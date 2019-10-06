Walking on Eggshells
Season 8 E 1 • 06/10/2019
Catelynn and Tyler work out their differences, Cheyenne disapproves of Cory's girlfriend, Maci is wary about speaking with Ryan, and Amber discusses her spat with Jenelle.
Full Ep
41:51
Full Ep
41:02
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E2
The Wind Picked Up
Cory and Taylor grow closer, Maci tells Bentley about Ryan's arrest, and Cheyenne doesn't think Cory understands the complexities of Ryder's genetic disorder.
06/10/2019
Full Ep
41:46
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E3
Blessings Not Baggage
Catelynn gives birth, Maci and Taylor take Maverick to a speech pathologist, Amber and Andrew head to L.A., and Cheyenne is dating someone new.
06/17/2019
Full Ep
41:32
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E4
One Big Happy Family
Cheyenne worries about introducing her new boyfriend to Cory, Catelynn buys Nova a pony to ease her transition to older sibling, and Maci prepares for Ryan's release.
06/24/2019
Full Ep
41:30
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E5
Baby Fever
Maci worries about Bentley as Ryan returns from jail, Amber thinks she could be pregnant, Cory talks to Cheyenne's boyfriend Matt, and Catelynn creates a gift for Carly.
07/01/2019
Full Ep
41:44
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E6
Momcation
The moms head to Florida for their first girls-only vacation together, Cheyenne worries about fitting in, and Maci plans a surprise trip to a drag show for Amber's birthday.
07/08/2019
Full Ep
40:39
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E7
Mother of a Mother's Day
Tyler takes a trip to Texas to celebrate his sister's sobriety and contend with his father's relapse, and Amber finds out Leah's been having panic attacks.
07/15/2019
Full Ep
41:24
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E8
Don't Give Up
Maci is hesitant to get Taylor a dirt bike for his birthday, Cheyenne is annoyed by the timing of Cory's vacation, and Amber and Gary discuss treating Leah's panic attacks.
07/22/2019
Full Ep
41:33
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E9
Ready When You Are
Cheyenne meets Matt's family, Maci and Taylor discuss their birth control options, Catelynn and Tyler cause a stir on social media, and Amber gets answers about her health.
07/29/2019
Full Ep
41:27
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E10
Father's Day Follies
Catelynn and Tyler celebrate Carly's birthday without her, Maci sees Ryan at Bentley's baseball game, and Mackenzie suspects her husband may have cheated on her.
08/05/2019
Full Ep
41:39
Teen Mom OG
S8 • E11
Handle with Care
Cheyenne and Matt take a trip to wine country with Ryder, Maci and Taylor look into permanent birth control options, and Mackenzie worries about Josh's loyalty.
08/12/2019
Highlight
02:00
Teen Mom OGS8 E11
Mackenzie Feels Like She Deserves Someone Better Than Josh
Frustrated with Josh's flakiness and apathy toward her career, Mackenzie admits that she no longer wants to be with him.
08/12/2019
