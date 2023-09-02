Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Birthday Party
Season 6 E 13 • 04/20/2023
After the squad convinces Vinny they've forgotten his birthday, they pull off an unforgettable surprise party, and Angelina's boyfriend cooks up a surprise of his own.
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E3Lake Jersey
An illness prevents Deena from flying to North Carolina, Mike's confidence is shaken ahead of the cornhole tournament, and Angelina and Vinny's flirting takes a surprising turn.
02/09/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E4Life of a Cornstar
An awkward game of Truth or Dare further complicates Angelina and Vinny's relationship, and the roommates gear up to cheer Mike on at the star-studded cornhole championships.
02/16/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E5Get Your Sack in the Hole
Mike falls short of victory at the cornhole tournament, the crew says goodbye to North Carolina, Angelina and Vinny's alone time leads to a big confession, and Nicole plans a winery trip.
02/23/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E6Messy Mawmas
Vinny invites Angelina to his NYC apartment before heading to L.A. for "Dancing with the Stars," and the ladies try to keep it classy when they join Nicole on a business trip to a winery.
03/02/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E7Skal!
Pauly and Mike support Vinny in L.A. before his "Dancing with the Stars" premiere, Angelina reveals her acne struggle, and the ladies embrace tradition at a Danish festival in wine country.
03/09/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E8Dancing with the Chooch
The roommates host watch parties while Vinny competes on "Dancing with the Stars," and Angelina questions her friendship with Mike ahead of the group's trip to New Orleans.
03/16/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E9What a Waste of Cake!
In New Orleans, Vinny reflects on his "Dancing with the Stars" elimination, one roomie misses their flight, Angelina and Mike discuss their Twitter war, and Pauly arranges a group dinner.
03/23/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E10Operation Mike Drop
Angelina battles a bad hangover, while Vinny and Pauly plan an elaborate gender reveal stunt for Mike and Lauren involving sandwiches, a top secret mission for Zack and Chris, and skydiving.
03/30/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E11F.F.D. 2
Mike brings out the old Situation, Deena plans a jazz night and another Family Fun Day, and the roommates prepare to meet Angelina's boyfriend, Vinny 2.0, at her divorce party.
04/06/2023
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6 • E12Divorce Party
The crew gets introduced to Vinny 2.0, Nicole has a graveside funeral to celebrate Angelina's divorce, and Deena, Jenni and Nicole give a speech to redeem themselves for their wedding toast.
04/13/2023
