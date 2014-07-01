Snooki & JWoww

It's Like a Roller Coaster of Pain

Season 4 E 9 • 01/14/2015

Janis throws a small surprise party for her almost-daughter-in-law, and Snooki, impatient to give birth, narrows down her fancy wedding menu with her friends' help.

Snooki & JWoww
S3 • E11
Couples Weekend

JWOWW and Snooki invite their Jersey Shore roomies Ronnie, Sammi, Chris and Deena to the beach house for a slumber party, complete with boardwalk games and wacky antics.
01/07/2014
Snooki & JWoww
S3 • E12
My Baby Is Growing Up!

The summer ends as Snooki and Jionni throw a pirate-themed bash for Lorenzo's first birthday, and JWOWW and Roger's final therapy session raises important questions about their future.
01/14/2014
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E1
We're Back -- and We're Pregnant!

Moms-to-be JWOWW and Snooki are neighbors for the summer as they prepare for the arrivals of Giovanna and Meilani, and they conduct nanny auditions as the guys attend a birthing class.
11/05/2014
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E2
That's Not Very Namaste of You

Roger gives Jionni some blunt fatherly advice, and Snooki supports JWOWW with a prenatal yoga class and a surprise baby shower, complete with an anatomically correct cake. 
11/12/2014
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E3
And Baby Makes Six

With their inducement scheduled, JWOWW and Roger make the final preparations for their daughter's arrival, and Snooki and Jionni urge them to enjoy their last days of adults-only partying.
11/19/2014
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E4
Welcome home, Meilani!

JWoww and Roger get used to life as new parents. Snooki and Jionni plan an elaborate welcome home party for Meilani complete with a mariachi band.
11/26/2014
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E5
Got Gatsby?

Snooki goes all out for her Gatsby-themed bridal shower, and sleep-deprived JWOWW and Roger navigate their new lives as a family of three -- or six, including her beloved dogs.
12/03/2014
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E6
I Feel Like a Pregnant Virgin

Snooki tries on her wedding gown and gets some cooking lessons from her mother-in-law-to-be, and Roger and JWOWW squabble when his attempts to be romantic on their anniversary go awry.
12/10/2014
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E7
Little Hos on the Prairie

Jionni and Snooki launch a floral contest with Lorenzo as the not-so-impartial judge, the girls test their etiquette at a Victorian high tea, and the bridesmaids get a look at their dresses.
12/17/2014
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E8
Summer's Over... Back to the Basement

A newly blonde JWOWW takes Roger and Meilani to her family's campsite, and Jionni and Snooki do battle over a religious painting as they prepare to move into their dream home at long last.
01/07/2015
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E10
Welcome Home, Giovanna

Snooki gives birth to Giovanna. JWoww and Snooki pamper the boys with a daddy appreciation day. Snooki and Jionni finally move into their new home.
01/21/2015
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E11
It's My Bachelorette Party... I'm Single and Ready to Mingle!

The friends relive their wild Jersey Shore days as they all head to Miami for Jionni's bachelor party and Snooki's bachelorette party, though their stamina isn't what it used to be.
01/28/2015
Snooki & JWoww
S4 • E12
I Do. Now What?

The girls reflect on their journeys from Jersey party girls to wives and moms, Giovanna is baptized, and Snooki and Jionni enjoy their 1920s-themed dream wedding.
02/04/2015
