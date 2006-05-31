Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Welcome To The Jungle: 100th Episode
Season 6 E 10 • 06/29/2010
During a group trip to Costa Rica, Kristin tries to make Brody jealous, and Audrina and Justin Bobby are unsure where they stand with one another.
The Hills
S1 • E1
New City, New Drama
Laguna Beach’s Lauren Conrad lands a new apartment in Los Angeles and a dream job at Teen Vogue.
05/31/2006
The Hills
S1 • E2
A Change of Plans
After her friends crash the Teen Vogue party, Lauren has to face the consequences at her internship, and Heidi considers dropping out of school when she nabs a job interview.
06/07/2006
The Hills
S1 • E3
An Unexpected Call
Lauren is sent to New York on an overnight errand for her internship and returns home to find a surprise from her past, and Heidi's new job isn't what she expected.
06/14/2006
The Hills
S1 • E4
Lauren and Jason: Part 2
Sparks fly when Lauren’s ex-boyfriend Jason reappears and she realizes she isn't over him, and Heidi is frustrated by her lack of responsibility at work.
06/21/2006
The Hills
S1 • E5
Jason's Birthday
Lauren goes out of her way to make Jason’s birthday dinner special -- despite needing to be on set all day with Teen Vogue -- but the night doesn’t go as planned.
06/28/2006
The Hills
S1 • E6
Boyfriends and Work Don't Mix
Heidi finally gets to work at the nightclub but struggles to stick to her boss’s strict rules, and Whitney walks her first fashion show when a model cancels at the last minute.
07/05/2006
The Hills
S1 • E7
Somebody Always Has to Cry
Lauren and Heidi exchange Christmas gifts with their boyfriends and make plans for New Year’s Eve, but Jason’s jealousy puts a damper on their fun night out together.
07/12/2006
The Hills
S1 • E8
You Can't Just Be With Me?
Lauren lies to Jason about working with male swimsuit models to avoid an argument, and he surprises her with a romantic dinner for her 20th birthday.
07/19/2006
The Hills
S1 • E9
Love Is Not A Maybe Thing
After a roller-coaster ride of a relationship, Heidi finally puts an end to the drama and breaks up with Jordan, and Lauren considers renting a summer beach house with Jason.
07/26/2006
The Hills
S1 • E10
Timing Is Everything
Lauren is torn between her career and her love life when she’s forced to choose between an internship in Paris and a summer with her boyfriend Jason.
08/02/2006
The Hills
S2 • E1
Out With The Old
After breaking up with Jason, Lauren regrets choosing a summer with her boyfriend over an internship in Paris, and Heidi finds herself in a love triangle with a new man.
01/15/2007
The Hills
S2 • E2
When You Least Expect It
Lauren redeems herself at work and goes on her first date since breaking up with Jason, and Heidi is forced to have a serious talk with her new boyfriend Spencer. At Teen Vogue, Lisa Love asks her interns to work the Ashley Paige swimsuit fashion show. Since Whitney's school schedule gets in the way, Lauren's left to fend the fashion world by herself until Whitney is free. When Spencer picks Heidi up for their talk, she plays the preggers card to see how he'll react. He calms her concerns, telling her he "more than likes her," and that as captain of Team Heidi, he'll stand by any decision. Happy with his answer, she tells him they're in the clear. Although relieved Heidi isn't pregnant, Spencer admits to being angry at the set-up, claiming Audrina is nowhere in the picture. Back in the Hills, Heidi tells Lauren that her pregnancy plan worked. After Lauren's eye-rolling, Heidi shares her next brilliant idea -- setting Lauren up with Spencer's best friend, Brody. Lauren scoffs at the idea, saying he's been "tainted" by another Laguna lady, Kristin. But, according to Heidi, it's too late -- she's already given out her friend's digits. At Ashley Paige's studio, Lauren gets thrown into fashion-production head first. After picking the wick out of a magic candle, Lauren starts piling on responsibilities. She even gets to leave her own mark on the runway by stitching flowers onto an umbrella accessory. Meanwhile, a not-so-out-of-the-picture Audrina receives a phone call from Spencer. When he asks her to grab dinner, she refuses, afraid of creating more beef with Heidi. Before the fashion show, Lauren preps the models for the runway, tying suits and keeping the girls in line. After a successful showing, Ashley compliments her work, asking if she could steal her from Lisa's team. Lisa later compliments Lauren on a job well done, suggesting she follow a fashion show from pre-production to the runway. With her luck on the rise, Lauren prepares for a date with Brody. Although her expectations for the evening are low, a trip to Social with her new guy leaves her giddy and glowing. Charmed by his compliments, Lauren leaves their date all smiles.
