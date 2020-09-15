Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Blood and Water
Season 10 E 3 • 09/15/2020
Jade's mom asks her for a favor, Leah steps up to support her sister Victoria in Roger's absence, Briana takes an STI test, and Chelsea spends quality mother-daughter time with Aubree.
41:12
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E1
Dot Dot Dot
Leah has a new boyfriend, Jenelle and Nathan square off, Chelsea gets disappointing news, Briana makes a big decision, and Kailyn sees Javi's pregnant girlfriend in person.
01/14/2019
41:09
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E2
Reconnect
Jenelle is upset when Jace's father unexpectedly reaches out, Chelsea wonders if Adam can get it together for visitations with Aubree, and Isaac visits Javi's house.
01/21/2019
40:58
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E3
Hurricane
Jenelle makes a shocking call to 911, Kailyn considers reconnecting with her mother, and Chelsea checks into the hospital after experiencing signs of early labor.
01/28/2019
41:21
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E4
Don't Wanna Go Home
Jenelle refuses to appear on camera after her 911 tape leaks, Leah takes Ali to a vital doctor's appointment, Kailyn reconnects with her sister, and Briana visits a new beau.
02/04/2019
41:02
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E5
Shutting Down
Chelsea and Cole welcome their daughter Layne, Barbara grows concerned when Jenelle avoids filming, Leah's home floods, and Briana goes on a camping trip with her new flame.
02/11/2019
41:07
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E6
Cry It Out
Briana faces an emergency, Leah worries about Addie, Chelsea and Cole bring their new baby home, Kailyn plans her sister's baby shower, and Jenelle contemplates her future.
02/18/2019
41:00
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E7
Surprise!
Chelsea learns that Aubree's father gave up custody of his other daughter, Jo files for child support from Kailyn, and Leah's new boyfriend Jason meets Corey.
02/25/2019
40:51
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E8
Cold War
Jenelle undergoes emergency surgery, Briana and Kailyn each confront their exes about child support, and Chelsea is upset when Adam once again flakes on a visit with Aubree.
03/04/2019
41:06
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E9
Momster Mash
Jenelle considers introducing Jace to his dad, Chelsea leaves Layne and Watson alone with Cole for the first time to spend time with Aubree, and Kailyn butts heads with Javi.
03/11/2019
41:10
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E10
This Can Go One of Two Ways
Barbara is frustrated when Jace's dad doesn't show up when she flies out to meet him, Kailyn gets mixed signals from Lux's dad Chris, and Devoin joins Briana on a family trip.
03/18/2019
40:36
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E11
Peace Gathering
Jenelle reignites her feud with Kailyn, Briana is frustrated with Luis's absence, Leah gets an update on Ali's vision, and Chelsea questions how to deal with Adam's parents.
03/25/2019
41:07
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E12
Do the Dangle
Kailyn's haircare line launch brings her closer to her sister, Chelsea manages the stress of having three kids, and Jason steps up to help Leah plan the twins' birthday.
04/01/2019
41:21
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E13
Home is Home
Jenelle's custody battle continues, Kailyn and Jo head to court, Briana tries to reassure Nova, Leah's home gets an upgrade, and Chelsea and Cole celebrate Aubree's birthday.
04/08/2019
41:17
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E14
Something We Said
Barb and Jenelle accidentally fuel their feud with Kailyn, Briana throws her boyfriend a surprise birthday party, and Chelsea and Cole land an exciting business opportunity.
04/15/2019
41:01
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E15
Bow Down
Leah's kids reveal their feelings about Jason, Teen Mom OG's Amber calls out Jenelle's feud with Kailyn, someone breaks into Chelsea's home, and Briana's family meets John.
04/22/2019
41:14
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E16
He Didn’t Look Like a Prince
Leah makes a decision about Jason, Jenelle has a change in plans, Kailyn spends time with Amber, Chelsea deals with a sick toddler, and Briana lets Luis babysit Stella.
04/29/2019
40:44
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E17
Checks and Balances
Chelsea experiences anxiety after the break-in at her house, Briana's mom plans a family portrait, Addie has questions for Leah and Jeremy, and Kailyn makes big plans.
05/06/2019
41:07
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E18
Family Portrait
Leah and Jeremy take Addie to the emergency room, Nova takes a big step that surprises Briana, Chelsea seeks help for her anxiety, and Kailyn's sister gives birth.
05/13/2019
41:49
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E32
Reunion, Pt. 1
Dr. Drew and Nessa talk to Leah about where she stands with Jeremy, Kailyn reveals news about Chris, and Briana discusses her issues with Devoin.
05/20/2019
41:49
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E33
Reunion, Pt. 2
Jenelle shares her side of the story, Kailyn faces Javi, Briana calls out Devoin's drinking, and Chelsea chats about Cole's parenting style.
05/27/2019
41:29
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E34
Reunion, Pt. 3
Kailyn announces the newest member of Teen Mom 2, Briana confronts Devoin about his alcohol consumption, and Andrew takes the reunion stage for the first time since Season 1.
