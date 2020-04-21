Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
YBN Cordae & Biz Markie
Season 15 E 9 • 06/17/2020
YBN Cordae and the New School Squad battle Biz Markie and the Old School Squad in Pick Up and Kill It, Kick 'Em Out the Classroom and Hip Hop History, and YBN Cordae performs.
20:58
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E1
Chance the Rapper, T.I. & Lil Durk
Chance the Rapper and Lil Durk lead the New School Squad and T.I. captains the Old School Squad in a battle featuring Hood Jeopardy, Kick 'Em Out the Classroom and more.
04/21/2020
20:58
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E14
Doja Cat & Big Daddy Kane
Big Daddy Kane captains the Old School Squad and Doja Cat reps the New School Squad as the teams face off in Turn Up for What, Talking Spit, Family Reunion and Wildstyle.
04/28/2020
20:59
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E22
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony & EARTHGANG
EARTHGANG leads the New School Squad against Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Nick's Old School Squad in games of Pick Up & Kill It, Got Props, Hip-Hop History and Wildstyle.
05/05/2020
20:59
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E2
DaBaby & Too $hort
DaBaby and the New School squad take on Too $hort, Nick Cannon and the Old School crew in games of Vowing Out, Kick 'Em Out the Classroom, Remix and Wildstyle.
05/12/2020
21:00
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E12
Tank & Jack Harlow
Tank captains the Old School Squad and Jack Harlow joins the New School Squad as the teams battle it out in Let Me Holla, Sex, Flix & Chill, R & Beef and Wildstyle.
05/19/2020
21:00
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E8
La La Anthony, Lil Keed & Karlae
La La Anthony heads up the New School Squad as the teams battle it out in Got Damned, Turn Me Up in the Headphones and Talking Spit, and Lil Keed and Karlae perform.
05/26/2020
21:00
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E4
Sean Paul, Kranium & Tahiry Jose
On a Caribbean-themed episode, Sean Paul captains the Old School against Kranium's New School in games of Turn Up for What, Talking Spit, Remix and Wildstyle.
06/02/2020
20:59
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E3
Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, EPMD & SAINt JHN
"Black-ish" stars Miles Brown and Marsai Martin go up against EPMD and the Old School Squad in Eat That Dance Up, Kick 'Em Out the Classroom and more, and SAINt JHN performs.
06/09/2020
21:00
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E11
Ying Yang Twins & Lil Baby
The Ying Yang Twins rep the Old School crew and Lil Baby leads the New School squad in Turn Up for What, Got Damned, Remix and Wildstyle, and Lil Baby performs.
06/10/2020
21:00
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E5
Tommy Davidson & DDG
Tommy Davidson captains the Old School Squad against DDG's New School Squad in Got Props, Let Me Holla, Family Reunion and Wildstyle, and DDG performs.
06/16/2020
20:59
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E9
20:58
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E10
Sisqo & Reginae Carter
Singer Sisqo captains Nick's Old School Squad against actress Reginae Carter and the New School Squad in Talking Spit, R&Beef, Wildstyle and more.
06/23/2020
20:59
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E7
Doug E. Fresh & Kiana Lede
Kiana Lede leads the New School in games of Turn Up for What, Hood Jeopardy and more, and Doug E. Fresh lends his beats to the Old School Squad in Wildstyle.
06/24/2020
20:59
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E6
Montel Williams & Montell Jordan
Old School captain and performer Montell Jordan teams up with talk show legend Montel Williams to play the New School Squad in Jokin' Word, Got Props, R & Beef and Wildstyle.
06/30/2020
20:59
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E18
Cyn Santana, Travis Thompson & Jonathan Bennett
Cyn Santana captains the New School Squad with guest Jonathan Bennett from "Mean Girls" in Now You Wild Out, Got Props, Talking Spit and more, and Travis Thompson performs.
07/01/2020
20:59
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E16
Naughty by Nature & Pivot Gang
New School captains and performers Pivot Gang take on the Old School Squad led by Naughty by Nature in games of Pick Up & Kill It, Let Me Holla, Hip Hop History and Wildstyle.
07/07/2020
20:59
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E25
Cassidy & Cartel Crew
Nicole Zavala and Marie Ramirez-D'Ariano helm the New School Squad in Pick Up & Kill It, Celebrity Death Battle, Kick 'Em Out the Classroom and more, and Cassidy performs.
07/08/2020
20:22
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E23
Lost Boyz & Fatboy SSE
Hip-hop legends Lost Boyz and the Old School Squad take on rapper Fatboy SSE and the New Schoolers in games of Pick Up & Kill It, Star Sightings, Remix and Wildstyle.
04/06/2021
20:59
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E13
Cuban Doll & Juvenile
New School Squad captain Cuban Doll goes up against Juvenile and the Old School Squad in games of Let Me Holla, Talking Spit, Hood Jeopardy and Wildstyle, and Cuban Doll performs.
04/13/2021
20:59
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E20
Headkrack, Da Brat & Ambjaay
Headkrack, Da Brat and the Old School Squad face Ambjaay and the New School Squad in Got Damned, Hood Jeopardy, Family Reunion and Wildstyle, followed by a performance from Ambjaay.
04/13/2021
21:00
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out
S15 • E15
FABO & 24kGolden
24kGolden takes control of the New School Squad as they battle FABO and the Old School Squad in games of Flow Job, Got Props, Remix and Wildstyle.
04/20/2021
Highlight
02:54
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS15 E15
The Old School Gangs Up on DC Young Fly in Wildstyle
24kGoldn takes a swipe at Chico Bean's style before the whole Old School crew drowns out DC Young Fly.
04/20/2021
