? Well, according the US Census they're not. And with good reason! Just like the US, Latin America has an incredibly complex racial history and Latinx in America represent this highly varied background. Of course this reality makes talking about race, ethnicity and whiteness in America even more confusing! So we enlisted the help of Kat Lazo to break it all down.
08/24/2016
03:39
Decoded
S4 • E3
5 Ethnic Stereotypes That Used to Be the Opposite
If we’ve learned anything from our time together, hopefully it’s that stereotypes don’t mean ANYTHING! Need more proof? Let’s take a time traveling journey back when various ethnic groups - like the Irish and Germans - were stereotyped in ways we never would think of today. Comedians react to some of the weirder quotes and oddly specific ideas historical racists came up with. Hopefully, the stereotypes that are alive and well today will soon seem as ridiculous as the ones of the past.
08/31/2016
04:59
Decoded
S4 • E4
Are Cracker, White Trash & Redneck Racist?
We’ve all heard the terms “Cracker,” “White Trash” and “Redneck” in reference to poor white people living in America. But not many people know where the words originated. These terms stretch back into early America and were developed largely as a way for rich white people to insult poor white people. So while they might not be expressly racist, they’re definitely classicists. Which is still pretty bad.
09/07/2016
02:22
Decoded
S4 • E5
A Retirement Home for Trump Supporters
Have you ever longed to return to time when America was Great? A time when structural racism was rampant, when America suppressed gay rights, and misogyny was the norm? Well know you can at Simpler Times Retirement Home, the perfect place for “Real Americans” to find that peace of mind.
09/21/2016
05:59
Decoded
S4 • E6
How Voter ID Laws Explain Structural Racism
Voter ID Laws may seem like a good idea, but they’re actually pretty terrible! On the surface, these laws appear to be a reasonable way to stop people from pretending to be someone else when they vote. But the reality is that this kind of voter fraud almost never happens!!! Instead Voter ID Laws primarily prevent the poor, the elderly, and people of color from voting. They way they’ve disenfranchised people of color is part of a very long history of voter suppression and is a classic example of structural racism. On this episode of Decoded, we show just how this systematic oppression works!
10/05/2016
03:52
Decoded
S4 • E7
Just Try Saying My Name Right!
There’s nothing more personal than your own name. And when someone mispronounces your it doesn’t feel right. But when your name is mispronounced almost every day, it gets really frustrating that many people don’t seem to have the common decency to make sure they’re saying your own name correctly. So on this episode of Decoded we talked to some people who have first hand experience with the everyday battle of getting people to just say your actual name!
10/12/2016
06:17
Decoded
S4 • E8
4 Misconceptions about Anti-Semitism and the Holocaust
While many may believe that anti-semitism (which is the hatred of and discrimination against Jewish people) is over thanks to "America’s role in ending the Holocaust" that’s simply not true. And a big part of the reason is the way we talk about the Holocaust in this country. We here at Decoded even made this mistake in our episode about slavery. So with the help of journalist Dana Schwartz, we decided to tackle some of the misconceptions about anti-semitism, anti-romani-ism, and the Holocaust.
10/19/2016
05:50
Decoded
S4 • E9
Is 'Racist' the N-Word For White People?
Are White People trying to reclaim the word “RACIST?” While there are many derogatory words for white people, none of them seem to have the same impact as any of racial slurs for people of color. The only word you can call a white person really mad is “racist.” So see what happens when white people try to claim this as their own word that people of color are no longer allowed to say!
10/26/2016
05:15
Decoded
S4 • E10
Why Does MTV Decoded Hate White People?!?
Does talking about Racism mean you hate White People? No. But a lot of people do feel that way and in this episode we uncover the roots of how that idea emerges. At the core is the concept of White Fragility, which is the idea that even the minimum amount of racial stress produces outbursts of argumentation, defensiveness, and anger.
11/02/2016
04:45
Decoded
S4 • E11
Can De-Escalation Training Prevent Police Violence?
There have been too many instances of of the police killing unarmed citizens in this country. So today Franchesca sits down with Master Sergeant Benari Poulten to talk about how the US armed forces trains and employs de-escalation techniques to handle difficult situations during conflict.
11/10/2016
05:05
Decoded
S4 • E12
Do You Speak for Your Entire Race?
Have you ever been the only person of your race at your job, your school, or in your neighborhood? Then congratulations, you're automatically a Race Ambassador! As a Race Ambassador you'll be expected to answer every single question about race, know multiple languages, and be the voice of millions of unique individuals who have many different and often conflicting opinions! Congrats.
