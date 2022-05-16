MTV Couples Retreat

Hit It or Quit It

Season 2 E 5 • 06/13/2022

Jess struggles to make her true feelings clear to Daniel, Rada begins to rethink her and Michael's relationship, and a sexy date night reveals old wounds for Shamari and Ronnie.

41:40

MTV Couples Retreat
S2 • E1
Dig a Little Deeper

Michael Blackson and Rada invite five new couples to work on their issues, a discussion of open relationships brings up old baggage, and relationship coach AJ brings a surprise guest.
05/16/2022
Full Ep
41:44
MTV Couples Retreat
S2 • E2
Build the Wall

Daniel tries to make up with Jess, Keonna feels Nick doesn't support her career ambitions, Rada shares her frustrations, and the couples use building blocks to identify their issues.
05/23/2022
Full Ep
41:39
MTV Couples Retreat
S2 • E3
The Truth Hurts

Keonna and Nick struggle to communicate, Shamari levels with Rada about open relationships, and AJ gets real with Claudia and Kj.
05/30/2022
Full Ep
41:44
MTV Couples Retreat
S2 • E4
Secrets Revealed

The couples get honest about the games they play, three guys refuse to swap phones with their partners, Jess gets fed up with Daniel’s disrespect, and Nick gets bad news from home.
06/06/2022
Full Ep
41:49
MTV Couples Retreat
S2 • E6
Old Wounds

Shamari examines her issues with alcohol, AJ's "elephant in the room" group exercise creates tension between Daniel and KJ, and Styles and Adjua open up about the loss of their daughter.
06/20/2022
Full Ep
41:50
MTV Couples Retreat
S2 • E7
From Darkness to Light

Daniel opens up about tragic parts of his childhood, Ronnie has a breakthrough in his one-on-one with AJ, and everyone gets one last opportunity to share their secrets.
06/27/2022
Full Ep
41:45
MTV Couples Retreat
S2 • E8
New Rules

The couples must negotiate contracts they can use to hold each other accountable, and not every relationship makes it through intact.
06/27/2022