01/22/2007
The Hills
S2 • E3
The Best Night Ever
Despite wanting to experience the single life, Lauren finds herself falling for a new guy, and drama ensues when Audrina shows up uninvited to Heidi’s birthday party.
01/29/2007
The Hills
S2 • E4
Who Do You Trust?
Audrina warns Heidi about Spencer’s playboy ways, but she’s hesitant to believe what she hears -- until she surprises him at the club and witnesses it firsthand.
02/05/2007
The Hills
S2 • E5
One Big Interruption
Heidi takes a break Spencer but finds herself missing him more than she’d like. Lauren has to plan a Teen Vogue dinner but takes a backseat to super-intern Emily from New York.
02/12/2007
The Hills
S2 • E6
You Have Chosen
Heidi is faced with an ultimatum and must choose between her best friend and her boyfriend when Lauren comes clean about how she feels about Spencer.
02/19/2007
The Hills
S2 • E7
With Friends Like These...
Lauren feels betrayed by her two best friends and reaches a breaking point when Heidi instigates a hookup between Jen and Brody.
02/26/2007
The Hills
S2 • E8
Enough Is Enough
After five years of interning, Whitney is frustrated by her lack of responsibility, Heidi spends the weekend away with Spencer, and Lauren goes on a double date with Audrina.
03/05/2007
The Hills
S2 • E9
New Year, New Friends
Lauren spends New Year’s Eve surrounded by her closest friends, Spencer asks Heidi to move in with him, and Heidi tells everyone about it except Lauren.
03/12/2007
The Hills
S2 • E10
Apology Not Accepted
Heidi and Audrina plan a surprise party for Lauren’s 21st birthday, and Jen tries to rekindle their friendship after hooking up with Brody.
03/19/2007
The Hills
S2 • E11
Everyone Falls
Whitney cracks under the pressure of a possible new job at Teen Vogue, and Heidi finally decides whether or not she’s ready to move in with her boyfriend Spencer.
03/26/2007
The Hills
S2 • E12
Season Finale
Lauren reaches a friendship crossroads when Heidi moves out and Audrina moves in, and Whitney interviews for a full-time position at Teen Vogue in New York.
04/02/2007
The Hills
S3 • E1
You Know What You Did
Lauren chooses not to attend Heidi and Spencer’s housewarming after hearing that they’ve been spreading rumors about her having a sex tape with Jason.
08/13/2007
The Hills
S3 • E2
Big Girls Don't Cry
Lauren returns to Laguna Beach for some advice as she grows further apart from Heidi, Audrina reconnects with a bad boy from her past, and Spencer proposes to Heidi.
08/14/2007
The Hills
S3 • E3
Truth And Time Tells All
Lauren plays third wheel to help Audrina decide if Justin Bobby is boyfriend material, and Heidi and Spencer clash over decorating their apartment.
08/20/2007
The Hills
S3 • E4
Meet The Parents
Spencer reluctantly travels to Colorado to meet Heidi’s parents, Audrina grows annoyed with Justin Bobby’s flirtatiousness, and Lauren gets closer to Brody.
08/27/2007
The Hills
S3 • E5
Rolling With The Enemy
Spencer “breaks up” with Brody for spending time with Lauren, Audrina pressures Justin Bobby for a commitment, and Heidi reflects on her lost friendships.
