Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Lie Detector Test
Season 5 E 12 • 03/24/2022
On the final night of vacation, Pauly arranges for a lie detector test for the group, Angelina feels torn about her looming deadline, and Deena sets up one last family activity.
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E2Snooki vs. The Rock
Mike and Lauren bring home their baby after his stay in the NICU, Vinny makes a major real estate decision, Angelina joins in on a meatball day, and the roomies reunite for family dinner.
01/13/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E3Hollywood Shore
Angelina starts a false rumor about Vinny, Mike prepares a placenta shake for Lauren, and Deena, Angelina and Jenni's trip to Los Angeles doesn't go as planned.
01/20/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E4Meatballs Don't Hike
Jenni and Deena are caught in the middle of Vinny and Angelina's fight during a whirlwind day of sightseeing in L.A., and Mike and Lauren get surprising news about Romeo's baptism.
01/27/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E5Two Baptisms and a Pet Psychic
Mike reveals who his own godparents will be ahead of Romeo's big baptism, and the girls consult a pet psychic to see how their fur babies really feel about things.
02/03/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E6The Blessification
Angelina struggles to process the pet psychic's dire warnings about Chris, Nicole has a funny idea for Jenni's engagement party, and Mike, newly baptized and off probation, plans a vacation.
02/10/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E7The Not-So-International Vacation
Angelina and Chris's dinner date turns into a counseling session, Mike makes a geographical error, Zack surprises Jenni and her kids, and Mike and Lauren have a seaside anniversary picnic.
02/17/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E8Deena's Revenge
Mike gossips about Angelina's sex confession while she loses her cool about her lost luggage, Pauly arrives to reunite MVP, and Deena ambushes the roomies with a murder mystery prank.
02/24/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E9Happy Birthday, Vinny!
Deena and Chris's prank lands differently with each of the roommates, Nicole arrives in the Florida Keys just in time for a floating tiki bar, and Mike plans his independence celebration.
03/03/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E10The Best Party Planner Ever
A storm puts a temporary damper on the Floridian fun, a dance party prompts a trip down memory lane, and the crew gets some specialized help from a certified sex therapist.
03/10/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E11Little Big Town
Deena hires a "sexpert" to guide the couples through intimacy exercises, Nicole and Deena return to their meatball origins, and Pauly and Mike plan a surprise for the final day of vacation.
03/17/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E13Livin' La Vida Loca
Vinny shows off his New York City bachelor pad, Mike tries out a new look at Romeo's over-the-top baptism, and everyone's shocked when Angelina jets off to Mexico with a mystery man.
06/23/2022
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E14Spill the Tea
Nicole and Jenni try to get Deena to reveal gossip about Angelina, Pauly and Vinny go large at Madison Square Garden, and Mike and Lauren get upsetting news about their dog Mosey.
06/30/2022
