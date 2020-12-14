Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
A Very Merry Deliciousness V
Season 1 E 5 • 12/16/2020
Kel, Tim and Angela join Tiffani to watch videos featuring wine mishaps, people who are definitely not counting calories and eating competitions.
Watching
Full Ep
20:59
Deliciousness
S1 • E1
A Very Merry Deliciousness
Tiffani, Tim, Kel and Angela react to videos of dropped Thanksgiving dishes, stolen leftovers, and drinkers who overdid it on the holiday cheer.
12/14/2020
Full Ep
20:59
Deliciousness
S1 • E2
A Very Merry Deliciousness II
Tiffani, Kel, Angela and Tim check out videos of guys who refuse to eat pie in moderation, creative street food vendors, and very bad buffet behavior.
12/14/2020
Full Ep
21:14
Deliciousness
S1 • E3
A Very Merry Deliciousness III
Tiffani, Angela, Kel and Tim react to kids being gifted food for the holidays, insane candy cane fails, boozy eggnog drinkers, meal dropouts and more.
12/15/2020
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Deliciousness
S1 • E4
A Very Merry Deliciousness IV
Tiffani, Angela, Kel and Tim respond to videos of accidental holiday home fires, drinking pranks gone too far, delivery disasters and more.
12/15/2020
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Deliciousness
S1 • E5
A Very Merry Deliciousness V
Kel, Tim and Angela join Tiffani to watch videos featuring wine mishaps, people who are definitely not counting calories and eating competitions.
12/16/2020
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Deliciousness
S1 • E6
A Very Merry Deliciousness VI
Tiffani, Angela, Kel and Tim celebrate the holidays by watching videos of gingerbread house demolitions, fast food brawls and people who are so hangry they're crying.
12/16/2020
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Deliciousness
S1 • E7
A Very Merry Deliciousness VII
Tiffani, Tim, Kel and Angela watch videos of restaurant kitchen nightmares, messy eaters, cheese-induced meltdowns and out-of-control champagne corks.
12/17/2020
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Deliciousness
S1 • E8
The Happiest Meals
Tiffani, Tim, Kel and Angela react to videos of excessive holiday cheer, clumsy cooks and overly excited eaters.
12/17/2020
Full Ep
21:14
Sign in to Watch
Deliciousness
S1 • E9
A Very Merry Deliciousness VIII
Tiffani, Angela, Kel and Tim tackle hilarious turkey tumbles, food-to-mouth fails, holiday-drink disasters, messy flour pranks and more.
12/18/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Home Is Where the Party Is in Floribama Shore Season 4
Get ready for new places, new faces and new revelations as the crew hits the road in Floribama Shore Season 4, premiering February 25 at 9/8c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing Kicks Off Love Gone Wrong Week
Sometimes, love can suck, but Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are here to help the brokenhearted when Ghosted: Love Gone Missing returns with five brand-new episodes February 8 at 7/6c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS4
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love Heats Up New Zealand
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love takes the relations**t show to new heights by bringing the guests (and their wildcard exes) to a chalet down under.
11/01/2019
Trailer
00:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco Has a Lot to Learn
Sebastian Maniscalco does his best to learn the important names for the 2019 VMAs before he hosts on August 26, but he's got a long way to go.
07/16/2019