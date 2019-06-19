Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Playing with Fire
Season 1 E 5 • 07/22/2019
Brody tries to protect his house as wildfires tear through Malibu, and Justin is caught in the middle when Audrina and Stephanie address rumors during a trip to Las Vegas.
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E13
Shadiest Moments Ever
Relive 10 of the original Hills series' most backstabbing betrayals, fierce feuds and shocking reveals.
06/19/2019
49:23
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E1
I Don't Hold Grudges. JK!
New faces Mischa Barton, Kaitlynn Jenner and Brandon Thomas Lee join Brody, Audrina, Heidi, Spencer, Justin Bobby and the rest of the OGs as they return to L.A. and reconnect.
06/24/2019
20:29
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E1
After the Show - I Don't Hold Grudges. JK!
Justin, Audrina, Brody, Kaitlynn and more join hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines to dish on all the drama from the series premiere and share a peek at what's to come.
06/24/2019
41:48
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E2
You're Not My Family
Stephanie tries to repair her relationship with Spencer, Mischa faces down her longtime bully Perez Hilton, and sparks continue to fly between Justin and Audrina.
07/01/2019
41:49
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E3
A Legend in His Own Mind
Brandon throws a big pool party, Justin sends Audrina mixed signals, and tempers flare when Spencer and Brody reveal their issues with each other.
07/08/2019
43:04
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E4
Not to Eavesdrop, but to Eavesdrop
Brody opens up about his fractured relationships, Heidi and Spencer's business turns personal, and Audrina confronts Justin after he denies kissing her.
07/15/2019
43:15
The Hills: New Beginnings
07/22/2019
46:06
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E6
I Don't Think We Can Be Friends
Brody and Kaitlynn survey the damage to their home after the Malibu fires, Mischa prepares for a high-stakes movie audition, and Heidi tries to revive her pop music career.
07/29/2019
43:37
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E7
You're Enemy #1
Brody lashes out after he hears what Stephanie said in Las Vegas, Justin brings an unexpected guest to Frankie and Jen's Friendsgiving dinner and Audrina and Stephanie clash.
08/05/2019
45:25
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E8
Are We Exclusive?
Jason opens up about his relapse, Audrina reconnects with her ex Ryan Cabrera, Spencer plans an anniversary surprise for Heidi, and Kaitlynn hosts a black-tie gala.
08/12/2019
44:27
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E9
This Hangover Better Be Expensive
Brody and Kaitlynn are at odds on having kids, Brandon is reluctant to define his relationship, and Audrina and Stephanie's beef boils over at Heidi's bachelorette party.
08/19/2019
41:18
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E10
Brody Gets Away with So Much
Brandon tries to broker peace between Brody and Stephanie, Kaitlynn resents the rumors about her marriage, and the friends show up to support Audrina's swimwear show.
09/02/2019
41:47
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E11
Of Course We're Married
Leading up to Heidi and Spencer's vow renewal, Spencer pries into Brody's personal life, Brandon and Ashley have a difficult conversation, and Whitney opens up to Kaitlynn.
09/09/2019
42:02
The Hills: New Beginnings
S1 • E12
I Hope You Say I Do
While in Santa Barbara for Heidi and Spencer's vow renewal ceremony, Heidi introduces Brandon to someone new, Justin and Audrina reconnect, and Kaitlynn confronts Ashley.
09/09/2019
02:28
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
Heidi Gets a Surprise Visit Before Her Vow Renewal Ceremony
As she prepares to walk down the aisle a second time, an unexpected guest shows up.
09/09/2019
00:43
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
Brody and Kaitlynn Move Forward from the Gossip
With rumors swirling about their relationship, Brody and Kaitlynn make an effort to rise above the drama.
09/09/2019
03:09
The Hills: New BeginningsS1 E12
Justin and Audrina Make Amends
Justin apologizes to Audrina for walking away from their longtime friendship.
09/09/2019
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019