09/03/2007
The Hills
S3 • E6
Second Chances
Lauren doesn’t know what to do when her ex Jason calls, Audrina takes a weekend trip with Justin Bobby, and Heidi gets a promotion her coworker Elodie wanted.
09/10/2007
The Hills
S3 • E7
They Meet Again
Whitney takes on more responsibility at Teen Vogue, and Lauren starts seeing more of Jason, which leads to an uncomfortable run-in with Heidi and Spencer.
09/17/2007
The Hills
S3 • E8
For Better Or Worse
Whitney is tasked with running a Teen Vogue photoshoot, Spencer reveals he hasn’t told his parents about the engagement, and Lauren finds out that Jason has a girlfriend.
09/24/2007
The Hills
S3 • E9
What Happens in Vegas...
The gang celebrates Brody’s birthday in Vegas, Lauren and Audrina get into a fight about Justin Bobby, and Elodie ruins Heidi’s anniversary plans as an act of revenge.
10/01/2007
The Hills
S3 • E10
What Goes Around
The Lauren sex-tape drama reignites as Jen returns to put the blame on Brody, who in turn points a finger at Spencer, which leaves Heidi caught in the middle.
10/15/2007
The Hills
S3 • E11
No More Mr. Nice Guy
The status of Lauren and Brody’s relationship is called into question when she goes out with a male model, and Spencer worries Heidi’s job is taking over her life.
10/22/2007
The Hills
S3 • E12
Stress And The City
Under pressure to make the Young Hollywood event a success, Whitney and Lauren are sent to New York to make a presentation, and Spencer tries to patch things up with Brody.
10/29/2007
The Hills
S3 • E13
Young Hollywood
Whitney and Lauren struggle to make sure the fashion show goes smoothly, and Audrina goes to a concert with Justin where one of the band members takes an interest in her.
11/05/2007
The Hills
S3 • E14
Forgive and Forget
When Lauren is assigned to cover an event being planned by Heidi’s company, it leads to a confrontation.
11/12/2007
The Hills
S3 • E15
With This Ring...
When Spencer objects to Heidi’s elaborate wedding plans, the ensuing fight threatens their engagement, and Lauren sets Whitney up with their personal trainer.
11/19/2007
The Hills
S3 • E16
A Night At The Opera
Lauren wants to get serious with Brody but worries about his playboy past, and Stephanie expresses doubts about Heidi and Spencer’s wedding.
11/26/2007
The Hills
S3 • E17
Once a Player
Lauren wants to get serious with Brody but worries about his playboy past, and Stephanie expresses doubts about Heidi and Spencer’s wedding.
12/03/2007
The Hills
S3 • E18
Finale
Whitney is assigned to go to Paris for work while Lauren gets passed over, and Heidi decides to go home to Colorado to get a little distance from Spencer.
12/10/2007
The Hills
S3 • E19
Paris Changes Everything
Lauren’s long-awaited trip to Paris is tarnished by news that Brody has found someone new, and Spencer goes to Colorado to win Heidi.
03/24/2008
The Hills
S3 • E20
Back to L.A.
Whitney goes on a job interview, Heidi and Spencer disagree about seeing other people, and Lauren gets into a fight with Brody about his new girlfriend.
03/31/2008
The Hills
S3 • E21
An Unexpected Friend
Whitney is overwhelmed when her new job sends her on a hectic trip to New York, and Lauren and Stephanie form an unlikely friendship while taking the same class.
03/31/2008
The Hills
S3 • E22
When Spencer Finds Out…
Stephanie gets caught in the middle of Heidi and Lauren’s feud after attending Lauren’s birthday party, and Spencer takes advantage of his sister’s hospitality.
04/07/2008
The Hills
S3 • E23
Just Be Careful…
Lauren is suspicious of Heidi’s efforts to rekindle her friendship with Audrina, and Whitney’s new job leaves her with little time for Lauren.
