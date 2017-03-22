Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Are You The One: Second Chances
S1 • E1
Second Chances
10 Perfect Matches from all 5 seasons of Are You The One come together for a second chance to win love and money by competing in missions designed to test the strength of their relationship.
03/22/2017
Are You The One: Second Chances
S1 • E2
Wound Up In The V
Ellie snaps when Nate’s interest in pretty women distracts him from the game. Gio gets upset when Alicia spends time with her match. Tori finds herself at odds with Devin.
03/29/2017
Are You The One: Second Chances
S1 • E3
Wolf of Match Street
Perfect Matches try to overcome old baggage in their quest for success. Gio’s dark side puts a strain on his relationship with Francesca and the house. Tori confronts her past with Morgan.
04/05/2017
Are You The One: Second Chances
S1 • E4
The Gift Of Love
The house manipulates Carolina and Hayden’s rocky relationship while Asaf tries to take his relationship with Kaylen to the next level. Things get wild during a game of strip flip cup.
04/12/2017
Are You The One: Second Chances
S1 • E5
End of the Line
Tori is concerned that her relationship with Morgan is in jeopardy. Someone spills an embarrassing secret about Rashida. Mike tries to prove his affection for Alicia.
04/19/2017
Are You The One: Second Chances
S1 • E6
Blind Choice
The Perfect Matches are put on the spot when a mission forces them to show a little PDA. Tori gets paranoid that Morgan may be turning against her and their relationship. The house is shocked by a surprise no one saw coming.
04/26/2017
Are You The One: Second Chances
S1 • E7
Drive Me Crazy
Mike takes a turn as “Puppet Master” when he tries to manipulate the other Perfect Matches. Cam makes a big mistake that threatens his relationship with Mikala.
05/03/2017
Are You The One: Second Chances
S1 • E8
This or That
Shanley and Adam ride an emotional rollercoaster. Devin reveals a devious plan. One Perfect Match grows closer together while another drifts apart.
05/10/2017
Are You The One: Second Chances
S1 • E9
Over the Edge
Cam and Mikala’s relationship hangs in the balance. Tori and Morgan re-take their relationship to the next level. Temperatures flair when a Mission literally sends the Perfect Matches over the edge.
05/17/2017
Are You The One: Second Chances
S1 • E10
The Long Haul
The Perfect Matches are tested on how much they’ve learned about each other in a race to escape from Melbourne. The house comes to terms with their relationships while Devin’s manipulations takes a toll on Rashida.
05/24/2017
