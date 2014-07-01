Snooki & JWoww
It's Like a Roller Coaster of Pain
Season 4 E 9 • 01/14/2015
Janis throws a small surprise party for her almost-daughter-in-law, and Snooki, impatient to give birth, narrows down her fancy wedding menu with her friends' help.
Snooki & JWowwS3 • E11Couples Weekend
JWOWW and Snooki invite their Jersey Shore roomies Ronnie, Sammi, Chris and Deena to the beach house for a slumber party, complete with boardwalk games and wacky antics.
01/07/2014
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
Snooki & JWowwS3 • E12My Baby Is Growing Up!
The summer ends as Snooki and Jionni throw a pirate-themed bash for Lorenzo's first birthday, and JWOWW and Roger's final therapy session raises important questions about their future.
01/14/2014
Full Ep
41:20
Sign in to Watch
Snooki & JWowwS4 • E1We're Back -- and We're Pregnant!
Moms-to-be JWOWW and Snooki are neighbors for the summer as they prepare for the arrivals of Giovanna and Meilani, and they conduct nanny auditions as the guys attend a birthing class.
11/05/2014
Full Ep
41:20
Sign in to Watch
Snooki & JWowwS4 • E2That's Not Very Namaste of You
Roger gives Jionni some blunt fatherly advice, and Snooki supports JWOWW with a prenatal yoga class and a surprise baby shower, complete with an anatomically correct cake.
11/12/2014
Full Ep
41:20
Sign in to Watch
Snooki & JWowwS4 • E3And Baby Makes Six
With their inducement scheduled, JWOWW and Roger make the final preparations for their daughter's arrival, and Snooki and Jionni urge them to enjoy their last days of adults-only partying.
11/19/2014
Full Ep
41:20
Sign in to Watch
Snooki & JWowwS4 • E4Welcome home, Meilani!
JWoww and Roger get used to life as new parents. Snooki and Jionni plan an elaborate welcome home party for Meilani complete with a mariachi band.
11/26/2014
Full Ep
41:23
Sign in to Watch
Snooki & JWowwS4 • E5Got Gatsby?
Snooki goes all out for her Gatsby-themed bridal shower, and sleep-deprived JWOWW and Roger navigate their new lives as a family of three -- or six, including her beloved dogs.
12/03/2014
Full Ep
41:25
Sign in to Watch
Snooki & JWowwS4 • E6I Feel Like a Pregnant Virgin
Snooki tries on her wedding gown and gets some cooking lessons from her mother-in-law-to-be, and Roger and JWOWW squabble when his attempts to be romantic on their anniversary go awry.
12/10/2014
Full Ep
41:24
Sign in to Watch
Snooki & JWowwS4 • E7Little Hos on the Prairie
Jionni and Snooki launch a floral contest with Lorenzo as the not-so-impartial judge, the girls test their etiquette at a Victorian high tea, and the bridesmaids get a look at their dresses.
12/17/2014
Full Ep
41:25
Sign in to Watch
Snooki & JWowwS4 • E8Summer's Over... Back to the Basement
A newly blonde JWOWW takes Roger and Meilani to her family's campsite, and Jionni and Snooki do battle over a religious painting as they prepare to move into their dream home at long last.
01/07/2015
Full Ep
41:20
Sign in to Watch
Snooki & JWowwS4 • E9It's Like a Roller Coaster of Pain
Janis throws a small surprise party for her almost-daughter-in-law, and Snooki, impatient to give birth, narrows down her fancy wedding menu with her friends' help.
01/14/2015
Full Ep
41:20
Sign in to Watch
Snooki & JWowwS4 • E10Welcome Home, Giovanna
Snooki gives birth to Giovanna. JWoww and Snooki pamper the boys with a daddy appreciation day. Snooki and Jionni finally move into their new home.
01/21/2015
Full Ep
41:20
Sign in to Watch
Snooki & JWowwS4 • E11It's My Bachelorette Party... I'm Single and Ready to Mingle!
The friends relive their wild Jersey Shore days as they all head to Miami for Jionni's bachelor party and Snooki's bachelorette party, though their stamina isn't what it used to be.
01/28/2015