04/08/2008
The Hills
S3 • E24
Girls' Night Out
Whitney enlists Lauren’s help preparing for Fashion Week, and Heidi enjoys a night out with her friends -- until she spots Spencer with some other girls.
04/14/2008
The Hills
S3 • E25
A New Roommate
Heidi and Audrina spend more time together, Lauren tries a new living situation, and Heidi takes another stab at salvaging her friendship with Lauren.
04/21/2008
The Hills
S3 • E26
A Date With The Past
An old romance is rekindled when Stephan reenters Lauren’s life, and Heidi tries to keep Stephanie from attending Lauren, Audrina and Lo’s housewarming party.
04/28/2008
The Hills
S3 • E27
No Place Like Home
Lauren, Audrina and Lo's new living dynamic creates friction, and Heidi accepts a promotion that will take her to Vegas and close the door on things with Spencer.
05/05/2008
The Hills
S3 • E28
The Next Move Is Yours
Feeling distant from Lauren and Lo, Audrina considers getting her own place, and Spencer impulsively goes to Vegas to try and save his relationship with Heidi.
05/12/2008
The Hills
S4 • E1
We'll Never Be Friends
Lauren tries to improve her awkward living situation by throwing a birthday barbeque for Audrina, but things don't go as planned.
08/18/2008
The Hills
S4 • E2
Drama Follows Them
Lauren and Doug crash Stephanie's birthday party, and Whitney gets a major career opportunity at People's Revolution.
08/25/2008
The Hills
S4 • E3
Better Off As Friends
Lauren ends her relationship with Doug, and Whitney hits it off with a male model in New York City.
09/01/2008
The Hills
S4 • E4
Boys Make Girls Cry
Lauren, Stephanie and Lo travel to Las Vegas on Doug's private jet, and Brody delivers a sarcastic toast that hurts Stephanie's feelings.
09/07/2008
The Hills
S4 • E5
Something Has To Change
Whitney gets an assignment to dress Lady Gaga, and tensions between Lauren and Audrina come to a head.
09/08/2008
The Hills
S4 • E6
You Always Miss a Best Friend
Heidi tries to repair her friendship with Lauren, and Audrina gets a daunting assignment at a showcase for The White Tie Affair.
09/15/2008
The Hills
S4 • E7
When Lauren's Away...
Drama ensues when Stephanie decides to go on a date with Doug while Lauren is vacationing in Italy.
09/22/2008
The Hills
S4 • E8
Don't Act Innocent
Lauren confronts Stephanie after finding out that she went on a date with her ex-boyfriend Doug, and Doug insists that he and Stephanie are just friends.
09/29/2008
The Hills
S4 • E9
If She Never Met Spencer…
Heidi sends Lauren a letter of apology for her role in their tattered friendship, and Audrina goes on a date in an effort to get over her breakup with Justin Bobby.
10/06/2008
The Hills
S4 • E10
Who To Chose?
Audrina's love life gets complicated when she reunites with Corey, and Spencer gives Heidi an ultimatum.
10/13/2008
The Hills
S4 • E11
You'll Never Have This
Justin Bobby's jealousy over Audrina's new relationship gets the best of him at Brody's birthday party in Cabo.
10/20/2008
The Hills
S4 • E12
I Want You To Be With Me
Audrina continues to have trouble choosing between Corey and Justin Bobby, and Brody lashes out at Stephanie in front of her new boyfriend Cameron.
10/27/2008
The Hills
S4 • E13
It's Her Move
Audrina's decision to move into her own place catches Lauren off-guard, and Heidi insists on inviting Spencer to an important work event.
11/03/2008
The Hills
S4 • E14
Back To New York
Whitney returns to New York City, and Spencer's attempt to help Heidi backfires.
11/10/2008
The Hills
S4 • E15
One Last Chance
Justin Bobby and Audrina embark upon a weekend getaway in Venice Beach, and Heidi makes a desperate attempt to get her job back.
