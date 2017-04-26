Do All Muslim Women Wear a Hijab? featuring Fareeha Khan
Season 6 E 2 • 01/11/2018
Franchesca tasks Fareeha Khan with explaining the Muslim tradition of wearing a hijab.
Watching
Full Ep
03:51
Decoded
S5 • E4
The Strange and Gross Origin of Cuck
Franchesca traces the development of the word cuck, from Shakespeare to forums like Reddit, on which it's used by the radical right as a catchall insult.
04/26/2017
Full Ep
03:40
Decoded
S5 • E5
Three Cinco de Mayo Misconceptions Debunked
Kat explains why it's more American than Mexican to celebrate Cinco de Mayo by drinking margaritas and loading up on nachos.
05/03/2017
Full Ep
04:38
Decoded
S5 • E6
Five Poverty Myths Debunked featuring The Liberal Redneck
Franchesca busts five common myths about poverty with the help of Trae Crowder a.k.a. The Liberal Redneck.
05/10/2017
Full Ep
05:56
Decoded
S5 • E7
How to Be Queer AF at Prom featuring Dylan Marron
Franchesca and Dylan Marron explain what rights are available to LGBTQ youth who want to attend prom together.
05/17/2017
Full Ep
04:59
Decoded
S5 • E8
Five Mental Health Stigmas That Need to Go
Franchesca tackles mental health misinformation, such as love being a solution for depression or that there is no cure for mental health issues.
05/24/2017
Full Ep
01:45
Decoded
S5 • E9
Would You Date a Short Guy?
Franchesca explores heightism as it relates to success, gender norms and Hollywood with her friend Tyler, who's been rejected on dating apps because of his height.
06/07/2017
Full Ep
05:00
Decoded
S5 • E10
Five Transgender Tropes That Need to Stop ft. Patti Harrison
Franchesca reviews some common Hollywood tropes and stereotypes.
06/14/2017
Full Ep
04:21
Decoded
S5 • E11
What’s a Real Man?
Franchesca and friends try to unpack what it means to be a "real man."
06/21/2017
Full Ep
04:28
Decoded
S5 • E12
How to Stop Victim Blaming
Franchesca looks into the psychology of victim blaming, why it happens so often and why it's often used against victims of sexual assault.
06/28/2017
Full Ep
05:24
Decoded
S6 • E1
Why Do People Say "Ax" Instead of "Ask?"
Franchesca explores why pronouncing the word ask as "ax" is pejoratively associated with Black and working-class people.
01/04/2018
Full Ep
06:22
Decoded
S6 • E2
Do All Muslim Women Wear a Hijab? featuring Fareeha Khan
Franchesca tasks Fareeha Khan with explaining the Muslim tradition of wearing a hijab.
01/11/2018
Full Ep
05:38
Decoded
S6 • E3
Will Multiracial Kids End Racism?
Franchesca explains why ending racism is going to be more complicated than welcoming a new generation of multiracial babies.
01/18/2018
Full Ep
04:52
Decoded
S6 • E4
Are Your Choices Instinct or Influence?
Raymond Braun helps Franchesca understand how cigarette companies have found ways to influence low-income communities to smoke.
01/24/2018
Full Ep
05:40
Decoded
S6 • E5
Four Black Hair Myths Debunked
Franchesca presents a FAQ about Black hair, introduces common Black hairstyles and reveals misconceptions people of other races have about Black hair.
02/01/2018
Full Ep
05:37
Decoded
S6 • E6
Racism in Gay Dating? featuring Dylan Marron
Dylan Marron shows how "preferences" are often used to mask discrimination in the world of gay dating apps and LGBTQ relationships.
02/08/2018
Full Ep
06:23
Decoded
S6 • E7
How Hollywood Misrepresents the Working Class ft. Gabe G.
Gabe Gonzalez talks about the importance of accurately depicting middle- and working-class people in the media.
02/15/2018
Full Ep
05:21
Decoded
S6 • E8
Colorism in the Latinx Community featuring Lee Chin
Franchesca enlists Lee Chin to break down colorism, a form of discrimination based on skin color in Latin America and the Latinx community in the U.S.
02/22/2018
Full Ep
05:46
Decoded
S6 • E9
Are Mexicans Taking Our Jobs? featuring Maritza Montanez
Maritza Montanez shares what kinds of work undocumented immigrants do in the U.S. and debunks the racist notion Mexicans steal existing jobs from Americans.
03/01/2018
Full Ep
05:18
Decoded
S6 • E10
Are All Asians Rich? featuring Lily Du
Lily Du topples the myth of the model minority.
03/08/2018
Full Ep
06:30
Decoded
S6 • E11
Can You Choose Your Own Pronouns? featuring Patti Harrison
Guest Patti Harrison explores gender pronouns, and why asking and using someone's preferred pronouns is a sign of respect.
03/14/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Home Is Where the Party Is in Floribama Shore Season 4
Get ready for new places, new faces and new revelations as the crew hits the road in Floribama Shore Season 4, premiering February 25 at 9/8c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing Kicks Off Love Gone Wrong Week
Sometimes, love can suck, but Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are here to help the brokenhearted when Ghosted: Love Gone Missing returns with five brand-new episodes February 8 at 7/6c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS4
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love Heats Up New Zealand
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love takes the relations**t show to new heights by bringing the guests (and their wildcard exes) to a chalet down under.
11/01/2019
Trailer
00:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco Has a Lot to Learn
Sebastian Maniscalco does his best to learn the important names for the 2019 VMAs before he hosts on August 26, but he's got a long way to go.
07/16/2019