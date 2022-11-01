Teen Mom Family Reunion
Welcome to Farrah-Dise
Season 1 E 4 • 02/01/2022
Briana and Devoin have a breakthrough about their coparenting relationship, an obstacle course challenge ends with Briana in the hospital, and Maci, Cheyenne and Amber confront their childhood issues.
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E1Mother of All Reunions
As Maci and Cheyenne welcome the families to San Diego, Ashley reveals her relationship status with Bar, and a life coach steps in to help the moms sort out their tensions with each other.
01/11/2022
Full Ep
41:52
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E2Don't Rock the Boat
Maci plans a fun team-building activity to settle the feud between Ashley and Jade, and an exercise with the group's life coach leads Amber to confess her deep insecurities about motherhood.
01/18/2022
Full Ep
41:52
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E3Never Have I Ever
Amber skips out on outdoor fun as her thoughts distract her, Devoin visits and works on a coparenting routine with Briana, and Leah reflects on her growth in relationships.
01/25/2022
Full Ep
41:51
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E4Welcome to Farrah-Dise
02/01/2022
Full Ep
41:56
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E5Ride the Wave
After Farrah crashes the cookout and bad-mouths Cheyenne and Cory, Coach Bryant leads an OGs-only emergency session, and the Teen Mom 2 family blows off steam on a girls' boating trip.
02/08/2022
Full Ep
41:57
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E6Highwire Act
Maci coaxes Farrah to join the family reunion fray, Ashley and Bar's session with Coach Bryant unpacks their marital issues, and the Teen Mom families conquer a ropes course.
02/15/2022
Full Ep
41:52
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E7Tiny Bubbles but Big Troubles
Bar surprises Ashley with a romantic gesture, Jade has a heartfelt question for her BFF Chau, and Leah discusses her trust issues with Coach B and welcomes her boyfriend Jaylan to the lake.
02/22/2022
Full Ep
41:51
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E8Burn, Baby, Burn
To cap off the trip, the Teen Mom family throws a slumber party, and a special guest joins them for a final dinner and bonfire where they vow to let go of the past and other negativities.
03/01/2022
