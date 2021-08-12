The Challenge: Ride or Dies
Deep Web
Season 38 E 7 • 11/23/2022
Nelson makes new enemies, the housemates become suspicious of Devin's strategy, and two teams face off in a climbing and puzzle elimination.
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E18Night of Mistakes
One player's weaknesses are exposed in elimination, and another gets the chance to show off their greatest strength, then it's every agent for themselves in an epic land-and-water final.
12/08/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E19The Decision
On the season finale, the remaining challengers split into two teams and face several puzzles as they close out day one of the final, and TJ introduces a new twist on day two.
12/15/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E20Reunion, Pt. 1
Maria Menounos gathers the agents to discuss Emy's plot to take CT from Berna and Amber's issues with the "Big Brother" alliance, and they finally learn who stole the frozen pizza.
12/22/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E21Reunion, Pt. 2
Maria Menounos questions the agents about their on- and off-air hookups, Cory accuses Josh of making promises he couldn't keep, and the Rookie of the Year performs the song of the season.
12/22/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E1Don't Die for Me, Argentina
The competition is off to the races as a romantic rendezvous creates a love triangle, a cocky competitor makes enemies, and a mole is revealed -- all before the first challenge.
10/12/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E2Friend or Faux
An iconic duo joins the game and shakes things up, Tori gets candid about her mental health, the players compete in Balancing Act, and Turbo holds on to old grudges while making new ones.
10/19/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E3A Bumpy Ride
The new Ride or Dies pair throws Tori for a loop, Tommy and Analyse seek allies, Johnny and Ravyn's dynamic threatens their vitality in the game, and two teams face off in elimination.
10/26/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E4Olivin' on the Edge
TJ keeps the surprises coming, several players pair off romantically, the daily challenge tests one vet's biggest fear, and a rookie team cuts a risky deal to stay out of elimination.
11/02/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E5Get Rich or Ride or Die Tryin'
The competitors throw an emo-themed house party, some costly mistakes shake up the competition during a relay challenge, and one team uses its power to go after a veteran player.
11/09/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E6Come Michele or High Water
Laurel moves on from Horacio to another housemate, Jakk regrets his former friendship with untrustworthy Jay, and Michele's choices leave her racked with guilt.
11/16/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E8Born to Ride or Die
Bananas celebrates turning 40, the players jump on moving cars in Double Trouble, Nelson faces his toughest choice yet, and two teams try not to get Spun Out in elimination.
11/30/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E9Split Decision
After the intense mini-final challenge Haul or Nothing, one pair of Ride or Dies must make difficult decisions that will change the entire game.
12/07/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E10Dancing on My Own
Jordan's fling with Nurys upsets Tori, the players take on a challenge inspired by "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," and cracks start to form in the foundation of Faysal's new team.
12/14/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E11Nelly: Ride (or Die) Wit Me
TJ runs a dizzying trivia challenge, Nurys comes clean with Tori about her relationship with Jordan, and two players face off in the Pato Brawl, an Argentinean update of the Pole Wrestle.
12/21/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E12Frenemy of the State
Devin tries inspiring his teammates to end their losing streak, the players hold on tight in Chopper Drop, and the elimination vote gets ugly when Tori and Jordan's feelings come into play.
12/28/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E13Blind Faith
Jordan faces blowback for his duplicitous elimination vote, the teams gamble in Blind Faith, and Faysal and Moriah's Ride or Die relationship begins to crack.
01/04/2023
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E14Terrorist of Love
The players pair up for a vertigo-inducing challenge, Tori's fragile relationship with Jordan is threatened by one choice, and TJ changes the game's trajectory with the mother of all twists.
01/11/2023
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E15Knot a Problem
Two pairs fight to get back into the game, Amber and Chauncey have a target on their backs, and players must solve a puzzle in the back of an out-of-control bus.
01/18/2023
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E16Friends or Froze
The competitors determine who among them are most vulnerable, puzzle and communication skills are tested in Frozen Senseless, and two teams climb to the top in Bridge It.
01/25/2023
