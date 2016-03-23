Social Justice Rap Battle featuring The Key of Awesome
Season 3 E 8 • 06/22/2016
Franchesca hosts a mock rap battle to show what would happen if people got hype for challenging each other to be better people.
Decoded
S2 • E22
12 Trump Business Fails
From board games to airlines, Franchesca analyzes 12 of Donald Trump's biggest business fails.
03/23/2016
04:48
Decoded
S2 • E23
Five Countries (Besides America) with Race Issues
Franchesca argues criticism of the United States' racism is justified, but the rest of the world can and should also be held accountable for ethnic prejudices.
03/30/2016
02:58
Decoded
S2 • E24
Stop Blaming Affirmative Action for Your College Rejection
Franchesca examines one of the biggest myths of affirmative action: that it blocks college admittance from those who "deserve" it more.
04/06/2016
04:12
Decoded
S3 • E1
The Surprisingly Racist History of "Caucasian"
Franchesca dives into the racist history of the word "Caucasian" and argues it is outdated.
04/27/2016
03:41
Decoded
S3 • E2
If Facebook Arguments Were a Cage Match
Franchesca brings to life confrontational Facebook comments about social justice issues by reimagining the commentary as a cage fight between family members.
05/04/2016
05:16
Decoded
S3 • E3
Three Black Female Stereotypes That Need to Die
Franchescha shows how slaveholders and Jim Crow laws created and perpetuated stereotypes of Black women well into the 20th century.
05/11/2016
03:53
Decoded
S3 • E4
The Problem with White Beauty Standards
Franchesca and female BIPOC guests from different backgrounds share why representation in media matters and why shifting Western beauty standards to be more inclusive is critical.
05/18/2016
05:53
Decoded
S3 • E5
The Weird History of Asian Sex Stereotypes
Franchesca examines the ways institutional racism created stereotypes about Asian women and men that persist today in Western media and Hollywood.
05/25/2016
02:44
Decoded
S3 • E6
Unpaid Internships: A Horror Movie Trailer
Decoded follows a fictional intern of a company that justifies its policy of not paying interns by touting the "experience" they'll gain on the job.
06/01/2016
05:29
Decoded
S3 • E7
Why Color Blindness Will Not End Racism
Franchesca shows how "color blindness" is harmful and how BIPOC suffer disproportionately in education, real estate and employment.
06/08/2016
03:34
Decoded
S3 • E8
Decoded
S3 • E9
Why Racism Isn't Just a Southern Problem
Franchesca introduces three methods by which racism was maintained in the Nothern and Western U.S., not just in the South, including the creation of sundown towns and redlining.
06/29/2016
03:52
Decoded
S3 • E10
Can You Guess Who's Muslim? featuring Karim Metwaly
Hollywood and the news might make you believe Muslims have a particular look, so Decoded hits the street to address preconceptions about who is and isn't Muslim.
07/06/2016
04:02
Decoded
S3 • E11
Four Black Lives Matter Myths Debunked
Franchesca offers rebuttals to four frequent arguments against Black Lives Matter activists.
07/14/2016
04:49
Decoded
S3 • E12
When Did You Realize Your Race?
Franchesca and friends recall when they became aware of their races.
07/20/2016
05:00
Decoded
S4 • E1
Five Excuses for Slavery That Need to Stop
Franchesca digs into some of the excuses for slavery, including Bill O'Reilly's quip that it wasn't "so bad."
08/17/2016
05:52
Decoded
S4 • E2
Are Hispanics White?
Franchesca enlists Kat Lazo to help break down the difference between "Hispanic" and "Latino" leading up to the 2020 U.S. census.
08/24/2016
03:39
Decoded
S4 • E3
Five Ethnic Stereotypes That Used to Be the Opposite
Franchesca's crew of comedians reacts to some of the quotes and ideas historical racists came up with about Irish, German and other people.
08/31/2016
04:59
Decoded
S4 • E4
Are "Cracker," "White Trash" and "Redneck" Racist?
Franchesca examines three pejorative names for white people and shows how these terms have been racialized but are not racist.
09/07/2016
02:22
Decoded
S4 • E5
A Retirement Home for Trump Supporters
Franchesca pitches Simpler Times Retirement Home, the perfect place for aging Americans who are longing for a return to simpler -- or racist -- times.
09/21/2016
