Siesta Key: Miami Moves
I'm Not Going Back to Siesta Key
Season 5 E 12 • 01/19/2023
Jordana and Sam decide their relationship status, Juliette accepts an offer for a side hustle amidst issues with her swimwear line, and the crew reunites before their Miami summer ends.
41:39
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E2You Are in a Huge Pond Now
Chloe and Amanda's patience for Juliette wears thin, Juliette gets professional advice about her personal life, and Sam's behavior toward Jordana has everyone talking.
11/03/2022
41:49
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E3Ask Your Best Friend
Sam seals his fate with Meghan, and Juliette must confront her past anger issues while promoting her swimsuit label -- but not before one more face-off.
11/10/2022
41:51
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E4He Was Flirting with Her
Sam and Jordana's party lifestyle rubs Cara the wrong way, rumors about Clark and Mike worry Juliette and Lexie, and Brandon opens up to Christine about his rocky relationship history.
11/17/2022
41:49
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E5We Gotta Put On a Good Show
Mike and Lexie reach a decision about their relationship, Juliette copes with the pressure of showcasing JMP The Label at her first Miami Swim Week, and Kelsey and Juliette bury the hatchet.
12/01/2022
41:49
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E6This TV Show Changed You
Madisson arrives in Miami still grieving her stillborn son, Chloe worries she and Chris aren't on the same page about starting a family, and Mike accuses Lexie of cheating.
12/08/2022
41:49
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E7Our Best Friend's Ex-Boyfriend's Shirt
Chloe causes friction with her blunt comments about Jordana's professionalism and Sam's home environment, and a fun day on the yacht is soured by Mike and Lexie's ongoing breakup.
12/15/2022
41:49
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E8He's Never Picked You
Juliette returns from Greece to a rude awakening about Amanda, Jordana's mom visits, Madisson selects an artist for her children's book, and Kelsey has big news to share.
12/22/2022
41:49
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E9How Do You Know It's Toxic?
Juliette and Jordana have a surprising heart-to-heart, Brandon gets an opportunity to level up in his music career, and Chloe clashes with Amanda about her lifestyle and friendship with Sam.
12/29/2022
41:49
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E10It's Not About the Bathing Suit
Brandon contemplates a big career move, Amanda and Chloe deal with the fallout from their fight, and tensions rise at Mike's app launch party as Jordana hits a breaking point with Sam.
01/05/2023
41:49
Siesta Key: Miami MovesS5 • E11Is It Worth the Risk?
Juliette, Chloe and Amanda grapple with the potential demise of their power trio, Jordana surprises Sam with a heartfelt confession, and Madisson gets honest with Ish about relocating.
01/12/2023
