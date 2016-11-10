Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Prescription For Change: Ending America's Opioid Crisis
Season 1 E 1 • 10/11/2016
MTV teams up with multi-platinum artist and recovering addict Macklemore to go inside America's opioid epidemic, meeting those living with addiction and heading to Washington DC for an exclusive talk with President Obama on this important issue.
