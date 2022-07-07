Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jerztory: How Jersey Shore Changed TV
Season 5 E 102 • 09/08/2022
The Jersey Shore cast and crew are joined by famous fans to discuss the show's lasting influence on pop culture, including the unique vocabulary, the unforgettable viral moments and more.
More
Watching
Full Ep
41:20
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E15Old Mike vs. New Mike
Vinny breaks the news to his mother that he's returning to Chippendales, drama from Angelina's wedding once again pops up on gossip sites, and Pauly looks forward to a trip to Texas.
07/07/2022
Full Ep
41:11
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E16El Paso, Pt. 1
The crew brings New Jersey vibes to El Paso, Texas, Angelina stays home and has trouble following her doctor’s rhinoplasty rules, and the group grows tired of Mike gossiping.
07/14/2022
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E17El Paso, Pt. 2
Angelina opens up to couples seeking marriage advice in church, Mike goes on a rant after Angelina shades him on a FaceTime call, and Pauly shares the spotlight with the crew on his show.
07/21/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E18Messy Mike
Pauly and Vinny jet to Vegas for business and pleasure, Jenni gives a speech in her son Greyson's honor at a sensory needs awareness event, and Angelina fears the old Situation's return.
07/28/2022
Full Ep
41:47
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E19Mike vs. the World
Angelina calls Mike out on his messiness, Vinny and Pauly cruise the Las Vegas Strip in style, Deena and Nicole go to work on their she shed, and Jenni accuses Mike of playing both sides.
08/04/2022
Full Ep
41:42
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E20The Meatball Show
The squad attends Lauren's skin care launch, Ronnie returns to Jersey and opens up about his sobriety, and Nicole and Deena welcome Jerry Springer and "Amy Schumer" onto "The Meatball Show."
08/11/2022
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E21The Pool Party
The San Diego trip turns into a hostage situation as Jenni and Angelina reignite their old feud, dragging the other roomies into the fight and making them miss Pauly's pool party.
08/18/2022
Full Ep
41:38
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E22It's Fine. I Work Here.
The crew unwinds at a San Diego pool party after a day of score-settling and bad vibes, Vinny is underwhelmed by a belated birthday celebration in his honor, and Nicole takes a sloppy spill.
08/25/2022
Full Ep
41:34
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E23Lola the Bunny
Nicole brings back a familiar costume to make Easter extra special, Deena's leftover frustrations come out during a wine tasting, and everyone returns to their roots with a boardwalk trip.
09/01/2022
Full Ep
40:56
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E24Dren
Pauly and Nikki join their friends in San Diego, an outing to visit some wildlife helps end the group chat fiasco, and Nicole's hard-partying alter ego Dren reappears at a birthday dinner.
09/08/2022
Full Ep
41:56
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E102Jerztory: How Jersey Shore Changed TV
The Jersey Shore cast and crew are joined by famous fans to discuss the show's lasting influence on pop culture, including the unique vocabulary, the unforgettable viral moments and more.
09/08/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:45
The ChallengeS38 Keep Friends Close in The Challenge: Ride or Dies
The tension heats upensions get hot as the tightest relationships are put to the test on the line and challenges get tougher in the competition to win than ever for big money oin The Challenge: Ride or Dies, premiering October 12 at 8/7c.
09/16/2022
Trailer
00:30
The Challenge: Untold HistoryS1 The Challenge: Untold History Will Surprise Even Superfans
Players, producers, famous fans and others go deep in The Challenge: Untold History, a three-week documentary event premiering September 21, at 8/7c.
09/09/2022
Trailer
00:30
DeliciousnessS3 Fill Up on Funny with New Episodes of Deliciousness
Tiffani Thiessen and her superstar panel are back to dish up laugh-out-loud food videos in all-new episodes of Deliciousness, starting August 15 at 10/9c.
08/04/2022
Trailer
01:22
Teen WolfS6 Teen Wolf: The Movie Trailer
An evil force wants to exact bloody retribution on the residents of Beacon Hills in the supernatural thriller Teen Wolf: The Movie, streaming soon on Paramount+.
07/27/2022