11/17/2008
The Hills
S4 • E16
You Did This
Lauren is outraged when Audrina believes a rumor that she hooked up with Justin Bobby, and Holly tries to patch things up with Heidi.
11/24/2008
The Hills
S4 • E17
It's About Trust
Audrina regrets accusing Lauren of hooking up with Justin Bobby, but Lauren isn't ready to forgive her.
12/01/2008
The Hills
S4 • E18
Dream Boy, Dream Job
Whitney gets an amazing career opportunity in New York City, and Spencer advises Stephanie to ditch her boyfriend Cameron once and for all.
12/08/2008
The Hills
S4 • E19
Mr. & Mrs. Pratt
Spencer and Heidi elope in Mexico, and Whitney lands the job of her dreams in New York City.
12/15/2008
The Hills
S4 • E20
I Heidi Take Thee Spencer
Justin Bobby takes Audrina to a romantic bungalow, and Heidi's family begs her to reconsider her plan to marry Spencer.
12/22/2008
The Hills
S5 • E1
Don't Cry on Your Birthday
With the help of Stephanie, Heidi shows up uninvited to Lauren's birthday party and rekindles their friendship while dealing with the fallout of a fight with Spencer.
04/06/2009
The Hills
S5 • E2
Everything Happens for a Reason
After Stacie the bartender confirms Spencer's flirtatious behavior, Heidi decides to visit her family in Colorado where she meets up with an old boyfriend.
04/07/2009
The Hills
S5 • E3
I'm Done with You, Pt. 1
Lauren risks her reputation by recommending Stephanie for an internship at People's Revolution, and Heidi gives Spencer a relationship ultimatum.
04/13/2009
The Hills
S5 • E4
Crazy In Love
Lauren is put in an awkward position when Stephanie continues to make mistakes at People's Revolution, and Heidi urges Spencer to go to couples therapy with her.
04/20/2009
The Hills
S5 • E5
I Always Had A Little Crush
Lauren and the girls fly to Hawaii to crash the boys' surf trip, where Audrina admits to crushing on Brody, and Heidi's ex-boyfriend comes to visit her and Spencer in L.A.
04/27/2009
The Hills
S5 • E6
Playmates Bring the Drama
Still struggling to trust Spencer, Heidi goes through his phone to see if he's texting girls, and Brody's girlfriend Jayde confronts Audrina about what happened in Hawaii.
05/04/2009
The Hills
S5 • E7
Keep Your Enemies Closer
Lauren pays the consequence after Stephanie slips up at work, Stacie the bartender confronts Heidi about Spencer, and Audrina breaks things off with Justin Bobby.
05/11/2009
The Hills
S5 • E8
Father of The Bride
Lauren is put in a difficult position when she's forced to fire Stephanie, and Spencer maintains his best behavior while Heidi's dad is in town.
05/18/2009
The Hills
S5 • E9
Hi Lauren, It’s Spencer
Stephanie has an awkward run-in with Kelly Cutrone, Brody sides with Jayde over Audrina, and Lauren finally gets the apology from Spencer she's been waiting for.
05/25/2009
The Hills
S5 • E10
Something Old, Something New
To give Heidi the wedding day of her dreams, Lauren must move on and forgive Spencer, and everybody is shocked by a surprise guest from the past.
05/31/2009
The Hills
S5 • E11
It's On, Bitch
Kristin gets off to a bad start when she disrespects Audrina by making a beeline for Justin Bobby, and Spencer puts down a deposit on a new house without telling Heidi.
09/29/2009
The Hills
S5 • E12
Mess with Me, I Mess with You
Heidi is struck with baby fever, but Spencer makes it clear he's not ready for kids, and Kristin stops fighting her feelings for Justin Bobby, despite the drama with Audrina.
10/06/2009
The Hills
S5 • E13
Strike One
Audrina goes on a date with Justin Bobby's best friend, Kristin continues to rub Jayde the wrong way at Brody's birthday party, and Spencer and Heidi don't see eye to eye.