11/16/2016
02:21
Decoded
S5 • E1
Do These Celebs Look Alike?
We all know, that some celebs look eerily alike. But some people regularly confuse celebs of color who don’t look the same at all. And it’s not just the celebs! Lots of people say dumb things like “All Asians Look the Same” or “All Black People Look the Same.” And this is because of scientifically documented effect called Own-Race Bias. What is it? Watch the episode to find out!!!
04/05/2017
04:55
Decoded
S5 • E2
Why Legal Immigration to the US is Almost Impossible
With all the talk of immigration there’s one question that seems to persist: why can’t immigrants just come here US legally? And the answer is simple, it’s incredibly complicated. Unlike the years of, it can take several years and thousands of dollars to work through a byzantine legal process with no guarantees that you’ll get a green card. So what does it take to become a legal US Citizen? Watch the episode to find out.
04/12/2017
02:03
Decoded
S5 • E3
Can Legalizing Weed Fight Racism?
The war on weed has been a disaster for everyone, but it’s been especially harmful for people of color. Why? Because even though white people and black people smoke weed at about the same rates, black people are about 4x more likely to be arrested for marijuana related crimes. So can the movement to legalize weed in places like Colorado and California help fight these racist police practices? Watch the episode to find out.
04/20/2017
03:51
Decoded
S5 • E4
The Strange & Gross Origin of "Cuck"
If you’ve been on Twitter or near a comment section lately, you may have noticed the insult “CUCK” being thrown around. A LOT. If you’re wondering what it means and where it comes from, the word's origins are a strange mix of misogyny and racism that spans a bizarre history from Shakespeare to early 2000’s Pick Up Artists. Watch the episode to find out!
04/26/2017
03:40
Decoded
S5 • E5
3 Cinco De Mayo Misconceptions Debunked
It’s almost Cinco De Mayo! Which means it’s time to celebrate. . . . well most people don’t exactly know. And while lots Americans celebrate “Mexican Heritage” by drinking lots of margaritas, Mexican beer and maybe eating some tacos, there’s a lot more to the holiday than that. So on this week’s episode of Decoded, we debunk three common misconceptions about Cinco De Mayo!
05/03/2017
04:38
Decoded
S5 • E6
5 Poverty Myths Debunked ft. The Liberal Redneck
These days everyone seems to have an opinion on what America’s poor people need to do to with themselves. Unfortunately most of these opinions aren’t based on any kind of facts. So in this week’s episode of Decoded, we bust five common poverty myths with the help of Trae Crowder aka The Liberal Redneck.
05/10/2017
05:56
Decoded
S5 • E7
How To Be Queer AF at Prom ft. Dylan Marron
It’s Prom season and that means one thing, LGBTQ folks fighting for their right to party! And in this episode of Decoded we show you that your right to be queer AF at prom is protected by no less than the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution. So put on your fancy clothes and get ready to social justice dance the night away.
05/17/2017
04:59
Decoded
S5 • E8
5 Mental Health Stigmas That Need to Go!
There are over 40,000,000 Americans that suffer from mental health issues. That’s almost 1 in 5 people! So why does getting the help you need from a mental health professional feel any different than going to a doctor? Well, that’s because there are a lot of stigmas and myths surrounding mental health. And in this week’s episode of Decoded, we talk about a few of them that we just don’t need to hear anymore.
05/24/2017
01:45
Decoded
S5 • E9
Would You Date a Short Guy?
While it may seem like no big deal, being a short man in our society has some serious downsides. From relationship discrimination to making less money, short men face a range of real issues due to our society’s obsession with big tall dudes. Watch the episode to find out more.
06/07/2017
05:00
Decoded
S5 • E10
5 Transgender Tropes that Need to STOP ft. Patti Harrison
With the rise of shows like Transparent, Orange is the New Black and personalities like Janet Mock, it’s a great time for transgender visibility in media. But there’s still a lot ways that’s not so great. In fact there are a couple of Hollywood tropes and stereotype that a alarmingly common. What are they? Watch the episode to find out.
06/14/2017
04:21
Decoded
S5 • E11
What’s a Real Man?
When you hear the phrase “real man” there’s a certain image that pops into your mind. Maybe it’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or LeBron James or Ryan Gosling and it’s most likely not, a small, quiet, reserved man who plays classical trumpet. So does that mean all those other guys are “fake men?” Well no. It’s that the question of “who’s a real man” fundamentally doesn’t make any sense. Why not? Well watch the episode to find out!
