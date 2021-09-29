The Challenge: Ride or Dies

Night of Mistakes

Season 37 E 18 • 12/08/2021

One player's weaknesses are exposed in elimination, and another gets the chance to show off their greatest strength, then it's every agent for themselves in an epic land-and-water final.

1:03:42
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E8
The Threat

Berna and Hughie hope to win the Dive Bomb challenge and finally break the vets' alliance, Amber considers a risky move in pursuit of revenge, and two teams Race to Escape in elimination.
09/29/2021
Full Ep
1:03:21
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E9
The War

No longer protected, the vets must devise new strategies, the teams get down and dirty in Bombshell Battle, and Cory's cozy relationship with the rookies raises eyebrows.
10/06/2021
Full Ep
1:03:54
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E10
Precious Stones

Big T and Logan don't see eye-to-eye on their relationship, TJ changes the rules of the game during Diamond Dash, and a compromised player refuses to go down without a fight.
10/13/2021
Full Ep
1:03:24
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E11
Mucus Plug

The competitors speak to their families, the teams take leaps of faith while hanging over the Mediterranean Sea in Satellite Sabotage, and Kyle worries he's seen as an easy target.
10/20/2021
Full Ep
1:03:39
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E12
500

On the 500th episode, the players transfer bags of cash to an end zone in a rigorous Brush Contact mission, and a vet causes dissension to coax a rookie into volunteering for elimination.
10/27/2021
Full Ep
1:03:38
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E13
Titanic

The Ruby Cell worries about how Amanda will affect their dynamic, the teams dive for underwater treasure in Sunken Intelligence, and history makes it hard for The Agency to nominate someone.
11/03/2021
Full Ep
1:02:14
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E14
Mavericks

Big T looks for a path off Team Ruby, the agents plunge into the danger zone during a "Top Gun"-themed challenge, and Josh gets caught picking favorites among his own team.
11/10/2021
Full Ep
1:03:41
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E15
The Cave of the Wolf

Emerald Cell tries bringing the fiercely independent Amanda into the fold, Devin feels betrayed by Tori's deal to help her new team, and Kyle's actions during Boom Raiders make him a pariah.
11/17/2021
Full Ep
1:03:26
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E16
Riverdance

Emy tries to heal the rift between CT and Kyle, the agents get a taste of the prize money as they compete in Million Dollar Heist, and the Emerald Cell seeks to avoid further infiltration.
11/24/2021
Full Ep
1:03:46
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E17
Drop Dead

Nelson questions Logan's trustworthiness, teams run across an elevated gauntlet in Dead Drop, and the men keep their heads down and try to avoid what may be the last elimination.
12/01/2021
Full Ep
1:04:48
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E18
Night of Mistakes

One player's weaknesses are exposed in elimination, and another gets the chance to show off their greatest strength, then it's every agent for themselves in an epic land-and-water final.
12/08/2021
Full Ep
1:05:45
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E19
The Decision

On the season finale, the remaining challengers split into two teams and face several puzzles as they close out day one of the final, and TJ introduces a new twist on day two.
12/15/2021
Full Ep
42:16
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E20
Reunion, Pt. 1

Maria Menounos gathers the agents to discuss Emy's plot to take CT from Berna and Amber's issues with the "Big Brother" alliance, and they finally learn who stole the frozen pizza.
12/22/2021
Full Ep
42:17
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S37 • E21
Reunion, Pt. 2

Maria Menounos questions the agents about their on- and off-air hookups, Cory accuses Josh of making promises he couldn't keep, and the Rookie of the Year performs the song of the season.
12/22/2021
Full Ep
1:03:47

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E1
Don't Die for Me, Argentina

The competition is off to the races as a romantic rendezvous creates a love triangle, a cocky competitor makes enemies, and a mole is revealed -- all before the first challenge.
10/12/2022
Full Ep
1:03:31
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E2
Friend or Faux

An iconic duo joins the game and shakes things up, Tori gets candid about her mental health, the players compete in Balancing Act, and Turbo holds on to old grudges while making new ones.
10/19/2022
Full Ep
1:03:45
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E3
A Bumpy Ride

The new Ride or Dies pair throws Tori for a loop, Tommy and Analyse seek allies, Johnny and Ravyn's dynamic threatens their vitality in the game, and two teams face off in elimination.
10/26/2022
Full Ep
1:03:51
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E4
Olivin' on the Edge

TJ keeps the surprises coming, several players pair off romantically, the daily challenge tests one vet's biggest fear, and a rookie team cuts a risky deal to stay out of elimination.
11/02/2022
Full Ep
1:03:43
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E5
Get Rich or Ride or Die Tryin'

The competitors throw an emo-themed house party, some costly mistakes shake up the competition during a relay challenge, and one team uses its power to go after a veteran player.
11/09/2022
Full Ep
1:04:00
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E6
Come Michele or High Water

Laurel moves on from Horacio to another housemate, Jakk regrets his former friendship with untrustworthy Jay, and Michele's choices leave her racked with guilt.
11/16/2022
Full Ep
1:03:50
The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E7
Deep Web

Nelson makes new enemies, the housemates become suspicious of Devin's strategy, and two teams face off in a climbing and puzzle elimination.
11/23/2022
Interview
01:14

The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 E7
Ride or Dies Final Words - Deep Web

The eliminated players lament the puzzle that ultimately led to their defeat and express their disappointment at not being around to watch the remaining teams turn on each other.
11/23/2022
