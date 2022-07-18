Caught in the Act: Unfaithful

Season 2 E 4 • 08/01/2023

After catching her boyfriend Aaron cheating once before, Bella seeks Tami's help to confirm his ongoing infidelity so she can either move forward with him or get a gender-affirming surgery.

S1 • E1
He Ain't Eating That Much Pie

When Tracy's boyfriend of two years goes from being attentive to evasive, her intuition pushes her to seek out Tami and her crew of relationship experts for help.
07/18/2022
42:52
S1 • E2
He Just Wanna Be Lit... But Not with Me

Tami is on the case when Naima's boyfriend David moves out of their house and later shares a provocative video of another woman in his new apartment.
07/18/2022
41:49
S1 • E3
Did You Cross That Bridge?

Marlo explored his sexuality and accepted his attraction to men by falling for Corey, but enlists Tami's help when Corey's commitment to monogamy becomes uncertain.
07/25/2022
41:49
S1 • E4
An Insatiable Appetite for Success

Jessica's fears about her boyfriend Walter's possible infidelity are complicated by the fact that they're also business partners, but she finds support and loyalty from an unexpected source.
07/25/2022
41:49
S1 • E5
She Has a Whole Other Apartment?

Gierra has spent nearly five years in love with Shay's swagger, but the romance seems to be fizzling after a move to Atlanta, so she turns to Tami to find out what's behind the strain.
08/01/2022
41:49
S1 • E6
Not Her Cousin!

Nico walked into Leighann's shop looking for a haircut and wound up in a long-distance relationship with a baby on the way, but now he's starting to worry about her other clients and her ex.
08/01/2022
41:52

S2 • E1
It's Giving Very Much Fraudulent

Monika comes to Tami for help when Ken's infidelity adds to her emotional trauma, but Tami's investigation peels back deeper layers of trouble for both Ken and Monika.
07/11/2023
42:26
S2 • E2
He Proposed to Both of Us

Leila suspects something is up with her longtime fiancé West after he grows distant following her miscarriage, and the team's investigation reveals a brazen deception.
07/18/2023
41:49
S2 • E3
We Have Dogs at Home

After Neko breaks his girlfriend Kara's trust, he starts to suspect her job as a scantily clad barber has led to infidelity, and he turns to Tami and DJ Envy to learn the truth.
07/25/2023
41:49
S2 • E4
After catching her boyfriend Aaron cheating once before, Bella seeks Tami's help to confirm his ongoing infidelity so she can either move forward with him or get a gender-affirming surgery.
08/01/2023
41:49
S2 • E5
You Gave Up the Cookies!

Mariah's relationship with Bobby heated up after she quickly got pregnant with their son, but now she's worried he's giving his attention to other women -- and maybe fathering other kids.
08/08/2023
42:26
S2 • E6
Any Old D Will Do

Andrew's been working about 60 hours a week while hoping to start a family with his older girlfriend Nikki, but he's begun to suspect her acroyoga instructor is more than just a friend.
08/15/2023
41:49
S2 • E7
He Said That Was His Cousin

Mimi calls on Tami to investigate her long-term boyfriend Memphis's shady behavior with a recently divorced friend, but Tami learns the truth may be hiding in plain sight.
08/22/2023
42:26
S2 • E8
I Just Don't Feel That Bad

Ruby notices a drastic change in her boyfriend Johnny's behavior after they launch a photography business together, so she calls on Tami and the crew to help her get some answers.
08/29/2023
42:26
S2 • E9
Dropping All Kinds of Eggplants

Before moving forward with intensive fertility treatments, Star wants to confirm her younger boyfriend Ricky is committed to a future with her and the responsibility of having a child.
09/05/2023
41:13
S2 • E10
I Feel Like a Side Chick Almost

Jessica thought her relationship with musician boyfriend Evan was in perfect harmony, but she fears he may be making more than music with his best friend.
09/19/2023
41:49
S2 • E11
What Is the Gardener Doing Here?

Kori calls on the crew when she suspects her photographer boyfriend George is shooting his shot with someone else, but the investigation uncovers deception that sends Tami over the edge.
09/26/2023