06/21/2017
04:28
Decoded
S5 • E12
How to Stop Victim Blaming
Ever hear someone say, “Well she shouldn’t have gotten drunk?” or “Well it makes sense considering what she was wearing.” Pretty much no matter what bad thing happens to you, there’s always going to be someone that tells you that, in someway, it’s your own fault. This terrible tendency is called Victim Blaming and it happens a lot, especially to victims of sexual assault. And while there are real psychological reasons why people like to blame victims, there’s new research that suggests that there is a way to greatly reduce the tendency to victim blame. And it’s actually pretty simple. What is it? Watch the episode to find out!
06/28/2017
05:24
Decoded
S6 • E1
Why Do People Say “AX” Instead of “ASK”?
Let me ax you something you might not have thought about before. Why do some people use the word “Ax” in place of the word “Ask”? Well while “AX” might be seen as lower class, it actually has a long tradition in the English language that goes back over a thousand years. So why are people who say “Ax” instead of “Ask” frequently stigmatized as unitelligent and unsophisticated? Watch the episode to find out.
01/04/2018
06:22
Decoded
S6 • E2
Do All Muslim Women Wear a Hijab? ft. Fareeha Khan
Whether it’s their total ban in France or Fox News declaring them the harbinger of Sharia Law, the hijab, which is a headcover for muslim women, has become a point of contention in America and around the globe. But now is probably a great time to take a step back and ask what exactly is a hijab? And do all Muslim women have to wear them?
01/11/2018
05:38
Decoded
S6 • E3
Will Multiracial Kids End Racism?
It’s been frequently suggested that in the near future, the massive increase in the number of multiracial children across America will help end racism. But is that actually true? Well no. And in today we’re going to explain why ending racism is going to be quite a bit more complicated than making babies with someone of another racial background.
01/18/2018
04:52
Decoded
S6 • E4
Are Your Choices Instinct or Influence?
Every day we make hundreds of choices that affect how we live. Some are bound to be great and others...not so much. And while we’re all ultimately responsible for the choices we make, some companies use advertising and marketing tactics that are more influential than you think. Take the tobacco industry for example. Even though we all know how harmful it is, cigarette companies have found ways to influence your decision to start smoking particularly in low income communities. How do they do it? Watch the episode to find out.This episode was created in collaboration with truth®. Checkout https://www.thetruth.com/ to find out more.
01/24/2018
05:40
Decoded
S6 • E5
4 Black Hair Myths Debunked
If there’s still one thing that America doesn’t seem to understand it’s black hair. Whether it’s locs, cornrows, or braids, black hairstyles have long been stigmatized and misunderstood. People have even lost their jobs and kicked out of school for these perfectly natural hair styles. So what’s everyone getting wrong? Let Franchesca break it down for you.
02/01/2018
05:37
Decoded
S6 • E6
Racism in Gay Dating?!? Ft. Dylan Marron
When it comes to dating the word “preferences” is often used to mask discrimination and sadly, this kind of dating racism isn’t just for straight people! So how does racism manifest in the world of gay dating apps and LGBTQ relationships? Don’t worry, Dylan Marron is here to help explain.
02/08/2018
06:23
Decoded
S6 • E7
How Hollywood Misrepresents the Working Class ft. Gabe Gonzalez
Working class and lower class lifestyles are rarely depicted accurately in media or film — if at all. And when about a one third of Americans identify as “working class” and about 15% live below the poverty line, we shouldn’t ignore the economic realities of life of those in lower income bracket. So how exactly does Hollywood mask the realities of class in America? We brought on Gabe Gonazlez to find out!
02/15/2018
05:21
Decoded
S6 • E8
Colorism in the Latinx Community! Ft. Lee Chin
When we think about people being judged exclusively by the color of their skin, we think “Racism.” But why would black people in Brazil get upset about a black woman winning a beauty contest? Well that’s called colorism and it’s actually pretty common in Latin America and the Latinx community in America. How so? Watch the episode to find out.
02/22/2018
05:46
Decoded
S6 • E9
Are Mexicans Taking Our Jobs? ft. Maritza Montañez
Whether it’s building a wall or talk about getting out of NAFTA, the realities of Mexican immigration and jobs are very contentious topic. But are Mexicans really taking away jobs from American citizens? Well the answer is a lot more complicated than political slogans may lead you to believe.
