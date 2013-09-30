Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Strike Out Alone After Show
Season 1 E 17 • 11/16/2013
Briana, Mackenzie, Katie and Alex sit down with host Suchin and discuss regaining their parent's trust, re-entering the dating scene and learning how to cope after a breakup.
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E7
Into The Distance
Briana finally faces Devoin in court. Katie urges Joey to consider a new job offer. Mackenzie struggles with Josh when he puts rodeo before her, and Alex is shocked when Matt rejects a life-changing offer.
09/30/2013
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E8
Some Days Matter More
Tension rises between the sisters when Briana starts college. Katie struggles to accept Joey’s graveyard shift attitude. Alex decides to go to prom, and Mackenzie and Josh are barely communicating on Father’s Day.
10/07/2013
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E9
Don't Lie To Me
Briana decides to get on birth control, and Alex accuses her mom of losing prized possessions. Katie’s birthday turns into a disaster, and Mackenzie discovers that Josh has been lying to her for a long time.
10/14/2013
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E10
Strike Out Alone
Briana celebrates her birthday, Alex starts dating again, Mackenzie goes camping, and Katie reaches a breaking point.
10/21/2013
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E11
The Truth Hurts
Josh tries to re-igninte the flame with Mackenzie, Briana gets pressured against dating, Alex has a much needed night out, and Katie deals with break-up issues.
10/28/2013
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E12
Taking Chances
Briana pursues a secret relationship, while Alex invites Matt to celebrate Arabella's first birthday. Katie lets Joey take care of Molli for the weekend, and Mackenzie and her parents don't see eye-to-eye.
11/04/2013
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E13
For Better Or Worse
Katie wants to celebrate Molli's first birthday with Joey, while Briana surprisingly reaches out to Devoin. Alex tries to co-parent with Matt, and Mackenzie and Josh disagree on what it means to be a family.
11/11/2013
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E14
Catching Up With The Girls of Teen Mom 3
A look back at Alex, Mackenzie, Briana, and Katie's stories from the beginning of "16 and Pregnant" through the triumphs and challenges of becoming mothers for the first time.
11/12/2013
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E15
Unseen Moments
Dr. Drew hosts a look at never before seen footage from the kick off season of Teen Mom 3, featuring Mackenzie, Alex, Katie and Briana.
11/13/2013
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E16
Into The Distance After Show
The girls of teen mom 3 talk with host Suchin Pak about Katie and Joey's explosive fight, Mackenzie's inability to get through to Josh, Briana's court battle with Devoin, and the shocking turn in Alex and Matt's story.
11/15/2013
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E17
Strike Out Alone After Show
11/16/2013
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E18
Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew
Dr. Drew sits down with the moms from Teen Mom 3 in front of a live studio audience.
11/18/2013
