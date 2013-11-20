Girl Code

Long-Distance Relationships, DIY & Shoes

Season 2 E 13 • 02/17/2014

The girls explain their personal connection to cute shoes, share how to make a long-distance relationship work and sing the praises of having crafty friends.

Girl Code
S2 • E4
Getting Engaged, Pets & Insecurity

The girls share their engagement ring fantasies, what to do with noncommittal men and offer opinions on when to publicly talk about insecurities.
11/20/2013
Girl Code
S2 • E5
Guys That Are Taken, Gaining Weight & Karaoke

After answering the age-old question of why women want what they can't have, the girls divulge comments they've received about their weight and debate what makes the perfect karaoke song.
11/27/2013
Girl Code
S2 • E6
Boners, Puberty & Religion

The girls offer comfort to those going through puberty, reveal the feelings that come with a friend's engagement and give hot tips for how to tell when a guy is crushing.
12/04/2013
Girl Code
S2 • E7
Boyfriend's Exes, Astrology & Babies

Find out when it's OK to bring up a partner's ex, why parenting isn't for everyone and how to efficiently move on from an ex.
12/11/2013
Girl Code
S2 • E8
Purses, Boyfriends & FOMO

The girls get vulnerable and go through their bags on camera, share the surprising perks of having a boyfriend and offer words of wisdom for how to get over missing out.
12/18/2013
Girl Code
S2 • E9
Lesbians, Crying & Telling a Story

It's time for the girls to reveal their girl crushes, discuss what makes a good storyteller and share tips on how to avoid looking like a jealous girlfriend.
01/01/2014
Girl Code
S2 • E10
Kissing, Being Scared & Snacking

The girls share their experiences of good and bad kissers, run through their list of fears and break down what it means to be one of the guys.
01/01/2014
Girl Code
S2 • E11
One Night Stands, Sisters & Being Nerdy

A heated debate ensues about the pros and cons of having a sister, then the girls discuss the best place to have a one-night stand and pay homage to nerds of all kinds.
01/14/2014
Girl Code
S2 • E12
Falling in Love, Nails & Being Creepy

The girls define what love means to them, discuss the importance of a good manicure and present the best ways to shake off a creep at the bar.
01/14/2014
Girl Code
S2 • E17
Picking Up Guys, Getting Older & Sleeping

Learn the best tips and tricks to picking up guys at the bar, the actually good aspects of aging and the secrets to staying young.
02/02/2014
Girl Code
S2 • E14
Turning 21, Your Friends' Boyfriends & Clothing

In a trip down memory lane, the girls reminisce about turning 21, then reveal how they put their friends' boyfriends through the ringer at first site and what to do about oblivious guys.
03/23/2014
Girl Code
S2 • E15
DTR Talk, Being Sick, Hating

The ladies discuss the proper time to define the relationship, getting a -cough cough- cold, and people who are continuously sipping on that haterade. Plus, advice on keeping a clean room and avoiding camel toe.
03/23/2014
Girl Code
S2 • E18
Birthdays, Bad Habits & Getting Back Out There

The girls describe their perfect birthday, admit to their bad habits and share tips for how to start dating after a breakup.
04/06/2014
Girl Code
S2 • E16
Anniversaries, Walking & Being Embarrassed

The girls list the virtues of long walks with friends, share major embarrassments and how to deal with them and give tips for surviving the first year of college.
04/06/2014
Girl Code
S2 • E20
Wingwomen, Friends & Being Alone

The girls offer tips on how to be a stellar wingwoman, talk about why being alone isn't all bad and list the strict rules of dating friends' brothers.
04/19/2014
Girl Code
S2 • E19
New Relationships, Getting Dressed & Brothers

The girls dissect why it can be agonizing to get dressed, debate the merits of having brothers and give their thoughts on how to tell when a guy is interested.
04/19/2014
Girl Code
S3 • E1
Your Sexuality

It's sexy time as the girls discuss getting The Talk, discovering yourself in that intimate way and how to own your attractiveness.
09/06/2014
Girl Code
S3 • E2
Back to School

Do your homework because Girl Code is schooling you on cliques, the first day back and the pains of being the new kid.
09/07/2014
Girl Code
S3 • E3
Divorce

When the girls take on the topic of divorce, they break down blended families, parents who start dating again and bad breakups.
10/08/2014
Girl Code
S3 • E4
Strength

The girls roll with the punches as they discuss getting emotional, using the B-word and trying stunt school.
10/08/2014