03/01/2018
05:18
Decoded
S6 • E10
Are All Asians Rich? Ft. Lily Du
Asian Americans on average very financially successful and there’s a common argument called the “Model Minority” that their financial success is due to a combination of being family oriented, and education focused. But here’s the thing, there’s a lot of Asian Americans are very poor and it wasn’t just plain old hard work that helped other Asian Americans succeed.
03/08/2018
06:30
Decoded
S6 • E11
Can You Choose Your Own Pronouns? Ft. Patti Harrison
While it may seem that “He” and “She” are the only options when it comes to pronouns, the truth is that English has more options then these two gendered identifiers. In fact, the non-gendered singular “they” goes back to Shakespeare and is already common in everyday usage. So why is everyone up getting so upset about people choosing how to identify themselves? Watch the episode to find out.
03/14/2018
07:14
Decoded
S7 • E1
4 Reasons School Dress Codes Are Sexist
For school-age girls, dress codes are all too often used to shame, punish and sexualize their bodies, all while bolstering harmful gender stereotypes.
10/19/2018
06:12
Decoded
S7 • E2
Why Are There So Few Asians In Hollywood?
Despite box-office hits like "Crazy Rich Asians," Hollywood has a history of white-washing stories about Asian people by hiring white actors for the roles.
10/26/2018
06:01
Decoded
S7 • E3
5 Phrases Disabled People Are Tired Of
For people with physical disabilities, annoying, overly intrusive and condescending questions about their bodies can be an almost everyday occurrence.
11/02/2018
06:30
Decoded
S7 • E4
Why Don't Straight Men Hold Hands?
While many straight cis men may be afraid to show one another affection, human contact is a natural part of life and fears of "appearing gay" only reinforce toxic masculinity.
11/09/2018
07:11
Decoded
S7 • E5
Where Does the "Fiery Latinx" Stereotype Come From?
Latinx people in America are often labeled passionate, emotional and fiery, but the trope is rooted in objectification and the misunderstanding of other people's cultures.
11/16/2018
05:30
Decoded
S7 • E6
Can You Sound Gay?
While many people believe certain ways of talking "sound gay," the traits associated with gay men's voices have no biological connection to sexuality.
11/30/2018
06:17
Decoded
S7 • E7
The Virginity Double Standard
When it comes to sex, men and women face harmful double standards regarding their virginity, partner history and sex drive.
12/07/2018
05:22
Decoded
S7 • E8
5 Asexuality Myths Debunked
Although millions of people do not experience sexual attraction, asexuality is a frequently misunderstood orientation that includes a range of romantic and gender identities.
12/13/2018
04:43
Decoded
S7 • E9
3 Reasons Being Called Exotic Is Not a Compliment
Describing women of color as "exotic" might be intended as a compliment, but the ugly truth is it's another way to reinforce white standards of beauty.
12/21/2018
05:57
Decoded
S7 • E10
Are Drag Queens Trans?
While some drag queens and kings may identify as transgender, the performance of drag doesn't coincide with transgenderism any more than it does in the general population.
01/11/2019
04:31
Decoded
S7 • E11
The History of Cholo
Veronica Garza shares the origins of the word "cholo" and how a word meant to be an insult was transformed into a look, attitude and cultural movement.
01/17/2019
04:32
Decoded
S7 • E12
Light-Skinned Privilege
Franchesca Ramsey breaks down the concept of colorism as it exists within racism and explains how light-skinned black women have had skin color privilege throughout history.
01/24/2019
07:47
Decoded
S8 • E1
Why It's Not About Good Cops vs. Bad Cops
Franchesca Ramsey breaks down the myth of the good cop and why the idea fails to address the systemic problems with policing.
07/21/2020
07:46
Decoded
S8 • E2
Why Prosecuting Police Is Almost Impossible
Franchesca Ramsey discusses qualified immunity and examines how police officers can call the court system for backup after they've killed or harmed someone
07/28/2020
07:09
Decoded
S8 • E3
Three Hollywood Myths About Police
Franchesca Ramsey discusses copaganda, myths Hollywood reinforces about policing and how the defund-the-police movement could help solve societal problems.
08/04/2020
07:16
Decoded
S8 • E4
The Racist Origins of Police
Franchesca Ramsey looks at the history of policing and the institutions that provided a blueprint for modern law enforcement.
08/11/2020
08:06
Decoded
S8 • E5
The War on Drugs Is a Lie
Franchesca Ramsey breaks down the history and falsehoods behind the war on drugs and explains how it has fueled some of the worst aspects of modern policing.
08/18/2020
