RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
Clap Back!
Season 5 E 8 • 07/24/2020
Some familiar faces return as the top three queens learn choreography for Ru's new single "Clap Back," old grudges are resolved, and the newest All Stars winner is crowned.
Interview
09:17
Whatcha Packin' - Shea CouleeRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS5 E8
Shea Coulee tells Michelle Visage why she decided to take part in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5, discusses the risk she took in Snatch Game and shows off her back-up looks.
07/27/2020
Interview
08:43
Whatcha Packin' - Miz CrackerRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS5 E8
Miz Cracker talks to Michelle Visage about living in the moment, dealing with stage fright and self-doubt, the return of Dr. Dill, and honoring Trixie Mattel and Katya.
07/27/2020
Interview
08:43
Whatcha Packin' - JujubeeRuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS5 E8
Jujubee sits down with Michelle Visage to discuss her favorite challenge, her friendship with Raven, facing Lip Sync Assassin Monet X Change and her most notable runway looks.
07/27/2020
