So That Happened!
Season 3 E 25 • 05/14/2020
Pauly and Jenni endure an awkward morning after, Mike and Lauren move into their first house together, and Angelina and Chris put the finishing touches on their wedding plans.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E15
Back to the Jersey Shore
The roommates reunite as Jenni's custody issues threaten her time in the house, Angelina stresses over planning her wedding, and the roommates await Mike's return.
03/05/2020
Full Ep
41:51
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E16
Psychic Larges
Nicole invites a psychic medium friend to do everyone's readings, and the roommates celebrate Mike's release from prison with a party at the shore house.
03/12/2020
Full Ep
41:52
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E17
Single JWoww
Mike reunites with the gang for the first time since his release from prison, Nicole plans a divorce party for Jenni, and Angelina gets Ronnie's advice on her wedding.
03/19/2020
Full Ep
41:52
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E18
Chicken Cutlets and Ketchup
Angelina finds herself in hot water with Chris after she invites a guy friend to Jenni's divorce party, and Vinny's mom cooks a feast for Mike.
03/26/2020
Full Ep
41:27
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E19
The Shorefather
The ladies help Angelina shop for her wedding dress, a backyard calamity leaves Deena inconsolable, and the roommates surprise Mike with a homemade movie about his life.
04/02/2020
Full Ep
41:24
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E20
Prenups and Misdemeanors
Angelina gets an education on prenups, the ladies dig themselves out of trouble, Mike gives 24 the third degree, and Nicole and Deena surprise Mike with some special visitors.
04/09/2020
Full Ep
41:31
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E21
Unresolved Issues
Angelina's bachelorette party is jeopardized after the roomies see what really happened between Angelina and Zack in Las Vegas, and Pauly, Vinny and Mike plan a guys' weekend.
04/16/2020
Full Ep
41:34
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E22
Crash the Bachelorette
Jenni and Angelina clear the air, the guys plot to crash Angelina's bachelorette party in New Orleans, and everyone agrees Vinny is to blame for everything that's gone wrong.
04/23/2020
Full Ep
41:37
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E23
Beignets, Blow-Up Dolls and Bridesmaids
While the guys are in New Orleans to surprise Angelina for her bachelorette party, Mike reprises his role as The Designation, and Ronnie and Mike prep Vinny for Jenni's wrath.
04/30/2020
Full Ep
41:33
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E24
P-WOWW
As things get rowdy at Angelina's bachelorette party in New Orleans, Nicole falls asleep at a bar, and Pauly and newly single Jenni wind up in the same bed.
05/07/2020
Full Ep
41:16
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E25
So That Happened!
Pauly and Jenni endure an awkward morning after, Mike and Lauren move into their first house together, and Angelina and Chris put the finishing touches on their wedding plans.
05/14/2020
Full Ep
41:40
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E26
Rewriting History
The roommates toast Angelina at the iconic Jersey Shore house before dropping by the Shore Store to prank Danny, and Jenni, Nicole and Deena write a raunchy wedding speech.
05/28/2020
Full Ep
38:52
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E27
You Had Me at "Um, Hello!"
As Angelina and Chris's wedding day approaches, Jenni suspects the bride's grandmother put a hex on her, and the guys come up with a special dance to surprise the newlyweds.
06/04/2020
Full Ep
41:51
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E28
The Speech, Pt. 1
On her big day, Angelina gives bridesmaid gifts to Nicole, Jenni and Deena, Uncle Nino helps Jenni dodge a hex, and the ladies' toast incurs the wrath of the wedding guests.
06/11/2020
Full Ep
41:35
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E29
The Speech, Pt. 2
After Angelina gets upset at Nicole, Jenni and Deena for their toast at her wedding reception, it's up to Vinny, Mike, Pauly and Ronnie to lighten the mood.
06/18/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E13
Road to Vacation: Last Season's Jerziest Moments
The guys look back on Season 3's most memorable moments, including Mike heading to prison, Uncle Nino making a surprise appearance at Vinny's Chippendales' show and Angelina getting married.
11/05/2020
Full Ep
40:58
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E14
Road to Vacation: An UnShoregettable Wedding
Mike, Pauly, Ronnie and Vinny look back at Angelina's wedding, from the unpredictable guests to the Italian-style buffet to the girls' unusual speech.
11/12/2020
Full Ep
43:07
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E1
The Mediation
Angelina struggles to forgive the ladies after their cringe-worthy bridesmaid speeches, Mike and Lauren open up about their hopes to have a family, and Deena launches a clothing line.
11/19/2020
Full Ep
43:24
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E2
Taken Pauly
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ronnie moves to L. A., Pauly introduces his Double Shot at Love girlfriend Nikki, and Lauren gets involved in Jenni and Deena's conflict with Angelina.
11/19/2020
Full Ep
41:45
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E3
The Double Book
Jenni experiences a medical mishap, Pauly rents a Las Vegas resort for the family's socially distanced vacation, and Deena shows up with Lauren and another surprise guest.
11/26/2020
Full Ep
41:51
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S4 • E4
Single Ronnie
Pauly and Vinny develop a dating show to help Ronnie find a good role model for his daughter, and the guys reach into their bags of tricks to distract Deena before Angelina's arrival.
12/03/2020
