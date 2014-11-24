Are You The One?
Pulling Punches
Season 4 E 7 • 08/01/2016
Cam is turned off by Victoria's insecurities, Tyler and John get into a heated argument, and the house's progress is stalled.
Are You The One?S2 • E8Dumped
The next challege has the housemates getting sloppy, the getaway date tests Nathan's nerves, and a fight breaks out in the middle of the Matchup Ceremony.
11/24/2014
Are You The One?S2 • E9Old Flames
The challenge has the couples learning how to stick together, Nathan and Brandon face off over Christina, and Jasmine and Alex grow closer.
12/01/2014
Are You The One?S2 • E10One Switch, One Glitch
The house prepares for the final Matchup Ceremony, the challenge has the guys crossing the seas, and Layton makes a choice that shakes up the whole game.
12/09/2014
Are You The One?S2 • E11Reunion - The Aftermatch
The cast reunites for an epic night of talking where they were, where they're at, and where they're headed after life in the house.
12/10/2014
Are You The One?S4 • E1Perfect Match at First Sight
Twenty contestants pair off as some declare love at first sight, and a contestant chooses her match despite knowing he has someone else in mind.
06/13/2016
Are You The One?S4 • E2Punch-Drunk Love
Julia gets flack for leading John on, Morgan picks a match the house thinks is better suited to Sam, and Kaylen and Gio realize they're on the same page.
06/20/2016
Are You The One?S4 • E3She Don't Want You
John goes off when Stephen makes a play for Julia. Tori and Camille set their sights on the same guy. The pressure is on for the "golden couples" heading into the Truth Booth.
06/27/2016
Are You The One?S4 • E4Three's a Crowd
Gio starts to pull away from Kaylen, and as Tori and Asaf get closer, Asaf pulls a move that could alter their relationship.
07/11/2016
Are You The One?S4 • E5Beer Goggles
Stephen's feelings are solidified for Julia, Cam gets blackout drunk and doesn't remember his hookup, and a couple expected to match heads to the Truth Booth.
07/18/2016
Are You The One?S4 • E6Mammas' Boys
Francesca finds comfort in another man's arms after Asaf shifts his attention, and Gio gets flack from the house for hitting on Julia in front of Stephen.
07/25/2016
Are You The One?S4 • E7Pulling Punches
08/01/2016
Are You The One?S4 • E8Great Ex-pectations
The guys' ex-girlfriends make an appearance, and the house feels pressure to use a Truth Booth on a contestant who's convinced he's found his match.
08/08/2016
Are You The One?S4 • E9Third Eye Blind
Approaching their second-to-last chance to find all 10 perfect matches, an epic fight between Prosper, Gio and Kaylen threatens to dismantle any unity the house has left.
08/15/2016
Are You The One?S4 • E10All or Nothing
It's all or nothing as heading into the tenth and final Matchup Ceremony. Strategy leads the group to believe in one set of matches but, Asaf struggles between following his heart and being team player.
08/15/2016
Are You The One?S6 • E1Swipe Right for Love
In New Orleans, 22 singles arrive ready to find their Perfect Match and take part in a dating-app-style swiping game, then one couple gets acquainted with the Boom Boom Room.
09/20/2017
Are You The One?S6 • E2Shot Through the Heart
Malcolm manages a love triangle with Diandra and Nurys, the housemates have a pirate party, and the guys test their archery chops in the challenge.
09/27/2017
Are You The One?S6 • E3Love in Limbo
The housemates evaluate their strategy after the second Truth Booth, Michael has a hard talk with Keyana, and Kareem and Alivia bond over their pasts.
10/04/2017
Are You The One?S6 • E4Bae-trayal
Malcolm and Nurys face the Truth Booth, the ladies get quizzed on the guys, and a round of pillow-wrestling gets out of hand.
10/11/2017
Are You The One?S6 • E5Jelly AF
Dimitri offends Nicole at the lingerie party, Kareem hurts Alivia when he pursues someone else, and Audrey makes a surprising pick at the Matchup Ceremony.
10/18/2017
Are You The One?S6 • E6Don't Come at Me Crazy
Alexis sets her sights on Keith, the guys get quizzed by the ladies' families in the challenge, and Joe has words for the no-match couples at the Matchup Ceremony.
10/25/2017
