Ridiculousness
Chanel and Sterling DXXXI
Season 27 E 3 • 07/27/2022
Rob, Chanel and Steelo react to videos of front porch calamities, silly stunts with serious consequences, people disappointing their moms, and playground pratfalls.
RidiculousnessS27 • E1Wheeler Walker Jr. II
Country musician Wheeler Walker Jr. returns to talk about his album "Sex, Drugs & Country Music" and laugh at videos of the vengeful and kids who are future kings.
05/21/2022
RidiculousnessS27 • E2Jay Glazer
"FOX NFL Sunday" insider Jay Glazer discusses his memoir "Unbreakable" and reacts to videos of very breakable people, football outsiders, and inconvenient-truth tellers.
06/22/2022
RidiculousnessS27 • E3Chanel and Sterling DXXXI
07/27/2022
RidiculousnessS27 • E4Chanel and Sterling DXXXIII
Steelo and Chanel join Rob to watch videos of born grouches, skinny people problems, ride-or-die friend squads, airplane passengers with bus passenger vibes, and startled stoners.
07/29/2022
RidiculousnessS27 • E5Chanel and Sterling DXLVII
Rob, Chanel and Steelo queue up clips of chaotic moving days, distressing distress signals, New York tomfoolery, crazy cutoffs, random explosions, sneak attacks and more.
08/24/2022
RidiculousnessS27 • E6Chanel and Sterling DXLIX
Rob, Chanel and Steelo provide their best commentary on door and window walkers, face-first flops, clumsy trippers, people getting even, cheap shot ambushes and more.
08/26/2022
RidiculousnessS27 • E7Chanel and Sterling DL
Rob, Chanel and Steelo check out videos of farm animal pet owners, advanced adult roller skaters, frozen food fiends, drop-top disasters, boat-astrophes, football fails and more.
08/26/2022
RidiculousnessS27 • E8Chanel and Sterling DXXXII
Rob, Steelo and Chanel check out videos of pending black eyes, folks who are super sus, participation trophy champs, people who don't know how to act sophisticated, and windshield wipeouts.
09/09/2022
RidiculousnessS27 • E9Julian Edelman
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman hits the couch for a laugh with Rob, Chanel and Steelo at Steve Belichik-style scowls, sore losers, beardless bozos and girl dads.
09/09/2022
