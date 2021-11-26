Ridiculousness
R-Willy
Season 25 E 3 • 03/25/2022
BMX rider Ryan "R-Willy" Williams joins the gang to watch career-inspired clips of scooter slams, Australia's most innovative extreme sports, flying feats and oddly specific party tricks.
RidiculousnessS25 • E1Big Ed
"90 Day Fiancé" star Big Ed joins Rob, Chanel and Steelo to watch videos of people trying to nickname themselves, putting mayo to new uses, and risking it all to get that perfect photograph.
11/26/2021
RidiculousnessS25 • E2Josh Richards
Influencer and entrepreneur Josh Richards joins the gang to check out clips of hyperactive troublemakers, adventurous elephants, hockey fights and unsuccessful home invaders.
03/23/2022
RidiculousnessS25 • E3R-Willy
03/25/2022
RidiculousnessS25 • E4Dean Vacca
All In Challenge winner Dean Vacca joins the gang to watch videos of waterfall fails, sports struggles, reckless study breaks, hoop nightmares and not-so-sweet little dogs.
03/30/2022
RidiculousnessS25 • E5Haley Kalil
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Kalil helps Rob, Chanel and Steelo rate videos about getting bikini blasted, extremely happy criers, experiments gone wrong and more.
04/01/2022
RidiculousnessS25 • E6Leon Thomas III
Triple threat and Victorious star Leon Thomas III joins the gang to marvel at multitalented multitaskers, cringe at old ladies with attitudes and gasp at risk takers at great heights.
04/06/2022
RidiculousnessS25 • E7Chanel and Sterling CDLIX
Rob, Chanel and Steelo break down videos of serendipitous outcomes, glass-shattering casualties, mean-spirited pranksters, unlucky bystanders and karmic consequences.
04/22/2022
RidiculousnessS25 • E8Chanel and Sterling CDLX
Rob, Chanel and Steelo check out videos featuring athletes being sore losers, situations that end with just one person standing, crimes caught on surveillance cameras, and more.
04/22/2022
RidiculousnessS25 • E9Chanel and Sterling CDLXI
Rob, Steelo and Chanel press play on videos of YouTube tutorial fails, liars with their pants actually on fire, sledding snafus and rowdy Friday night partiers.
04/27/2022
