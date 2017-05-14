Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Golden Key Bromitzvah
Season 10 E 5 • 06/26/2017
Rapper Lil Key celebrates his 17th birthday with Baltimore's first bro mitzvah, but the party might get shut down when it gets too rowdy.
My Super Sweet Sixteen
S10 • E1
16K Dy'mond
When it comes to planning her sweet 16, YouTuber Dy'mond has her dad wrapped around her little finger, but her mom isn't thrilled about the expensive price tag.
05/14/2017
My Super Sweet Sixteen
S10 • E2
Center Stage Sweet 16
Child actor Noah plans to launch his music career at his Hollywood-themed sweet 16, but some setbacks threaten to spoil his success.
05/21/2017
My Super Sweet Sixteen
S10 • E3
Debutante Baller
Jana prepares to step out of her over-the-top mom's shadow and into the spotlight with a show-stopping performance at her debut 18th birthday party.
06/12/2017
My Super Sweet Sixteen
S10 • E4
Quinceanera in Wonderland
Priscila wants to feel like Queen Bey at her "Alice in Wonderland"-themed quinceanera, but she fears her court will let her down on her fairy-tale night.
06/19/2017
My Super Sweet Sixteen
My Super Sweet Sixteen
S10 • E6
Our Super Musical.ly Sweet 16
Musical.ly stars Sianney and Angelise, a.k.a. the SiAngie Twins, are shocked when rapper Fat Joe appears at their sweet 16.
07/03/2017
My Super Sweet Sixteen
S10 • E7
Behind The Masquerade
Trey's love of theater gives him the confidence to reveal his true self and unleash his new look at his masquerade-themed sweet 16 birthday party.
09/04/2017
My Super Sweet Sixteen
S10 • E8
A Super Magical Sweet 16
One year after Baby J was shot during a home invasion, she tries to ensure her over-the-top "Life Is Beautiful" sweet 16 celebration in Las Vegas goes off without a hitch.
09/04/2017
My Super Sweet Sixteen
S10 • E9
Birthday and the Beatz
Sierra (DJ Beauty and the Beatz) has spun records for the Obamas, and now she plans to flex on the turntables at her epic concert-style "beatz blackout" sweet 16 party.
09/11/2017
My Super Sweet Sixteen
S10 • E10
Itali's California Dream 18
Master P's daughter Itali wants to bring Italy to L.A. for her 18th birthday party, but her famous hip-hop siblings Romeo and Cymphonique cramp her style.
09/11/2017
