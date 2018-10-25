How Far Is Tattoo Far?
Kailah Exposes the Truth
Season 2 E 5 • 05/30/2019
Kailah from The Challenge may have missed the mark trying to help her boyfriend conquer his insecurities, and a best friend wants to be something more.
Full Ep
20:51
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E5Bama Babes Bust Out
Floribama Shore besties Aimee and Nilsa boost each other's confidence, and a dysfunctional couple uses ink to push each other's buttons.
10/25/2018
Full Ep
20:50
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E6Freaks on Fleek
A pair of drag queens dig up the dirt for some harsh tattoos, and a Jersey party girl reveals a major secret to her best friend via ink.
10/25/2018
Full Ep
20:31
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E7Down in the Dumps
Daredevil friends Trevor and Connor take their wild stunts to the next level, and sisters Branee and Jazmine reach a turning point in their lives when a secret is revealed.
11/01/2018
Full Ep
20:31
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E8Balls Deep Challenge
Cara Maria and Paulie from The Challenge put their new relationship on the line with their tattoo choices, and best frenemies Tajana and Ashleigh throw shade at one another.
11/01/2018
Full Ep
20:31
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E9Payback for a Lifetime
A pair of petty cousins seek revenge on each other, and a fed-up girlfriend sends her baby daddy a clear message about commitment.
11/08/2018
Full Ep
20:31
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S1 • E10Money Where Your Mouth Is
Sisters Anajah and Deaijia give each other blunt relationship advice, and besties Stephon and Mike get lessons on how to man up.
11/08/2018
Full Ep
27:44
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E1Rev My Engine
A happily married couple tests their relationship with spicy tattoo designs, and two exes struggling to co-parent are out for revenge.
05/23/2019
Full Ep
21:21
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E2Kirk and Codi's Bama Bro-Down
Floribama Shore best buds Codi and Kirk tattoo each other with warning signs, and two sisters are determined to bring each other to tears.
05/23/2019
Full Ep
21:21
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E3S**t Hits the Fan
Promiscuous best friends brand each other with sex life-ruining tattoos, and two frenemies get violent after critiquing each other's hygiene with ink.
05/23/2019
Full Ep
21:01
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E4Deadly Secret
A married couple's relationship is imperiled when they reveal sexual secrets to each other via ink, and best friends teach each other lessons.
05/23/2019
Full Ep
21:01
Full Ep
21:01
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E6Free the Nipple
A woman uses a bloody tattoo to teach her sister about loyalty, and a bromance is tested by a nipple tattoo.
05/31/2019
Full Ep
21:01
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E7A Permanent Proposition
A fed-up wife encourages her husband to grow up with an infantilizing tattoo, and two people trapped in a turbulent relationship each try to break the cycle in different ways.
06/06/2019
Full Ep
21:00
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E8Tony's Ultimate Challenge
Tony from The Challenge has a dorky secret revealed by his fiancee's tattoo design, and a best friend finally gets revenge for a two-timing betrayal.
06/06/2019
Full Ep
21:01
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E9Worst Appointment Ever
Cisco and Byron give each other "landscaping" tattoos, while besties Brad and Darcy reveal each other’s secrets in permanent ink.
06/13/2019
Full Ep
21:00
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E10Suck on This
Sam is obsessed with seeing her friend Andrew’s penis, which is the theme of their tattoos, and Dyhn gives his wife Kenleigh a new appendage to put in her mouth.
06/13/2019
Full Ep
21:21
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E11Liar, Liar, Ass on Fire
A woman pressures her boyfriend to get engaged, but he wants to curb her nosy tendencies first, and a bro code breach is punished with ink.
06/20/2019
Full Ep
21:20
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E12Once a Cheater, Always a Cheater
An unfaithful man tries to win his ex-fiancee back, and a man reveals a secret to get even with his bully of an older brother.
06/20/2019
Full Ep
21:20
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E13Feeling Crabby
Two besties use tattoos to call out each other's sexual appetites, and friends who like to prank each other finally do permanent damage with a pair of humiliating tats.
06/20/2019
Full Ep
21:20
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E14Throuple or Nah?
Brothers who each have disgusting tendencies try to cure each other of them, and one member of a loving relationship wants commitment while the other wants exploration.
06/20/2019
Full Ep
21:01
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 • E15Cutting the Cord
Lifelong friends put everything on the line when a mama's boy tries to exit the friend zone with a surprise, and two backstabbing best friends clash over who is the HBIC.
09/19/2019
Highlight
03:32
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E15Steven and Hailey Speak Their Uncomfortable Truths Through Tattoos
Hailey gives Steven a harsh message about his family with the tattoo she designed, and Steven inks a message that was too difficult to say out loud.
09/19/2019
Highlight
01:47
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E15Gerrica and Riley Are Ready to Fight
Gerrica designed a tattoo to call out her best friend Riley, but the two of them are ready to get physical before the message is even delivered.
09/19/2019
