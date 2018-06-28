Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Sheryl Crow & Friends
Season 1 E 72 • 09/27/2019
Performing songs off her album "Threads," Sheryl Crow duets with an unbelievable lineup, including Chris Stapleton, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris and more.
CMT Crossroads
S1 • E68
Leon Bridges & Luke Combs
Soul singer Leon Bridges and country crooner Luke Combs team up for a live outdoor performance in Nashville and chat about how the slow jam-heavy collaboration came together.
06/28/2018
CMT Crossroads
S1 • E67
Meghan Trainor & Brett Eldredge
Pop star Meghan Trainor and country's Brett Eldredge share the stage for one night only as they collaborate on each other's hits in front of a live audience.
09/04/2018
CMT Crossroads
S1 • E69
Shawn Mendes & Zac Brown Band
Pop superstar Shawn Mendes and country music’s Zac Brown Band merge musical styles, join forces for a special set and candidly exchange songs and stories off-stage.
10/24/2018
CMT Crossroads
S1 • E70
Boyz II Men & Brett Young
R&B group Boyz II Men and country singer Brett Young mesh their musical styles as they perform "Motownphilly," "In Case You Didn't Know" and more hits before a live audience.
03/27/2019
CMT Crossroads
S1 • E71
Brooks & Dunn and Friends
Luke Combs, Brett Young, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Brandon Lancaster join the legendary Brooks & Dunn for a memorable concert event in downtown Nashville, TN.
06/28/2019
CMT Crossroads