10/13/2009
The Hills
S5 • E14
Old Habits Die Hard
Despite dating Kristin, Justin Bobby admits to Audrina that he'll never truly be over her, and Holly promises to get her drinking under control.
10/20/2009
The Hills
S5 • E15
Sorry Boo, Strike Two
Brody and Jayde continue to clash, and Stephanie and Heidi sit Holly down for an intervention after she takes drinking to a new level at Kristin's beach party.
10/27/2009
The Hills
S5 • E16
I'm Done with You, Pt. 2
Spencer surprises a baby-crazy Heidi with something special, and Justin Bobby ends up in trouble after Audrina gets real with Kristin about his manipulative ways.
11/03/2009
The Hills
S5 • E17
On to the Next
Spencer takes serious measures to avoid having children with Heidi, Kristin and Brody consider getting back together, and Audrina and Justin Bobby call it quits.
11/10/2009
The Hills
S5 • E18
Can't Always Get What You Want
Heidi is determined to get pregnant, despite Spencer's unwillingness, and Kristin realizes that Brody may not be ready to move on from his relationship with Jayde.
11/17/2009
The Hills
S5 • E19
Mr. Right Now
When Spencer finds a pregnancy test in the trash, he masterminds a plan to make sure Heidi is still on birth control, and Kristin develops deeper feelings for Justin Bobby.
11/24/2009
The Hills
S5 • E20
The Boys Of Summer
Kristin is hesitant to commit to Justin Bobby, and after weeks of arguing with Heidi over the possibility of having kids, Spencer has a change of heart.
12/01/2009
The Hills
S6 • E1
Put On A Happy Face
Heidi faces her family for the first time since her plastic surgery procedures, and Audrina, Lo and Stephanie grow concerned about Kristin's hard partying.
04/27/2010
The Hills
S6 • E2
Rumor Has It
Kristin suspects that Stephanie is spreading rumors about her, and the mood gets awkward during a party at Kristin's house.
05/04/2010
The Hills
S6 • E3
The Elephant in the Room
Heidi throws a birthday party for her neighbor's son, Spencer disrespects Heidi's family, and Audrina is ready to take her relationship to the next level.
05/11/2010
The Hills
S6 • E4
This Is Goodbye
Heidi and Spencer's behavior leads their friends and family to make a difficult decision, and Kristin and Brody become friends with benefits.
05/18/2010
The Hills
S6 • E5
A New Bird
Kristin grows jealous when Brody begins dating another woman, and Lo sets Stephanie up on a double date.
05/25/2010
The Hills
S6 • E6
Ghost From The Past
Kristin tries to move on from Brody, Lo befriends Brody's new love interest, and Audrina has second thoughts about her relationship with Ryan.
06/01/2010
The Hills
S6 • E7
The Company You Keep
Tempers flare and Brody chooses sides when McKaela brings Kristin's old rival to a party, and Audrina withholds details of a night out.
06/08/2010
The Hills
S6 • E8
Between A Rocker And A Hard Place
Audrina's relationship becomes strained, Stephanie isn't sure she's ready for dating, and Kristin comes face to face with her rival again.
06/15/2010
The Hills
S6 • E9
Break-Up to Make-Up
McKaela's friend Allie stirs up more trouble with Kristin, and Audrina makes a decision about her relationship with Ryan.
06/22/2010
The Hills
The Hills
S6 • E11
Loves Me Not
Lo and her boyfriend celebrate their anniversary, Kristin tells Brody how she really feels, and Heidi's mom comes to town.
07/06/2010
The Hills
S6 • E12
SERIES FINALE
Kristin is ready for a change, Stephanie and Josh get closer, Lo makes a decision about her future, and Audrina enjoys her newfound independence.
07/13/2010
The HillsS6 E12
Is This Really Goodbye?
In the series finale of The Hills, Kristin and Brody say goodbye before she leaves for Europe, but there's a twist.
01/21/2019