06/03/2019
41:29
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E34
Unseen Moments
Nessa and the Teen Mom 2 families react to unaired Season 9 footage, including Chelsea and Cole throwing axes, Leah wetting herself and Roxanne confronting Briana.
06/03/2019
41:35
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E19
Hey, Girl, Hey
Leah attends a Teen Mom 2 reunion in New York City, Chelsea struggles with her anxiety on a trip to Minneapolis, and Briana lets Devoin watch Nova for the weekend.
09/10/2019
41:34
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E20
Welcome to the Jungle
Leah and Kailyn take a trip to Costa Rica, Jade and Sean get off to a rocky start in their new home, and Briana confronts Devoin for being drunk while taking care of Nova.
09/17/2019
40:56
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E21
Direct Message
Kailyn reflects on her past relationships, Briana receives an upsetting Instagram DM about John, and Leah and Jeremy find out whether Addie needs to get a biopsy.
09/24/2019
41:01
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E22
Truth Hurts
Leah's sister Victoria makes a shocking revelation, Jade finds out that Sean has been deceiving her, and Briana and John discuss their future while in the Dominican Republic.
10/01/2019
41:01
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E23
Walking the Walk
Briana begrudgingly allows Devoin to visit with Nova, Chelsea's mom is upset at the thought of her moving farther away, and Jade reacts to Sean's social media rant about her.
10/08/2019
40:56
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E24
Make It or Break It
Leah updates her sister Victoria on her relationship with Jeremy, Chelsea is nervous about her diaper bag collab launch, and Jade sets some rules to assess Sean's behavior.
10/15/2019
41:48
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E25
Getting Lei’d
Briana celebrates Stella's birthday, Jade grows frustrated with her mother, Leah's daughters have mixed feelings about Jeremy, and Chelsea gets a creative opportunity.
10/22/2019
41:05
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E26
Normal Parents
Briana meets John's family, Leah feels nervous as Ali heads to camp, Kailyn celebrates Lux's birthday, and Jade's relationship with her mother continues to deteriorate.
10/29/2019
41:00
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E27
Bailout
Jade tries to process her mom's arrest, Kailyn buys a house, Leah welcomes Ali home from camp, Chelsea and Layne celebrate their shared birthday, and Devoin shows up for Nova.
11/05/2019
41:03
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E28
Sugar-Coated Mood
Jade leans on Sean for support, Briana makes a decision without John, Chelsea launches her clothing line, Kailyn surprises her sons, and Leah's daughters start school.
11/12/2019
41:11
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E29
Don’t Miss the Sunset
Luis asks Briana for a favor, Kailyn gets heartbreaking news, Jade stresses over Sean's bills, Chelsea receives a message from Adam's mom, and Jeremy frustrates Leah.
11/19/2019
41:19
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E30
Bear
Chelsea has an upsetting phone conversation with Adam's mom, Leah accompanies her sister Victoria to divorce court, and Kailyn receives heartbreaking news about her dog Bear.
11/27/2019
41:49
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E35
Reunion, Pt. 1
Dr. Drew and Nessa host as Kailyn reflects on Jo's legal threat, Briana gives an update about John, Leah and Jeremy discuss their status, and Jade sits down with her parents.
12/03/2019
41:49
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E36
Reunion, Pt. 2
Kailyn and Leah set the record straight about what happened in Hawaii, Briana and John have a frank discussion about their relationship, and Chelsea opens up about her anxiety disorder.
12/10/2019
41:29
Teen Mom 2
S9 • E37
Reunion, Pt. 3
Dr. Drew and Nessa try to keep the peace as tensions between Jade and Ashley spill over to involve other castmates, and the kids of Teen Mom 2 visit the stage.
12/17/2019
41:06
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E1
New Season, Old Wounds
A police call puts Chelsea on edge, Leah's caught in the middle of a conflict, Kailyn tries to get to the bottom of a rumor, Briana confronts Luis, and Jade fights with her mom and Sean.
09/01/2020
41:03
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E2
About Last Night
Leah and Corey sort out their co-parenting plans, Jade juggles work and life as her cosmetology licensing exam nears, and Briana talks to her family about her night with Luis.
09/08/2020
41:40
41:47
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E4
Hello from the Other Side
Kailyn hears from her estranged mom, Chelsea considers getting Aubree a cellphone, tempers flare before Jade's graduation, Briana gets the results of her STI test, and Leah's twins turn 10.
09/22/2020
41:24
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E5
Taking Charge
Chelsea talks to Aubree about the father-daughter dance, Jade rents a salon space to support her family, Kailyn goes to therapy with Jo, and Briana confronts Luis after her STI diagnosis.
09/29/2020
41:11
Teen Mom 2
S10 • E6
Where Have You Been?
Briana has reservations after Devoin's mother reappears in Nova's life, Jade is caught in the middle of a feud between Sean and her parents, and Kailyn tries to reconnect with her sister.
10/06/2020
