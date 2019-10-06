Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Blessings Not Baggage
Season 8 E 3 • 06/17/2019
Catelynn gives birth, Maci and Taylor take Maverick to a speech pathologist, Amber and Andrew head to L.A., and Cheyenne is dating someone new.
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E1
Walking on Eggshells
Catelynn and Tyler work out their differences, Cheyenne disapproves of Cory's girlfriend, Maci is wary about speaking with Ryan, and Amber discusses her spat with Jenelle.
06/10/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E2
The Wind Picked Up
Cory and Taylor grow closer, Maci tells Bentley about Ryan's arrest, and Cheyenne doesn't think Cory understands the complexities of Ryder's genetic disorder.
06/10/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E3
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E4
One Big Happy Family
Cheyenne worries about introducing her new boyfriend to Cory, Catelynn buys Nova a pony to ease her transition to older sibling, and Maci prepares for Ryan's release.
06/24/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E5
Baby Fever
Maci worries about Bentley as Ryan returns from jail, Amber thinks she could be pregnant, Cory talks to Cheyenne's boyfriend Matt, and Catelynn creates a gift for Carly.
07/01/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E6
Momcation
The moms head to Florida for their first girls-only vacation together, Cheyenne worries about fitting in, and Maci plans a surprise trip to a drag show for Amber's birthday.
07/08/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E7
Mother of a Mother's Day
Tyler takes a trip to Texas to celebrate his sister's sobriety and contend with his father's relapse, and Amber finds out Leah's been having panic attacks.
07/15/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E8
Don't Give Up
Maci is hesitant to get Taylor a dirt bike for his birthday, Cheyenne is annoyed by the timing of Cory's vacation, and Amber and Gary discuss treating Leah's panic attacks.
07/22/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E9
Ready When You Are
Cheyenne meets Matt's family, Maci and Taylor discuss their birth control options, Catelynn and Tyler cause a stir on social media, and Amber gets answers about her health.
07/29/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E10
Father's Day Follies
Catelynn and Tyler celebrate Carly's birthday without her, Maci sees Ryan at Bentley's baseball game, and Mackenzie suspects her husband may have cheated on her.
08/05/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E11
Handle with Care
Cheyenne and Matt take a trip to wine country with Ryder, Maci and Taylor look into permanent birth control options, and Mackenzie worries about Josh's loyalty.
08/12/2019
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E12
The Weight of the World
Maci takes Bentley to a counselor, Catelynn and Tyler reunite with Carly, Mackenzie gets devastating news, Cheyenne addresses Taylor's racist tweets, and Amber is arrested.
08/19/2019
