Girl Code
Long-Distance Relationships, DIY & Shoes
Season 2 E 13 • 02/17/2014
The girls explain their personal connection to cute shoes, share how to make a long-distance relationship work and sing the praises of having crafty friends.
Girl CodeS2 • E4Getting Engaged, Pets & Insecurity
The girls share their engagement ring fantasies, what to do with noncommittal men and offer opinions on when to publicly talk about insecurities.
11/20/2013
Girl CodeS2 • E5Guys That Are Taken, Gaining Weight & Karaoke
After answering the age-old question of why women want what they can't have, the girls divulge comments they've received about their weight and debate what makes the perfect karaoke song.
11/27/2013
Girl CodeS2 • E6Boners, Puberty & Religion
The girls offer comfort to those going through puberty, reveal the feelings that come with a friend's engagement and give hot tips for how to tell when a guy is crushing.
12/04/2013
Girl CodeS2 • E7Boyfriend's Exes, Astrology & Babies
Find out when it's OK to bring up a partner's ex, why parenting isn't for everyone and how to efficiently move on from an ex.
12/11/2013
Girl CodeS2 • E8Purses, Boyfriends & FOMO
The girls get vulnerable and go through their bags on camera, share the surprising perks of having a boyfriend and offer words of wisdom for how to get over missing out.
12/18/2013
Girl CodeS2 • E9Lesbians, Crying & Telling a Story
It's time for the girls to reveal their girl crushes, discuss what makes a good storyteller and share tips on how to avoid looking like a jealous girlfriend.
01/01/2014
Girl CodeS2 • E10Kissing, Being Scared & Snacking
The girls share their experiences of good and bad kissers, run through their list of fears and break down what it means to be one of the guys.
01/01/2014
Girl CodeS2 • E11One Night Stands, Sisters & Being Nerdy
A heated debate ensues about the pros and cons of having a sister, then the girls discuss the best place to have a one-night stand and pay homage to nerds of all kinds.
01/14/2014
Girl CodeS2 • E12Falling in Love, Nails & Being Creepy
The girls define what love means to them, discuss the importance of a good manicure and present the best ways to shake off a creep at the bar.
01/14/2014
Girl CodeS2 • E17Picking Up Guys, Getting Older & Sleeping
Learn the best tips and tricks to picking up guys at the bar, the actually good aspects of aging and the secrets to staying young.
02/02/2014
02/17/2014
Girl CodeS2 • E14Turning 21, Your Friends' Boyfriends & Clothing
In a trip down memory lane, the girls reminisce about turning 21, then reveal how they put their friends' boyfriends through the ringer at first site and what to do about oblivious guys.
03/23/2014
Girl CodeS2 • E15DTR Talk, Being Sick, Hating
The ladies discuss the proper time to define the relationship, getting a -cough cough- cold, and people who are continuously sipping on that haterade. Plus, advice on keeping a clean room and avoiding camel toe.
03/23/2014
Girl CodeS2 • E18Birthdays, Bad Habits & Getting Back Out There
The girls describe their perfect birthday, admit to their bad habits and share tips for how to start dating after a breakup.
04/06/2014
Girl CodeS2 • E16Anniversaries, Walking & Being Embarrassed
The girls list the virtues of long walks with friends, share major embarrassments and how to deal with them and give tips for surviving the first year of college.
04/06/2014
Girl CodeS2 • E20Wingwomen, Friends & Being Alone
The girls offer tips on how to be a stellar wingwoman, talk about why being alone isn't all bad and list the strict rules of dating friends' brothers.
04/19/2014
Girl CodeS2 • E19New Relationships, Getting Dressed & Brothers
The girls dissect why it can be agonizing to get dressed, debate the merits of having brothers and give their thoughts on how to tell when a guy is interested.
04/19/2014
Girl CodeS3 • E1Your Sexuality
It's sexy time as the girls discuss getting The Talk, discovering yourself in that intimate way and how to own your attractiveness.
09/06/2014
Girl CodeS3 • E2Back to School
Do your homework because Girl Code is schooling you on cliques, the first day back and the pains of being the new kid.
09/07/2014
Girl CodeS3 • E3Divorce
When the girls take on the topic of divorce, they break down blended families, parents who start dating again and bad breakups.
10/08/2014
