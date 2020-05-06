RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
All Star Variety Extravaganza
Season 5 E 1 • 06/05/2020
The 10 All Stars are thrilled when Ricky Martin stops by the library for a reading lesson, and after the queens perform in a talent show, Ru shocks everyone with brand-new elimination rules.
More
Watching
Full Ep
1:01:20
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS5 • E1All Star Variety Extravaganza
The 10 All Stars are thrilled when Ricky Martin stops by the library for a reading lesson, and after the queens perform in a talent show, Ru shocks everyone with brand-new elimination rules.
06/05/2020
Full Ep
1:01:19
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS5 • E2I'm in Love!
The queens wax poetic with original song lyrics about their dreamy celebrity crushes, then debut unique flesh-toned runway looks, judged by guests Madison Beer and Tessa Thompson.
06/12/2020
Full Ep
1:01:32
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS5 • E3Get a Room!
The girls confront Miz Cracker, and the remaining contestants work in groups to design five-star hotel suites for the judges and guests Nicole Byer and Martyn Lawrence Bullard.
06/19/2020
Full Ep
1:01:14
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS5 • E4SheMZ
Scandal is afoot as the All Stars portray troublemaking reality celebs caught on camera by a seedy gossip show, one queen shares a painful memory, and Sarah Hyland joins the judges' table.
06/26/2020
Full Ep
1:01:25
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS5 • E5Snatch Game of Love
Guests Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Tommy Dorfman look for love on a dating show featuring the queens' celebrity impersonations, and the werk room is rocked by accusations of deceit.
07/03/2020
Full Ep
1:02:00
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS5 • E6The Charles Family Backyard Ball
Alexis Mateo feels targeted after the last elimination, and the remaining All Stars crash the Southern-fried Charles family barbecue in creative DIY outfits, judged by Bebe Rexha.
07/10/2020
Full Ep
1:01:34
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS5 • E7Stand-Up Smackdown
Comedian Jane Krakowski stops by to help the final four workshop their jokes for a stand-up show, also judged by actor Sam Richardson, and the All Stars flaunt their wild runway lewks.
07/17/2020
Full Ep
1:02:46
Sign in to Watch
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS5 • E8Clap Back!
Some familiar faces return as the top three queens learn choreography for Ru's new single "Clap Back," old grudges are resolved, and the newest All Stars winner is crowned.
07/24/2020
Interview
09:17
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS5 E8Whatcha Packin' - Shea Coulee
Shea Coulee tells Michelle Visage why she decided to take part in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5, discusses the risk she took in Snatch Game and shows off her back-up looks.
07/27/2020
Interview
08:43
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS5 E8Whatcha Packin' - Miz Cracker
Miz Cracker talks to Michelle Visage about living in the moment, dealing with stage fright and self-doubt, the return of Dr. Dill, and honoring Trixie Mattel and Katya.
07/27/2020
Interview
08:43
RuPaul's Drag Race All StarsS5 E8Whatcha Packin' - Jujubee
Jujubee sits down with Michelle Visage to discuss her favorite challenge, her friendship with Raven, facing Lip Sync Assassin Monet X Change and her most notable runway looks.
07/27/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It BackS1 Stars Reminisce on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back
Mimi, Lil Scrappy, Rasheeda and other OG cast members get together to reflect on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back, premiering Tuesday, May 2, at 7/6c.
04/19/2023
Trailer
01:00
MTV Couples RetreatS3 Roll the Dice with MTV Couples Retreat
Couples bet big on love as they head to Las Vegas in hopes of coming back stronger on a new season of Couples Retreat, now on MTV starting Tuesday, May 2, at 9/8c.
04/13/2023
Trailer
00:15
Are You Ready for an All-New Tuesday Night Takeover?
Tuesday nights are about to get much more exciting with Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, MTV Couples Retreat, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back, now on MTV.
04/12/2023
Trailer
01:55
The Stakes Are High in Pretty Stoned
Celebrate 4/20 early, and join Stella and Darcy on an adventure to solve their weed woes in the MTV original movie Pretty Stoned, premiering April 19 at 8/7c.
04/07/2023