Are You The One?
On to the Next
Season 7 E 11 • 10/10/2018
With five strategically confirmed Perfect Matches and devastating news for one pair, the singles compete in a challenge to see which of the "stragglers" are perfectly aligned.
More
Watching
Full Ep
42:22
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E1Come One, Come All, Pt. 1
Sparks fly and jealousy quickly takes over as 22 singles move into a house in Hawaii in an attempt to find their Perfect Match and win $1 million.
08/15/2018
Full Ep
41:21
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E2Come One, Come All, Pt. 2
Back-to-back Boom Boom Room hookups label Kai a player, Nour and Justin step into the Truth Booth, and everyone's true feelings are revealed at the first match-up ceremony.
08/16/2018
Full Ep
41:21
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E3This Is Trash
Zak gives mixed signals while the women fight for his attention, resentment between Kenya and Jasmine grows, and four singles explore their options on a group date.
08/22/2018
Full Ep
41:21
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E4We Come to Slay
Asia finds out about Kenya and Lewis's night in the Boom Boom Room, Brett erupts when he sees Cali talking to Zak, and the first couple heads into the Truth Booth.
08/29/2018
Full Ep
41:22
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E5There Was a Fivesome?
The singles are surprised when several exes arrive during an overnight relationship rehab, and some explore other options as emotions run high.
09/05/2018
Full Ep
41:22
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E6Hate to Burst Your Bubble
Kwasi starts drama when he tells Kenya about Tevin and Jasmine, Bria confronts Morgan about her relationship with Zak, and the women decide to shake up their strategy.
09/12/2018
Full Ep
41:21
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E7Red Flag Alert
Cam starts to question his connection with Kayla, Daniel pushes Samantha away with his games, and Zak's love triangle with Bria and Morgan gets even messier.
09/19/2018
Full Ep
41:22
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E8This Sucks and Blows
Asia erupts on Nutsa for what she deems shady behavior, Zak goes on damage control, and Cali pushes away Cam so she can explore her connection with Tomas.
09/19/2018
Full Ep
41:21
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E9Games Players Play
Cam defends Kayla, Nutsa and Brett continue to flirt, Moe tries to come out of his shell, Lewis tells Asia how he really feels, and a group date shakes up the house.
09/26/2018
Full Ep
41:21
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E10It All Comes Down to Jax
The singles compete in a challenge that tests their communication skills, Kari and Danny try to decode the matches, and the house creates a strategy for the Matchup Ceremony.
10/03/2018
Full Ep
41:22
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E11On to the Next
With five strategically confirmed Perfect Matches and devastating news for one pair, the singles compete in a challenge to see which of the "stragglers" are perfectly aligned.
10/10/2018
Full Ep
41:22
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E12All or Nothing
With six singles left and $750,000 on the line, the housemates must discover each other's love languages and figure out the final three couples before their last Matchup Ceremony.
10/17/2018
Full Ep
41:21
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E13This Is Nuts-A
With only two Matchup Ceremonies left, the housemates crumble under the pressure and open up to one another during an emotional discussion.
10/24/2018
Full Ep
41:01
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E14It All Comes Down to This
One last Truth Booth provides some answers, Asia attempts to sabotage a relationship, and the housemates face one final Matchup Ceremony for their chance to win $1 million.
11/08/2018
Full Ep
40:59
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S7 • E15Reunion - The Final Matchup
The cast reunites to spill insider info on their most explosive moments, the romances that never aired and what’s gone down since leaving the house.
11/15/2018
Full Ep
41:48
Are You The One?S8 • E1Come One, Come All, Pt. 1
Sparks fly and jealousy ignites when 16 sexually fluid singles looking for their perfect match head to Hawaii for their chance to find love and win $1 million.
06/26/2019
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S8 • E2Come One, Come All, Pt. 2
Back-to-back boom boom room hookups label Kai a player, Nour and Justin step into the Truth Booth, and everyone's true feelings are revealed at the first match-up ceremony.
06/26/2019
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S8 • E3This Is Trash
Justin tries to push Max outside his comfort zone, the singles compete for a romantic group getaway by playing dating trivia, and Basit struggles for acceptance.
07/03/2019
Full Ep
1:02:49
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S8 • E4We Come to Slay
Jenna questions her future with Kai, Nour's jealousy shows, the singles meet Dionne Slay when they throw a queer prom, and Jonathan has an eye-opening experience.
07/10/2019
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S8 • E5There Was a Fivesome?
Justin opens up to Max about his fear of getting too close too fast, an impromptu orgy shakes things up, and Jenna and Kai have a hard time exploring other options.
07/17/2019
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
Are You The One?S8 • E6Hate to Burst Your Bubble
With the house determined to find a Perfect Match, Nour and Amber get serious about figuring out their compatibility, and Kai moves on from Jenna.
07/24/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016