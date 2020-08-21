RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue
Opening Night
Season 1 E 2 • 08/28/2020
Tempers flare when Derrick's partner Nebraska crashes girls night out, Ru delivers some last-minute pointers, and the queens hit the red carpet before opening to a sold-out crowd.
RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas RevueS1 • E1Baby, We Made It!
As the queens arrive for their Las Vegas residency, a shaky rehearsal creates anxiety for Kameron, Yvie's health is a concern for Ru, and Naomi and Derrick's old feud is revived.
08/21/2020
RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas RevueS1 • E2Opening Night
08/28/2020
RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas RevueS1 • E3The Weakest Link
After the queens' debut show, Asia suggests that Naomi is not a team player, Derrick sets out to find Vanjie a new love interest, and Yvie explores different career options.
09/04/2020
RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas RevueS1 • E4Love Is in the Air
Asia's conflict with Naomi and Derrick carries over to the queens' dressing rooms, Yvie shoots a music video, and Kameron's love life takes an unexpected turn.
09/11/2020
RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas RevueS1 • E5Family Affair
Vanie's mom comes to Vegas to see the show, and when she notices Vanjie's loneliness, decides to play matchmaker. Meanwhile, with tension still high between Asia and the other queens, Asia's fiance', Brett, brings some much-needed comfort.
09/18/2020
RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas RevueS1 • E6Leaving Las Vegas
Kameron and Vanjie go on a date to test their chemistry, the queens head home after the coronavirus shuts down all shows on the Las Vegas Strip, and Derrick and Asia make amends.
09/25/2020
