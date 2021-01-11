Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant

The Next Step

Season 3 E 19 • 08/09/2022

Rachel faces a challenging Valentine's Day, Kayla opens up about some difficult hurdles with her therapist, and Kiaya reaches out to X'Zayveon's mom in hopes of making coparenting work.

Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
S3 • E9
New Dude, New Mood

Kiaya and Teazha try to mend things after a fight, Kayla considers going into therapy with Luke, Rachel learns she may have to move in with her mom, and Brianna re-enters the dating scene.
11/01/2021
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
S3 • E10
Come Correct

Kayla J rules out changing Mecca's routine to accommodate Makel, Kayla and Luke revisit old emotional wounds in therapy, and Rachel wants Drew to prove he's worthy of being Hazelee's dad.
11/09/2021
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
S3 • E11
Emergency Contact

Kayla clashes with Luke's family, Makel confronts his unsupportive mom, Rachel awaits Drew's release from prison, and Kiaya and Brianna reach breaking points in their relationships.
11/16/2021
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
S3 • E12
Two Steps Forward, One Step Back

Rachel's long-term plans with Noah hits a snag, Brianna feels unsupported in her decision to move out, Kayla J meets with Makel and his girlfriend, and Kayla makes a heartbreaking decision.
11/23/2021
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
S3 • E13
California Love

Kayla lets the other moms in on a personal struggle, Dr. Drew questions Brianna about her relationship with her mother, and Madisen and Christian give their romance another try.
06/28/2022
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
S3 • E14
Family Matters

Kayla seeks to mend things with Luke's family even as their future remains uncertain, Teazha questions who her true family is, and Rachel and her mom disagree about family therapy.
07/05/2022
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
S3 • E15
We Are the Adults

Kiaya evaluates her challenging coparenting scenario, Rachel faces hurdles as she works toward getting her driver's license, and Brianna and her mother clash over Braeson.
07/12/2022
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
S3 • E16
He Love Me!

Kayla wants to make peace with Luke's family but hits some roadblocks, Rachel's past comes back to bite her, and Brianna dips her toes back into the dating pool.
07/19/2022
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
S3 • E17
They Were Together

Luke struggles after the blowup between Kayla and his family, Madisen and Christian take a big step in rekindling their bond, and tensions from Kiaya's past loom over Amour's birthday.
07/26/2022
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
S3 • E18
Out of the Blue

Madisen is offended by her dad’s blunt life advice, Brianna faces the end of a friendship, Kiaya receives bad news about X'Zayveon, and Rachel questions whether Hazelee’s dad can change.
08/02/2022
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
S3 • E20
Relationship Woes

Financial stress pushes Madisen and Christian to a breaking point, Brianna tries dating again, Kiaya encourages Teazha to reconnect with family, and Kayla has doubts about her engagement.
08/16/2022
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
S3 • E21
Happy Birthday, Hazelee!

Madisen visits Rachel to celebrate Hazelee's third birthday, while Brianna worries about sending Braeson to a school that censors the LGBTQ+ community and Black Lives Matter movement.
08/23/2022
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
S3 • E22
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

The moms take a group trip to sunny Los Angeles for a promotional photoshoot, where they celebrate Rachel’s 20th birthday, de-stress with beach yoga and bond over coparenting struggles.
08/30/2022
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
S3 • E23
The Point of No Return

An incident with Izaiah puts Kayla on the defense, X'Zayveon's homecoming sparks tension, Rachel and her sister argue over birthday plans, and Madisen reaches her limit with Christian.
09/06/2022
Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
S3 • E24
New Beginnings

X'Zayveon's presence is awkward for Kiaya and Theaza, Kayla is disappointed in Luke, Brianna's son starts occupational therapy, and Madisen makes an unexpected connection.
09/13/2022
