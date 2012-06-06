MADE

Salsa Dancer: Chinesa

Season 12 E 33 • 01/05/2013

College student Chinesa plans to develop confidence as a salsa dancer, but she'll have to overcome her social anxiety in order to get out of her head and onto the dance floor.

MADE
S12 • E2
Perfect Boyfriend: Ben

Long: Shy and awkward Ben is no ladies man but he still dreams of finding that special someone so now he wants to break out of his shell and be MADE into the Perfect Boyfriend. But when the fear of rejection keeps him from making bold moves that might get him the girl, can Ben gain the confidence to put himself out there? Medium: Ben has no luck in love and is hoping to be MADE into the Perfect Boyfriend. Short: Shy, unlucky in love kid wants to be MADE into the Perfect Boyfriend.
06/06/2012
MADE
S12 • E20
Celebrity Assistant: Chris

Chris aspires to be a celebrity personal assistant, but when his hard-to-please coach throws him in the deep end, he realizes the job is less glamorous than anticipated.
10/09/2012
MADE
S12 • E21
Tough Mudder: Shane

After a devastating car accident, former athlete Shane sets out to overcome her trauma and prove her strength by completing a Tough Mudder race.
10/10/2012
MADE
S12 • E24
Circus Performer: Ashley

Ashley wants to use her contortion skills to start a career in the circus, but the relentless training makes her question if she has what it takes to be a professional performer.
10/15/2012
MADE
S12 • E27
Professional Wrestler: DeAnna

DeAnna wants to be a professional wrestler, but her lack of family support and Lisa Marie Varon's demanding training make her question if she can follow through with her goal.
10/19/2012
MADE
S11 • E62
Triathlete: Branden

Branden feels he's living in his twin brother's shadow, but now he's ready to forge his own path by being made into a confident and fit triathlete with help from his enthusiastic coach.
12/15/2012
MADE
S12 • E28
Boxer: Derek

Derek dreams of being a boxer just like his late father, Smokin' Joe Frazier, but his discipline and fitness have a long way to go before he's ready to step into the ring.
01/05/2013
MADE
S12 • E29
Dream Date: Emily

Emily is unlucky in love, so she works with a dating coach and a personal trainer to turn into an outgoing woman who's ready to play the field.
01/05/2013
MADE
S12 • E31
Comedian: Rob

To become a successful standup comedian, Rob must push through a gauntlet of open mics, unreceptive audiences and critical feedback.
01/05/2013
MADE
S12 • E32
Tough Mudder Team: Lexi, Kaitlin, Melissa & Megan

Kaitlin, Megan, Melissa and Lexi are college roommates who want to shed their wild reputations by competing in a Tough Mudder, one of the country's most difficult obstacle courses.
01/05/2013
MADE
S12 • E34
Stuntwoman: Katie

Music teacher Katie wants to become a stuntwoman, but she'll have to shed her nurturing demeanor and embrace uncertainty at work in order to pursue her adrenaline-chasing dreams.
04/01/2013
MADE
S12 • E36
Catalina Island

Childhood friends Courtney, Megan, Kellie and Jade plan to boost tourism in their hometown with a matchmaking business, but their partying and inexperience pose a threat to their success.
04/04/2013
MADE
S12 • E37
Fashion Stylist: Alyssa

Fashion graduate Alyssa dreams of being a professional stylist, but she must overcome her self-doubt when she's tasked with dressing celebrities for the 2012 Teen Choice Awards.
04/05/2013
MADE
S13 • E10
Cheer Team: Southwest High School

The Southwest Varsity cheerleaders want to improve their team, but their lax attitude toward practice could send their Made coach packing early.
10/05/2013
MADE
S13 • E17
Prom Queen - Sarah

High school senior Sarah Rose wants to leave an impression on her classmates, so with the help of her Made coach, she launches a campaign for prom queen.
09/09/2014
MADE
S12 • E40
Fashion Mogul: Luis

Luis and his friends want to take their small streetwear brand to the next level, but the team is tested when they must design a full collection for a trade show.
09/13/2014
MADE
S13 • E6
Weight Loss: Alex

After battling cancer, college student Alex calls on the help of his Made coach to help him regain his confidence and live a healthier lifestyle.
09/13/2014
MADE
S13 • E3
Pageant Queen: Emily

Drama club president Emily wants to explore her elegant and pretty side in a beauty pageant, but her path to the crown is threatened when she clashes with her Made coach.
09/24/2014
MADE
S13 • E14
Pageant Queen: Savasia

College student Savasia thinks becoming a pageant queen will help grow her confidence, but she gets increasingly annoyed at her coach and loses motivation.
11/05/2014
MADE
S12 • E39
Comedy Actresses: Maren, Melissa & Michelle

Maren, Melissa and Michelle all want to become comedic actresses, but after Coach Leslie is done training them, only one will be left standing.
11/19/2014
