Friendzone
Jamie and Jackie
Season 1 E 6 • 11/08/2011
Jamie risks losing her fishing buddy and helpful handyman Steve after revealing how she feels about him, and Jackie confesses her feelings to her loyal weight-loss sidekick Frank.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:20
FriendzoneS1 • E1Conner and Gaby
Gaby is desperate to confess her crush on best friend Nick before she heads off to college, and Conner struggles to evolve his relationship with Brittanie from shopping buddy to boyfriend.
11/01/2011
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E2Heather and Kevin
Kevin wants to take things to the next level with Janine before she starts to reconsider her ex, and Heather hopes her good buddy Gary will start to see her in a new romantic light.
11/02/2011
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E3Peter and Christie
Hockey player Christie comes clean after three years of pining for her platonic prom date Dylan, and jokester Pete tells Victoria about his serious feelings for her.
11/03/2011
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E4Alex and Dan
Alex just came out of the closet and wants to make it official with his best friend Anthony, and Dan strives to confess his crush on Katie without hurting their friend group.
11/04/2011
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E5Fitz and Shelly
Fitz hopes Michelle has moved past her ex and is ready for a new relationship with him, and Shelly wants Anthony to see beyond her silly demeanor and take her seriously as a girlfriend.
11/07/2011
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E6Jamie and Jackie
Jamie risks losing her fishing buddy and helpful handyman Steve after revealing how she feels about him, and Jackie confesses her feelings to her loyal weight-loss sidekick Frank.
11/08/2011
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E7Jeremy and Nate
Jeremy's desperately hoping that romance can be one of the many interests he and best friend Amanda share, and playboy Nate tries to find his deeper side to win over his pal Stephanie.
11/09/2011
Full Ep
21:18
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E8Angelica and Shivani
Angelica ruffles feathers when she wants to start something new with her brother's pal John, and Shivani hopes her prom date Parth will get a clue and share her deep feelings.
11/10/2011
Full Ep
21:17
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E9Katy and Jaci
Brian may have bailed on prom, but best friend Katy still believes he's the one for her, and Jaci works up the nerve to make the first move with her rocker buddy Ed.
11/14/2011
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E10Polly and Stephanie
Polly's ready to tell her bestie and two-time prom date Tyler that she wants something more, and Stephanie hopes her friend's big brother Josh can see her as a mature, dateable woman.
11/15/2011
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E11Stephanie and Sean
Stephanie loves cracking jokes with Mike, but her major crush on him is no laughing matter, and Sean wrestles with self-doubt as he prepares to confess his love to theater co-star Kate.
11/16/2011
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E12David and B-Hawk
Bernard, a.k.a. B-Hawk, thinks he and his fellow fashion designer bestie Toni would make a perfect match, and David gets some advice from his dad on wooing his longtime friend Maia.
11/17/2011
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E13Kris and Rachel
Kris pens an original song to tell his friend and fellow musician Lauren how he feels about her, and shy Rachel works up the self-confidence to ask longtime pal Billy to be her boyfriend.
11/18/2011
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E14Bryan and Kenise
After 10 long years, Bryan's finally ready to tell best friend Megan that she's the one, and choreographer Kenise is sure that she and songwriter pal James can make sweet music together.
11/21/2011
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
FriendzoneS1 • E15Krystal and Mike
Krystal hopes to share more than just a love of vintage fashion with her close friend Nishell, and Mike is eager to tell best pal Rachel that he imagines wedding bells in their future.
11/22/2011
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016