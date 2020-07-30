Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
The Prank That Didn't Live Happily Ever After
Season 1 E 20 • 01/21/2021
Rolling's girlfriend Konani pranked him into thinking she was robbed and beaten up, so Justina Valentine helps him get the last laugh with a fake proposal and chaotic wedding.
Watching
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Revenge Prank
S1 • E10
The Prank That's NSFW
After Manni fell victim to his friend Robiii's lottery ticket prank, he teams up with Pauly D to trick Robiii into a job interview that goes from embarrassing to terrifying.
07/30/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Revenge Prank
S1 • E11
The Prank from the Other Side
To scare away her mom's embarrassing online alter ego, Rita enlists Vinny's help to stage a fake psychic reading.
08/06/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Revenge Prank
S1 • E12
The Prank with a Bang
After going viral from her daughter Kharisma's broken TV prank, Tonya teams up with Justina Valentine to give Kharisma a birthday surprise she will never forget.
08/13/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Revenge Prank
S1 • E13
The Prank That's Six Feet Under
Jay pranked her girlfriend Precious by pretending to be on the phone with another woman, so Precious arranges a fake funeral for a secret ex-boyfriend.
08/20/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Revenge Prank
S1 • E14
The Prank That Is Off-Key
Prime went viral after his girlfriend Kianna tricked him into finding another man's picture on her phone, so Pauly D helps him settle the score by preying on her issues with accountability.
08/27/2020
Full Ep
21:20
Sign in to Watch
Revenge Prank
S1 • E15
The Prank with Piglet
After going viral from her boyfriend Saud's fake hickey prank, Julia bites back with the help of Vinny by targeting Saud's beloved pit bull, Piglet.
09/03/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Revenge Prank
S1 • E16
The Prank That Hits the Jackpot
Britney pranked her brother Jay to get views on her vlog, so Pauly D helps Jay get payback with a fake lottery win and a mascot ready to mooch.
09/10/2020
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Revenge Prank
S1 • E17
The Prank That Gets Botched
Kailey's dad embarrassed her during a livestream viewed by 20 million people, so she calls Vinny to stage a medical prank that triggers her dad's worst fears.
01/07/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Revenge Prank
S1 • E18
The Prank with Sprinkles on Top
After being pranked by her boyfriend with an evil clown, Bella enlists Pauly D to devise the ultimate horror-themed revenge.
01/07/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Revenge Prank
S1 • E19
The Prank with the Pom Poms
Willie convinced his best friend Tay that he was choking in a crowded restaurant, so Vinny helps Tay pull off a scandalous stunt to put an end to their prank war once and for all.
01/14/2021
Full Ep
21:19
Sign in to Watch
Revenge Prank
S1 • E20
The Prank That Didn't Live Happily Ever After
Rolling's girlfriend Konani pranked him into thinking she was robbed and beaten up, so Justina Valentine helps him get the last laugh with a fake proposal and chaotic wedding.
01/21/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Home Is Where the Party Is in Floribama Shore Season 4
Get ready for new places, new faces and new revelations as the crew hits the road in Floribama Shore Season 4, premiering February 25 at 9/8c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing Kicks Off Love Gone Wrong Week
Sometimes, love can suck, but Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are here to help the brokenhearted when Ghosted: Love Gone Missing returns with five brand-new episodes February 8 at 7/6c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS4
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love Heats Up New Zealand
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love takes the relations**t show to new heights by bringing the guests (and their wildcard exes) to a chalet down under.
11/01/2019
Trailer
00:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco Has a Lot to Learn
Sebastian Maniscalco does his best to learn the important names for the 2019 VMAs before he hosts on August 26, but he's got a long way to go.
07/16/2019