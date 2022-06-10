Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Skal!
Season 6 E 7 • 03/09/2023
Pauly and Mike support Vinny in L.A. before his "Dancing with the Stars" premiere, Angelina reveals her acne struggle, and the ladies embrace tradition at a Danish festival in wine country.
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E28Another Day, Another Crisis
Angelina makes peace with Nikki and Pauly, a trip to a steakhouse pushes everyone to the culinary limit, and Vinny, tired of having his birthday ignored, announces the first-ever "Vin Day."
10/06/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E29Vin Day
The San Diego trip comes to a close on a high note with a day of exercise, drinking and strippers, and Vinny has a heart-to-heart with Angelina.
10/13/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E30Reunion, Pt. 1
The shoremates return to the reunion stage after a 10-year absence, field fan questions and wonder if the stars have finally aligned for Vinny and Angelina.
10/20/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E31Reunion, Pt. 2
Justina Valentine joins the roomies to recap Season 5's craziest moments -- from the emergence of Jenni's drunk alter ego and the long-awaited Vin Day to Angelina and Nikki's beverage brawl.
10/20/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E1Where's the Charcuterie?
Angelina's flirtatious relationship with Chris's brother causes a stir, Mike prepares for a cornhole tournament, and one member of the squad makes a surprise announcement at Pauly's gig.
01/26/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E2Sliding Into DMs
While the ladies focus on their cheerleading routine for Mike's cornhole tournament, Angelina tries to secure a win behind his back, leaving Mike feeling more stressed than confident.
02/02/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E3Lake Jersey
An illness prevents Deena from flying to North Carolina, Mike's confidence is shaken ahead of the cornhole tournament, and Angelina and Vinny's flirting takes a surprising turn.
02/09/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E4Life of a Cornstar
An awkward game of Truth or Dare further complicates Angelina and Vinny's relationship, and the roommates gear up to cheer Mike on at the star-studded cornhole championships.
02/16/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E5Get Your Sack in the Hole
Mike falls short of victory at the cornhole tournament, the crew says goodbye to North Carolina, Angelina and Vinny's alone time leads to a big confession, and Nicole plans a winery trip.
02/23/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E6Messy Mawmas
Vinny invites Angelina to his NYC apartment before heading to L.A. for "Dancing with the Stars," and the ladies try to keep it classy when they join Nicole on a business trip to a winery.
03/02/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E7Skal!
03/09/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E8Dancing with the Chooch
The roommates host watch parties while Vinny competes on "Dancing with the Stars," and Angelina questions her friendship with Mike ahead of the group's trip to New Orleans.
03/16/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E9What a Waste of Cake!
In New Orleans, Vinny reflects on his "Dancing with the Stars" elimination, one roomie misses their flight, Angelina and Mike discuss their Twitter war, and Pauly arranges a group dinner.
03/23/2023
